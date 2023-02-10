Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

The scales did not fail as Rey Vargas, and O’Shaquie Foster made it under the super featherweight limit of 130 lbs. They will fight for the right to be crowned the WBC champion tomorrow night on Showtime live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. For Vargas, it’s an opportunity to become a three-division champion while being undefeated, an accomplishment that hosts a very short list. On the other hand, Foster is looking to win his first world title as he has been dodged for some time now but being in the mandatory position has gotten him the much-deserved title fight.

Here are the weights from this afternoon, along with the names of the officials working the fights tomorrow night. Watch the fight on Showtime >>

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER WEIGH-IN RESULTS

WBC Super Featherweight World Championship (vacant) – 12-Rounds

Rey Vargas – 129.4 lbs.

O’Shaquie Foster – 129.4 lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Welterweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Mario Barrios – 146.8 lbs.

Jovanie Santiago – 145.8 lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Heavyweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Lenier Peró – 242.8 lbs.

Viktor Faust – 234 lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico).

Lightweight Bout – Eight-Rounds

Claudio Marrero – 135 lbs.

Gonzalo Fuenzalida – 134.4 lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas).

Middleweight Bout – Eight-Rounds

Eumir Marcial – 161.4 lbs.

Ricardo Villalba – 162 lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Matthew Reyna (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Contracted weight: 163 lbs.

Heavyweight Bout – Four-Rounds

Dainier Peró – 244.2 lbs.

Daniel Zavala – 237.4 lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas)), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas).

Super Welterweight Bout – Four-Rounds

David Whitmire – 148.8 lbs.

Keith Foreman – 149 lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), Matthew Reyna (Texas), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico).

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -140, and O'Shaquie Foster is the underdog at +125.

Rey Vargas: Decision +110; KO/TKO +600

Draw: +1400

O'Shaquie Foster: Decision +240; KO/TKO +450

