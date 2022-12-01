Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Connect with us

For better or for worse, the stage is set for Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora 3.

Those who are describing this contest as a “comeback” for Fury must also admit that they deemed his “retirement” in August as legitimate. Let's be realistic. Fury loves to mess around, and that's basically what this trilogy bout will amount to on Saturday from London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is fighting for the first time since securing a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC heavyweight title in April. The 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), who defeated Kubrat Pulev in July via unanimous decision, had not fought for a world title in over a decade when Hall of Famer Vitali Klitschko outboxed him one-handed. On Saturday, Fury could duplicate that performance if he wanted to.

Prediction 1

Fury by TKO/KO

-300

-300

Odds from

Prediction 2

Chisora by TKO/KO

+1600

+1600

Odds from

Fury has dominated in both of his fights against his fellow Englishman. The first fight ended in a 12-round unanimous decision in favor of the 6'9″, 34-year-old Fury, who won via scores of 118-111 and two scores of 117-112. And in the rematch, Fury was in control every step of the way until stopping Chisora in 10 rounds.

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

So, what could a third fight potentially bring us? More of the same? A shocking upset? Unlike Klitschko, Fury, as far as we know, has two good shoulders and will put a rough licking on Chisora. Expect Fury to goof around and entertain the crowd for the first couple of rounds before finishing Chisora off in the fourth round before a massive crowd.

Prediction 1

Fury by Decision

+250

+250

Odds from

Prediction 2

Chisora to Win

+1000

+1000

Odds from

A victory for Fury, who holds two knockout wins over Deontay Wilder, would be a nice boost before potentially facing Oleksandr Usyk next year for the undisputed heavyweight championship. But anyone who characterizes this bout as anything more than a tune-up is out to lunch. Another beating, but this one ends quicker.

TYSON FURY VS. DEREK CHISORA 3 PREDICTION

Tyson Fury by seventh-round KO

Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

