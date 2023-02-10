Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Connect with us

Photo Credit:Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®

The scales did not fail as Rey Vargas, and O’Shaquie Foster made it under the super featherweight limit of 130 lbs. They will fight for the right to be crowned the WBC champion tomorrow night on Showtime live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. For Vargas, it’s an opportunity to become a three-division champion while being undefeated, an accomplishment that hosts a very short list. On the other hand, Foster is looking to win his first world title as he has been dodged for some time now but being in the mandatory position has gotten him the much-deserved title fight.

Prediction 1

Vargas to Win

-140

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Foster to Win

+125

BET HERE >

Odds from

Here are the weights from this afternoon, along with the names of the officials working the fights tomorrow night.  Watch the fight on Showtime >>

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER WEIGH-IN RESULTS

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING®

Presented by Premier Boxing Champions

Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

WBC Super Featherweight World Championship (vacant) – 12-Rounds

Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Rey Vargas – 129.4 lbs.

O’Shaquie Foster – 129.4 lbs.

Prediction 1

Vargas by Decision

+110

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Foster by Decision

+240

BET HERE >

Odds from

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Welterweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Mario Barrios – 146.8 lbs.

Jovanie Santiago – 145.8 lbs.

Prediction 1

Barrios to Win

-500

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Santiago to Win

+400

BET HERE >

Odds from

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Heavyweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Lenier Peró – 242.8 lbs.

Viktor Faust – 234 lbs.

Prediction 1

Pero to Win

+100

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Vykhryst to Win

-120

BET HERE >

Odds from

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico).

SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN

Stream Live at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT on

the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel and

the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page

Lightweight Bout – Eight-Rounds

Claudio Marrero – 135 lbs.

Gonzalo Fuenzalida – 134.4 lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas).

Middleweight Bout – Eight-Rounds

Eumir Marcial – 161.4 lbs.

Ricardo Villalba – 162 lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Matthew Reyna (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.).

Contracted weight: 163 lbs.

Heavyweight Bout – Four-Rounds

Dainier Peró – 244.2 lbs.

Daniel Zavala – 237.4 lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas)), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas).

Super Welterweight Bout – Four-Rounds

David Whitmire – 148.8 lbs.

Keith Foreman – 149 lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-Oy; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), Matthew Reyna (Texas), Alejandro Rochin (Mexico).

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -140, and O'Shaquie Foster is the underdog at +125.

Rey Vargas: Decision +110; KO/TKO +600

Draw: +1400

O'Shaquie Foster: Decision +240; KO/TKO +450

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS VARGAS VS. FOSTER?

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

