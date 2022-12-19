Rams vs Packers prediction: Latest 2022 NFL Odds, Spread, Preview

Rams vs Packers prediction and matchup preview

The Green Bay Packers (5-8) still have the slimmest of playoff hopes, but it is over if they cannot beat the Los Angeles Rams (4-9), who are coming off an exciting win in Baker Mayfield’s first start with the team just 48 hours after he joined them.

The NFL Week 15 odds have the Packers spread as a 7-point home favorite with a total of 39.5 points. Aaron Rodgers is 5-1 against the Rams in his career, and you never know if this could be his last start in prime time at Lambeau Field as he contemplates his future.

Both teams have had extra time to prepare for this game with the Packers having a late bye week after beating Chicago 28-19 in a game that was played 15 days ago. The Rams will go 11 days between games after beating the Raiders 17-16 in a Thursday night game in Week 14.

Despite the time to heal, it looks like superstar defender Aaron Donald will remain out for the Rams, who have already missed games this year from their most important players, including Matthew Stafford (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (ankle).

The Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari available, but Rodgers could have his best lineup of wide receivers all season with the return of rookie Romeo Doubs, who was the early standout before he was injured. Since then, Christian Watson has exploded while Randall Cobb has returned, and they still have Allen Lazard. It gives Rodgers four solid options, and he has more confidence in them now than he did earlier this season.

Players to watch in the Rams vs Packers 2022 game

The key players in this game according to our experts are:

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson: Not only did he catch the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders, but since coming back from injury, Jefferson has caught a touchdown in three of the last five games. He also has a touchdown in each game against the Packers from 2020 and 2021. Last year he caught a 79-yard touchdown from Stafford in Lambeau Field. Jefferson could be the big-play threat again for the Rams in this one without Kupp and Allen Robinson at wide receiver.

Green Bay Packers

AJ Dillon: With Aaron Donald out and Aaron Jones, not 100%, this could be a good night for Dillon. He had 18 carries for 93 yards in the team’s last game against Chicago, and he has found the end zone in back-to-back games. He had 20 carries for 69 yards against the Rams last December, one of three games in his career with 20-plus carries. He also caught one of his only two receiving touchdowns in that game.

Our best Rams vs Packers predictions of the game this Monday night

We have two NFL Week 15 predictions for this Rams vs Packers game that Green Bay must win to stay alive to qualify for the playoffs.

Rams vs. Packers Point Spread Pick: Rams +7 (-110)

The Rams vs. Packers spread opened with the Packers as a 9.5-point home favorite, and it has gone down to Packers -7 as we near kickoff.

The most intriguing part of this game is how Baker Mayfield will respond in his first start after coming off the bench and doing a great job given his limited knowledge of his new teammates and offense. But we also know the 2022 Raiders are historically bad at holding leads. Mayfield is not facing a great defense in Green Bay, but the Packers have kept passing yards low in most games this season.

Mayfield played Green Bay on Christmas last year with the Browns. He threw four interceptions, but it was still a 24-22 game despite that. That was when Rodgers was on his way to winning MVP and leading the Packers to another No. 1 seed. Green Bay is not that good this year, though Mayfield still ranks dead last in QBR, and the Rams obviously have fallen off more than just about any team this year.

But the other fact is the Packers have not been able to beat any team not named the Bears by more than three points in their last 15 games going back to last year. Rodgers is accurate when he says he owns the Bears, but Green Bay has struggled with almost every other opponent for the last 11 months.

Since Stafford’s injury, the Rams have stood in there with the Saints (lost 27-20), the Seahawks (lost 27-23 on a late touchdown), and obviously came back from 16-3 down in the fourth to stun the Raiders by a point. The only recent blowout for the Rams was the 26-10 loss in Kansas City, but even that was impressive in the way the team shut down Patrick Mahomes in the red zone. Bryce Perkins was making his first start at quarterback and he just does not fit Sean McVay’s offense.

Mayfield is a better fit and we’ll see what he has in store for an encore. The Rams likely won’t win this game but asking the 2022 Packers to beat any non-Chicago team by more than a touchdown has been a tough task. Also, is any lead safe in the NFL anymore? We’ll take the Rams spread to cover for your NFL bet of the week.

Packers Prop Pick: Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+140)

Watson has gone from the rookie who dropped a 75-yard touchdown on his first play of the season to someone who can’t stop scoring touchdowns for Green Bay. Watson has eight touchdowns in his last four games, including games at home with three and two touchdowns.

He can score in a variety of ways, including a long rushing touchdown the last we saw him in Chicago. He has earned Rodgers’ trust, and he is the most explosive weapon they have right now.

The Rams still have Jalen Ramsey at corner, but the Packers know how to isolate him and move their receivers around to get better matchups. Ramsey also isn’t having one of his best seasons, and the Rams won’t have Donald getting in Rodgers’ face. Trust Rodgers to find his rookie for another touchdown to continue the streak and late-season push.

Frequently asked questions about the Rams vs Packers game in Week 15

Here are the top questions concerning this week's MNF.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How are these teams doing against the spread?

Not well. The Packers are 5-8 ATS this season, and only four teams have a worse record, including the Rams (4-7-2 ATS).

How has Matt LaFleur done as a home favorite in Green Bay?

Since 2019 under Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 19-12 ATS (61.3%) as a home favorite. Only Miami has a better record at that time. But Green Bay is 1-3 ATS as a home favorite in 2022.

How has Sean McVay done as a road underdog with the Rams?

Since 2017 under Sean McVay, the Rams are 10-6-2 ATS (62.5%), the eighth-best record as a road underdog in that time. The Rams are 0-2-2 ATS as a road underdog this season.