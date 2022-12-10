Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin: Weigh-In Results & Latest Betting Odds

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin can be seen live on ESPN, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Heisman night returns to NYC later this evening, and with that, Top Rank will be putting on a show that features their own group of young talent that look to become world champions in the future. Two of those young gunns won’t be fighting as Bruce Carrington’s opponent was not cleared by the NY State Athletic Commission, and Jahi Tucker failed to make weight himself. Here are the rest of the weights from yesterday, along with the most current betting odds

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Teofimo Lopez is the favorite at -600, and Sandor Martin is the underdog at +450.

Teofimo Lopez: Decision -120; KO/TKO +160

Draw: +1800

Sandor Martin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +1400

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

• Teofimo Lopez 139.2 vs. Sandor Martin 139.8

(Lopez's WBO International & NABF Junior Welterweight Titles/WBC Title Eliminator — 10 Rounds

• Jared Anderson 239 lbs vs. Jerry Forrest 228.2 lbs

(Vacant WBO Intercontinental and Silver USNBC Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

• Xander Zayas 153 lbs vs. Alexis Salazar 153.8 lbs

(Zayas' NABO and Vacant NABF Junior Middleweight Titles — 8 Rounds)

• Keyshawn Davis 134.8 lbs vs. Juan Carlos Burgos 134 lbs

(Vacant WBO Intercontinental & USNBC Lightweight Titles— 8 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

• Frederic Julan 175.8 lbs vs. Joe Ward 174.4 lbs

(Light Heavyweight — 8 Rounds)

• Damian Knyba 245.8 lbs vs. Emilio Salas 217 lbs

(Heavyweight— 6 Rounds)

• Tiger Johnson 141 lbs vs. Mike Ohan Jr. 141.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)