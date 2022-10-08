Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title – 12 Rounds

Sebastian Fundora – 153 ½ lbs.

Carlos Ocampo – 153 ½ lbs.

Referee: Jack Reiss; Judges: Daniel Fitzgerald (Massachusetts), Rudy Barragan (Calif.), Lou Moret (Calif.)

WBC Middleweight Interim Title – 12 Rounds

Carlos Adames – 159 ¼ lbs.

Juan Macias Montiel – 160 lbs.

Referee: Ray Corona; Judges: Pat Russell (Calif.), Jerry Cantu (Calif.), Josef Mason (Colo.)

IBF Junior Bantamweight World Title – 12 Rounds

Fernando Martinez – 114 ¾ lbs.

Jerwin Ancajas – 114 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Eddie Hernandez Sr.; Judges: Zachary Young (Calif.), Tiffany Clinton (Calif.), Ellis Johnson (Texas)

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS

Stream Live at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel

Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Egidijus Kavaliauskas – 147 lbs.

Mykal Fox – 145 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Gerard White; Judges: Ivan Guillermo (Calif.), Jerry Cantu (Calif.), Ralph McKnight (Calif.)

Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Victor Slavinksyi – 126 ½ lbs.

Edward Vazquez – 129 ½ lbs.

Referee: Ray Corona; Judges: Pat Russell (Calif.), Rudy Barragan (Calif.), Ralph McKnight (Calif.)

** Contracted weight 127 lbs.; Fight is on.

Women’s Flyweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Gabriela Fundora – 111 ¼ lbs.

Naomi Reyes – 111 ½ lbs.

Referee: Eddie Hernandez Sr.; Judges: Pat Russell (Calif.), Ivan Guillermo (Calif.), Ralph McKnight (Calif.)\

**All Photos by Esther Lin/Showtime.

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analystAl Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Three Hall of Famers round out the telecast team – Emmy® award winning reporter Jim Gray, world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. and boxing historian Steve Farhood as unofficial scorer. The executive producer is four-time Emmy award winnerDavid Dinkins, Jr. with Bob Dunphy directing. Former junior middleweight world champion and SHOBOX: The New Generation® commentator Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez and sportscaster Alejandro Luna serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP). SHOBOX announcer and combat sports expert

Brian Campbell and his MORNING KOMBAT co-host Luke Thomas will call the action during the live-stream bouts.

ABOUT FUNDORA VS. OCAMPO

Fundora vs. Ocampo will see unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora seek to continue his dominance and demonstrate why he’s one of the most feared fighters in boxing when he defends his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a thrilling Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast will see top middleweights Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel square off for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title in the co-main event, while IBF Junior Bantamweight World Champion Fernando Martinez meets former champion Jerwin Ancajas in a highly-anticipated 12-round rematch to open the telecast at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

For more information visit www.SHO.com/sports, www.PremierBoxingChampions.com, follow #FundoraOcampo, follow on Twitter @ShowtimeBoxing, @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotions, on Instagram @ShowtimeBoxing, @PremierBoxing and @TGBPromotionss or become a fan on Facebook atwww.Facebook.com/ShowtimeBoxing.