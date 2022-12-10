Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

on

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds
Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin can be seen live on ESPN, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Heisman night returns to NYC later this evening, and with that, Top Rank will be putting on a show that features their own group of young talent that look to become world champions in the future. Two of those young gunns won't be fighting as Bruce Carrington's opponent was not cleared by the NY State Athletic Commission, and Jahi Tucker failed to make weight himself. Here are the rest of the weights from yesterday, along with the most current betting odds

Prediction 1

Teofimo to win

-600

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Martin to Win

+450

BET HERE >

Odds from

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Teofimo Lopez is the favorite at -600, and Sandor Martin is the underdog at +450.

Teofimo Lopez: Decision -120; KO/TKO +160

Draw: +1800

Sandor Martin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +1400

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

    •  Teofimo Lopez 139.2 vs. Sandor Martin 139.8
(Lopez's WBO International & NABF Junior Welterweight Titles/WBC Title Eliminator — 10 Rounds

Prediction 1

Teofimo by TKO/KO

+160

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Martin by TKO/KO

+1400

BET HERE >

Odds from

   •   Jared Anderson 239 lbs vs. Jerry Forrest 228.2 lbs
 (Vacant WBO Intercontinental and Silver USNBC Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Jared Anderson (L) and Jerry Forrest (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their December 10 heavyweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Prediction 1

Anderson by TKO/KO

-400

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Forrest by TKO/KO

+1600

BET HERE >

Odds from

   •  Xander Zayas 153 lbs vs. Alexis Salazar 153.8 lbs
 (Zayas' NABO and Vacant NABF Junior Middleweight Titles — 8 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Xander Zayas (L) and Alexis Salazar (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their December 10 super welterweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Prediction 1

Zayas by TKO/KO

-300

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Salazar by TKO/KO

+2000

BET HERE >

Odds from

   •  Keyshawn Davis 134.8 lbs vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134 lbs
 (Vacant WBO Intercontinental & USNBC Lightweight Titles— 8 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Keyshawn Davis (L) and Juan Carlos Burgos (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their December 10 lightweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Prediction 1

Davis b y TKO/KO

+175

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Burgos by TKO/KO

+1600

BET HERE >

Odds from

(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

•  Frederic Julan 175.8 lbs vs. Joe Ward 174.4 lbs
 (Light Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Joe Ward (L) and Frederic Julan (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their December 10 light heavyweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

•    Damian Knyba 245.8 lbs vs. Emilio Salas 217 lbs
 (Heavyweight— 6 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Damian Knyba (L) and Emilio Salas (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their December 10 heavyweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

•  Tiger Johnson 141 lbs vs. Mike Ohan Jr. 141.6 lbs
 (Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Tiger Johnson (L) and Mike Ohan Jr (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their December 10 welterweight fight at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

