Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Betting Odds, Live Stream & Fight Card

O’Shaquie Foster is one of those guys who likely would have received a career definer fight a bit earlier, if not for Covid. He’s 19-2, at 29 years old, and gets a chance to make decades of toil worth it Saturday night, in his home state of Texas, against a tall-order foe, Rey Vargas.

The 32 year old Mexican, maybe he’s a bit more weathered than some assume, and will show wear n tear in defense of his WBC super featherweight title. Foster has had battles, inside the ring aplenty, and while jockeying for position in sanctioning body top. It could be we see a narrative turn for the underdog at the Alamodome as he triumphs in front of friends and family—-but this is a hard lift against a rival who can enter the fight with the knowledge he’s passed multiple exams such as this one.

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER BETTING ODDS

Per DraftKings, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -165, and O'Shaquie Foster is the underdog at +135.

Rey Vargas: Decision -115; KO/TKO +700

Draw: +1400

O'Shaquie Foster: Decision +300; KO/TKO +400

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS VARGAS VS. FOSTER?

U.S.: Showtime

Showtime UK: TBA

REY VARGAS VS. O'SHAQUIE FOSTER FIGHT CARD