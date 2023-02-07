Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster: Betting Odds, Live Stream & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 218 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Lewis vs. Spivac Prediction: UFC Fight Night 218 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

All You Need to Know About UFC Fight Night: Events, Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

MMA Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: betting picks for MMA Fights

Betting Boxing Betting New York USA Worldwide

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting UK Worldwide

Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Betting Boxing Betting UK Worldwide

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting News UK

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting New York

Giants vs Eagles Prediction Divisional Round NFL Playoffs: Latest Odds, Spread, Preview

Betting

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Betting Odds, Live Stream & Fight Card

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Betting Odds, Live Stream & Fight Card
Image by WBC

O’Shaquie Foster is one of those guys who likely would have received a career definer fight a bit earlier, if not for Covid. He’s 19-2, at 29 years old, and gets a chance to make decades of toil worth it Saturday night, in his home state of Texas, against a tall-order foe, Rey Vargas.

Prediction 1

Vargas to Win

-165

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Foster to Win

+135

BET HERE >

Odds from

The 32 year old Mexican, maybe he’s a bit more weathered than some assume, and will show wear n tear in defense of his WBC super featherweight title. Foster has had battles, inside the ring aplenty, and while jockeying for position in sanctioning body top. It could be we see a narrative turn for the underdog at the Alamodome as he triumphs in front of friends and family—-but this is a hard lift against a rival who can enter the fight with the knowledge he’s passed multiple exams such as this one.

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -165, and O'Shaquie Foster is the underdog at +135.

Rey Vargas: Decision -115; KO/TKO +700

Draw: +1400

O'Shaquie Foster: Decision +300; KO/TKO +400

Prediction 1

Vargas by Decision

-115

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Foster by Decision

+300

BET HERE >

Odds from

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, February 11 
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT 
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS VARGAS VS. FOSTER?

Watch the fight on Showtime >>

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER FIGHT CARD

  • Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster; For the vacant WBC super featherweight world championship
  • Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago; welterweight
  • Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust; heavyweight

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading