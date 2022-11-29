Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King' Fury faces Derek Chisora for the third time live this Saturday on ESPN+.

The customer is king, the saying goes. Boxing fans know that this maxim is not actually applied to them most of the time, though.

This match is a reminder of the failure of those running the business to treat the fans with the respect they are owed for taking the time and spending the money to follow professional prizefighting. Tyson Fury has already fought Derek Chisora, and handled him with ease. TWICE. There's no cause or call for a trilogy bout–that contention has been made copiously in the leadup to this unwanted event–but nevertheless, we shall watch.

Because, it can be argued, we are addicted. And also, ya never know. The Brit Chisora (33-12; age 38), the ole warhorse, could get lucky and topple the 6-9 hitter Fury (32-0-1), who is 34 years old. Yep, it's conceivable that Fury “gets old overnight” and has an off night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England, and drops the WBC heavyweight belt. Not very conceivable, but we have seen stranger things in the realm of the theater of the unexpected.

TYSON FURY VS. DEREK CHISORA 3 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Tyson Fury is the favorite at -2500, and Derek Chisora is the underdog at +1000.

Tyson Fury: Decision +250; KO/TKO -300

Draw: +2500

Derek Chisora: Decision +2500; KO/TKO +1600

FURY VS. CHISORA 3 FIGHT DATE,START TIME

Date: Saturday, December 3

Saturday, December 3 Main card: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FURY VS. CHISORA 3?

U.S.: ESPN+

UK: BT

🚨 Fight Week has commenced! 🚨 Don’t miss the return of the Gypsy King! #FuryChisora | Saturday | Live on @BTSport Box Office pic.twitter.com/LbUjirF567 — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) November 28, 2022

FURY VS. CHISORA 3 FIGHT CARD