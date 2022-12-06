Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Yes, we are all in that same boat. We all want to see Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence, to determine who is the best welterweight on the planet. That’s not in the cards this second, though. Chin up, though; you can see Crawford in action, however, on Saturday, when he meets unsung but solid David Avanesyan in Nebraska, on pay per view.

Sorry, maybe the news that Crawford (38-0 with 29 KOs) is back in a ring more than a year after his last start doesn’t lift your spirits that Crawford-Spence isn’t even on the runway, let alone set for flight.

On Nov 20, 2021, Bud beat Shawn Porter, sending the cheery rumbler to the retirement zone. Now, though, if you can believe it, Crawford is 35 years old. Maybe the 32 year old Spence is trying to wait him out, and will accept a fight when Crawford has definitively faded. Perhaps Spence sees evidence of that on Saturday, when he breaks out his Fire Stick.

Tune in on PPV.com, and monitor whether the Russian born Avanesyan can pull off a massive upset over one of the five best boxers on the planet.

TERENCE CRAWFORD VS. DAVID AVANESYAN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Terence Crawford is the favorite at -1600, and David Avanesyan is the underdog at +800.

Terence Crawford: Decision +550; KO/TKO -600

Draw: +2500

David Avanesyan: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +1400

WHEN IS CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, December 10

Saturday, December 10 Preliminary Card: 5.30 p.m. ET / 2.30 p.m. PT

5.30 p.m. ET / 2.30 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN?

U.S.: BLK Prime & PPV.com ($39.99)

The fight will be broadcast on BLKPrime.com and through cable and satellite providers which provide the PPV service, at a price of $39.99.

CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN FIGHT CARD