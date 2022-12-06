Connect with us

3 hours ago

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

The Teofimo Lopez story, to this point, serves as a solid summation of how fortunes can rise, and fall hard, for a young prizefighter. Lopez shined versus Vasiliy Lomachenko in their Oct 2020 battle, but beating the pugilistic wizard and scoring all those lightweight belts didn’t prove to be the stroke of massive good fortune one might expect.

Lopez maybe over played his hand in negotiating his next fight, and found himself in a quagmire when fledgling promotional outfit Triller bungled Teo’s defense against George Kambosos.

Prediction 1

Teofimo to Win

-600

-600

Odds from

Prediction 2

Martin to Win

+450

+450

Odds from

Lopez didn’t have close to the same spark against Kambosos, who snagged a SD12 from Lopez, who didn’t react well to the loss. He looked outside himself for a reason why he lost to the underdog Aussie.

Now, though, it looks like Teofimo has his head screwed on tighter. We will see about that, and his skills, too, when he fights Sandor Martin in NYC.

The 29 year old Spaniard Martin is a solid hitter, with very average power. His reputation grew when he upset Mikey Garcia in October 2021, but maybe more than is deserved. Because Garcia’s mind on that night wasn’t on his task. He retired after losing to Martin, but most of him had already shifted into hammock mode.

Prediction 1

Teofimo by TKO/KO

+160

+160

Odds from

Prediction 2

Martin by TKO/KO

+1400

+1400

Odds from

We hear talk about “man strength” regarding young gun boxers. What about “man strength” from a mental perspective? Teofimo is 25, and has wrestled with lots of thorny emotional stuff the last couple years. If he is indeed in a good place mentally, Martin won’t be problematic for the Brooklyn, New York native.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Teofimo Lopez is the favorite at -600, and Sandor Martin is the underdog at +450.

Teofimo Lopez: Decision +-120; KO/TKO +160

Draw: +1800

Sandor Martin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +1400

Prediction 1

Teofimo by Decision

-120

-120

Odds from

Prediction 2

Martin by Decision

+700

+700

Odds from

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, December 10
  • Card start time: 9.00 p.m. ET / 6.00 p.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN?

  • U.S.: ESPN+  
  • UK: Sky Sports
Watch the fight on ESPN+

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS. SANDOR MARTIN FIGHT CARD

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin; For the vacant WBO International title
  • Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest; heavyweight
  • Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar; super welterweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos; lightweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic; welterweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia; featherweight
  • Mike O'Han Jr. vs. Delante Johnson; junior welterweight
  • Frederic Julan vs. Joe Ward; light heavyweight
  • Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas; heavyweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

