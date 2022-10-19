Resorts World Bet NY Promo Code Oct 2022 : use RESORMAX and get free bets

Sign up using the Resorts World Bet NY promo code RESORMAX available to New York residents and enjoy UFC Fight Night like never before. Plus, you can bet on MMA with a significant safety net of $25 in risk-free bets.

Verified RESORMAX Copy Code Join here → Bonus & Offers details TKO insurance: get $25 back in free bets when your UFC fighter gets knocked out

Booster Odds Hub

Free Bet offers when betting on NFL, NBA, MLB games T&C: Terms and conditions apply. Must be 21+ years old and physically located in NY.

Resorts World Bet Betting Offers

There are a total of 4 other perks you can claim: these include free bets, money-back offers, booster odds, and a site feature.

The free bets let you place a wager with your stake and get a few extra dollars from the house. For instance, the Touchdown Maker offer caters to NFL fans. We’ll explain how this type of promo works in case the operator adds one for UFC as well.

MMA lovers got lucky with the money-back offer presented at Resorts World Bet. Every player that resides in the state of New York can obtain the TKO Insurance bonus. Once you opt-in for the deal, you will ensure your stake and get back up to $25 in free bets if the fighter loses via TKO. Members should know that the offer excludes free bets and boosted odds, and they can only use this promo for a single wager.

Welcome Bonus Offers

As we’ve already explained, there is currently no welcome bonus promotion targeting newly signed-up members. But this is not necessarily a bad thing. Some sportsbooks add a requirement in their T&Cs for bettors to claim the sign-up package after registering, not allowing them to claim any other deal.

At Resorts World Bet, New Yorkers and visitors can dive directly into existing player offers.

Existing Customers Offers

You can get the Touchdown Maker without a Resorts World Bet NY promo code. You only need to place a spread bet of $50 or more on the Bills, Giants, or Jets. Then, you’ll receive $3 in free bets for every Touchdown your team scores. You should pay attention to the eligible matches as the Weeks progress.

You can check the Booster Hub and make the most of your bets. Additionally, Resorts World Bet allows a traditional parlay boost and same-game parlays boost daily without the use of Resorts World promo code.

MMA Betting on Resorts World Bet

You won’t need a Resorts World promo code to activate the TKO Insurance bonus. You can bet on your favorite to win a game on UFC Fight Night, and if he gets knocked out, you’ll get $25 in free bets. In case your fighter wins, you get your winnings right away!

Once you redeem the bonus, you have 7 days to use it.

How to Claim the Resorts World Bet MMA Betting Offer(s)

Rookies or long-time bettors will see that registering with Resorts World Bet is a breeze. Here’s what you need to do.

For New Users

Follow this step-by-step guide to register with this bookie:

Head to the Resorts World Bet and click Sign Up. Remember to use the Resorts World Bet NY promo code RESORMAX Enter your first and last name and a valid email address. Note that your name should match your passport/driver’s license. You’ll then have to add your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your SSN, mobile number, and home address, and create a password. The last step is to tick the box to agree with the operator’s T&Cs. You can also accept SMS for promos and bonuses.

That’s all there is to signing up with Resorts World Bet, regardless of whether you’re using your desktop PC or you’re on a mobile device. A word of caution: if your details don’t match, you’ll be asked to provide your full SSN, alongside verifying your email address.

For Existing Users

Once you create your account, you can claim the bonus you want within a few clicks. Here’s how to get your rewards without using a Resorts World Bet NY promo code:

Click to log in. Open the Menu and click on Promos. Check which deal most suits your plans. Read the T&C to ensure that you’re eligible for the deal. Click to Opt-in.

Note: Be careful when you’re going through the Terms and Conditions. Check which games are eligible, how many times you can use the freebie per day, and whether you can combine it with other boosters or bonuses.

Claiming the Resorts World Bet Boxing/MMA Betting Offer(s) on Mobile

Even if you’re using your phone to claim the deals available, you won’t need to search for a Resorts World promo code. Instead, you can open your mobile app (it’s available both on Android and iOS) and log in or register just as you would on a desktop device. The screen looks way more compact, and the choices are more straightforward.

Once you log in, you can head to the promotions, select TKO Insurance, claim it, and wait for your bonus funds to be added to your account if your bet losses. The process may take up to 24 hours.

Resorts World Bet App

As an Android user, you can obtain the Resorts World app through the Play Store. You can download the app if you’re within the NY borders and start your registration. You can create an account through the same steps shown above. The user experience is nothing short of amazing, while gambling on the app is simpler than you’d expect.

Select UFC under the sports market, and you’ll see the current and upcoming matches. You then click on the odds you want to bet, top your account with funds if you haven’t already, and place the wager.

Apple users can use their iPhones and iPads to download the Resorts World app through the App Store. You’ll get this low-size app for free, and you can enjoy glitch-free streamings, face ID login, and secure betting.

Users must install the Player Location Check, which is how the NY state confirms your whereabouts. If the mediocre ratings on both Play Store and App Store make you reconsider installing the app, worry not. You can see from the reviews that the app has an excellent user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) score. The low average is due to some people not being updated on the bonus promotions on the site.

Resorts World Bet App Top Features

Why should you choose Resorts World Bet’s app among the sea of others? There are many reasons why apart from being intuitive to use. Here are the top 5 features that separate this app from its competitors:

Live Streams

If placing pre-match bets no longer gives you the adrenaline rush you seek, how about watching the game? That’s right – instead of having to turn on your TV, pay for some expensive subscription or go to a retail sportsbook to watch the game, you can grab your phone and enjoy it! Click on the Streaming button from the Menu to see what’s available.

Live Betting

If you don’t have the time to watch a game but you’d still rather be up-to-date with the match, you can use the Resorts World Bet live betting option. Not only that the odds change as the fight progresses, but you get access to stats that aren’t there before the game starts.

Quick Parlay

Want to multiply your winning chances, but you’re out of ideas? Quick Parlay lets you do just that. Pick a sport – UFC, MLB, NHL, WNBA, Tennis, MLS, or others. Choose whether you want to go with moneyline, point spread, or totals. And then select the odds based on who you think will win tomorrow. That’s it – your parlay is done.

Fast Cashouts

The app can look great, and you can access millions of markets and odds, but it will be worth nothing if you never get to see your winnings. Worry not; that won’t be the case with the Resorts World app. You can use online banking, PayPal, ACH, PayNearMe, Visa, and Master and expect to see your winnings in a few hours to up to a few days.

Guaranteed Safety

The New York State and the New York State Gaming Commission approve the app. Plus, if you’re an Apple user, you can use Face ID or fingerprint for faster logins and enhanced safety. So you’re not only using a heavily regulated app, but you’re making the most of your device’s technological advancements.

Resorts World Bet and Boxing/MMA Betting

MMA is one of the largest markets covered by Resorts World Bet, and it’s often featured in the promo section. As we’ve mentioned, you can take advantage of the available promo and place a bet for the upcoming Fight Night. Plus, you can expect to see Bellator, One Championship, and PFL matches featured.

However, it might be a bit of a letdown that there’s only 1 wager available for most fights. Nevertheless, we expect the operator to up their game soon and offer plenty of prop bets. With that said, Resorts World Bet is not as famous for UFC Nights just yet.

Resorts World has the right to provide betting services in 2 states, Nevada and New York. However, New York bettors are the only ones that can use this platform. You don’t need a Resorts World promo code to place your bets.

Resorts World Bet Payment and Withdrawal Options

As a New Yorker, you can use online bank transfers, debit or credit cards, PayPal, ACH or e-Checks, and Cash at the land-based casino to boost your gaming account. All deposits are instant and don’t come with additional fees. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount for most methods is $5.

If you’re set on betting online, you can expect the fastest withdrawal times from the e-wallets. These cashout requests usually get processed within 24 hours, allowing you to use your funds. Visa and MasterCard also allow instant transfer times, but their clearance checks may take up to 2 or 3 working days. On the other hand, e-checks and bank transfers take the longest, up to 5 days.

Resorts World Bet Customer Service and Help

Both the Resorts World Bet app and site are relatively intuitive, so users don’t really need help navigating through the site. However, you may have questions about the withdrawal procedures or want more information on the bonus deals. In that case, customer support has you covered.

Resorts World NY offers support around the clock, and their agents reply faster than most in the competitive sports betting industry in the US. If you want to get a prompt answer, you can initiate a live chat, ask what you want to know, and you’ll hear back within seconds.

Nevertheless, you should know that the agents may ask you to confirm your identity and share your account name before proceeding with the conversation.

Apart from the live chat option, you can also email them at service@resortsworldbet.com. Emailing them is recommended if you have a more extensive issue or want to send them screenshots or other attachments.

Finally, if you’re unsure whether this is the right operator for you but don’t have any questions, you can browse the Help section. There, you will find out how to get started, more information about your account, deposits & withdrawals, the betting basics, the T&Cs, and the responsible gambling policies.

Next, find out what offers you can get when using the Wynnbet NY Promo Code.