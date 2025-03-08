UFC Fight Night 236 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

With UFC 298 just a week away, there’s action this weekend to get you in the mood for the huge night in California. There might not be many great fights to pick from but we’ve got all the UFC Fight Night 236 predictions you’re going to need right here.

Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer headlines inside the UFC Apex and there are only two ranked fighters amongst the whole card.

We’ll give you our UFC Fight Night 236 full card predictions and explain why our UFC Fight Night 236 picks look the way they do.

UFC Fight Night 236 Predictions: Underdogs With A Great Chance Of Causing Some Upsets

Hermansson vs Pyfer Prediction

The main event kicks off our UFC Fight Night 236 predictions, featuring number 11th ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson as he takes on Joe Pyfer. The latter will be hoping to get himself into the rankings.

Pyfer is eight years his opponents junior and will be hoping this win puts him on the road to further success.

The senior man has a 75{7977e81067aa52767c5a045b6a52bbfc36ac9a3ee7fc87b6a1495c50622a5d53} takedown defense in UFC and he’s going to need it against Pyfer, a man who takes his opponents down a lot and can finish them with submission or ground and pound.

Pyfer to win

Ange vs Fili Prediction

The next of our UFC Fight Night 236 picks comes from the co-main event where Dan Ige takes on Andre Fili in the featherweight division. Ige is the only other ranked fighter on the card, aside from Hermansson.

He comes into this one as the slight favorite, probably helped by the fact that Fili was a replacement for Ige’s original opponent. He was expecting to take on 13th ranked Lerone Murphy but Murphy pulled out last month with an undisclosed injury.

Ige lost to Bryce Mitchell last time out, last September, whilst Fili defeated Lucas Almeida in December. Neither man has much recent form to fall back on, which is why the odds are so close.

Fili to win

Bryczek vs Potieria Prediction

Robert Bryczek makes his UFC debut after winning the past five matches of his MMA career, all by knockout, coming into the organization in the middleweight division. He was expected to take on Albert Duraev, however, the opponent pulled out due to visa issues.

Ukrainian Ihor Potieria has lost two of his three fights in UFC, and they’re the most recent two. He comes into this one as a late replacement, moving up in weight and having being knocked out in those two losses. It’s unlikely to last long either way.

Bryczek to win

Tavares vs Rodrigues Prediction

With this one of our UFC Fight Night 296 picks we think it’s going to go the way of the big betting favorite on the Moneyline.

Both men are coming into this one on the back of wins, and they’re also both looking to make it two in-a-row having lost on their previous times out. Brad Tavares beat Chris Weidman in August but lost to Bruno Silva in April. Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin in August but before that lost to Brunno Ferreira last January.

Rodrigues has the power to trouble pretty much anyone in the middleweight division and it depends on when or if he can get to Tavares. The Hawaiian’s takedown defense is good enough not to end up on the mat and he’ll be hoping his leg kicks can force Rodrigues to switch stance and struggle to find his power shots away.

Rodrigues to win

Johnson vs Flowers Prediction

The lightweight division is the next fight on our UFC Fight Night 236 predictions, with Michael Johnson facing Darrius Flowers.

It’s another fight where neither man can rely on recent form, as they have both lost their most recent bouts, which for Flowers was his first in the UFC. Johnson has lost six of his previous eight, and two of his most recent four.

Flowers may not have won on debut but his ability to knock opponents out with his striking is certainly something to look out for, especially as Johnson was stopped by punches in his recent loss.

Flowers to win

Vieira vs Petrosyan Prediction

For the final of our UFC Fight Night 236 predictions from the main card, we’ve gone for the fight that should have taken place in November, before Petrosyan became ill.

Unlike the previous two fights, both the men in this one will enter the Octagon on the back of a win in their most recent bouts. Vieira defeated Cody Brundage back in April, whilst Petrosyan beat Christian Leroy Duncan in June.

Eight of Vieira’s nine MMA wins have come by submission but we don’t think he’ll get his opponent to tap out this weekend.

Petrosyan to win

UFC Fight Night 236 Prelims Predictions: Our Top Picks

Lookboonmee vs Brasil Prediction

The women’s strawweight division is the home of our first pick from the UFC Fight Night 236 prelims predictions, as Loma Lookboonmee takes on Bruna Brasil.

It really is a clash of styles with the Muay Thai and kickboxing background of Thailand’s Lookboonmee comes up against the jiujitsu style of Brazilian Brasil.

The fighter from the Far East has put together back to back wins in her most recent fights but the most recent one was nearly a year ago. She’ll be hoping she can put together a 3-0 streak for the first time in her UFC career.

Lookboonmee to win

Clark vs Prachnio Prediction

The latest of our UFC Fight Night 236 picks comes in the lightweight division as Devin Clark and Marcin Prachnio try to bounce back from recent defeats.

Both men are as inconsistent as it comes in the Octagon, although Prachnio has had to recover from losing his first three fights in the UFC.

Clark will be hoping that he can turn the fight into an ugly battle and come out on top, which is often when he’s at his best.

Clark to win

Griffin vs Wells Prediction

This one is extremely tight to call and the odds certainly reflect that, with both men having the ability to come away with the W. They both come into this one following losses in their most recent fights.

Before losing to Carlston Harris in August, Wells had won the first four of his bouts in UFC, since joining them in 2021.

Wells is pretty wild and aggressive, and that led to his defeat by Harris, but can also grind out a win when needed. He should have too much for Griffin, even despite ‘Pain’s’ durability inside the Octagon.

Wells to win

UFC Fight Night 236 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Our UFC Fight Night 236 predictions show that a lot of the fights are pretty tight when it comes to deciding who will win ahead of Saturday night. The UFC Apex isn’t hosting too many big names this weekend and the fights not immediately grab the attention but many of them are close enough to 50/50 bouts to mean it could be an intriguing night of UFC action.

We certainly don’t think that all of the underdogs will come out on top, with Pyfer our pick to win the main event this weekend. He is favorite to win according to the bookmakers, even though he’s not the ranked fighter for his match up with Hermansson.

We also think that Fili will upset both the odds and the rankings when he takes on Ige, despite being the late replacement in this one. It’s certainly close on paper but after winning last time out in just one round in December, we think Fili will be plenty sharp enough to pick up another win.

Here we’ll go through our UFC Fight Night 296 full card predictions in their entirety, ahead of Saturday’s card from Las Vegas.

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer – Pyfer to win

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs Andre Fili – Fili to win

Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs Ihor Potieria – Bryczek to win

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues – Rodrigues to win

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs Darrius Flowers – Flowers to win

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Armen Petrosyan

Prelims

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs Carlos Prates – Prates to win

Lightweight: Bolaji Oki vs Timothy Cuamba – Oki to win

Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Bruna Brasil – Lookboonmee to win

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs Marcin Prachnio – Clark to win

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs Jeremiah Wells – Wells to win

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs Bogdan Guskov – Guskov to win

Featherweight: Fernie Garcia vs Hyder Amil – Amil to win

Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs Aori Qileng – Qigong to win

Overall it’s not a huge night of fights in our UFC Fight Night 296 predictions but there’s definitely plenty of value to be had when it comes to the odds. Pick your underdogs wisely though because they might not all get the wins on the night.

With UFC 298, UFC 299 and UFC 300 all just around the corner the big names are understandably missing from this weekend’s card.