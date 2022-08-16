Betting
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Betting Odds & Fight Card
One of the year's most anticipated fights takes place this Saturday, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) will defend his titles and fight for the Ring Magazine crown against former champion Anthony Joshua (24-2).
The first time these two met, it was a boxing clinic given by Usyk, which almost led to a late-round stoppage if he had more time left in the round. So much has happened since then as the Usyk decided to take a short break from boxing in order to be right by the side of his fellow citizens, defending Ukraine against an invasion. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua was making his rounds through gyms across the U.S in search of a new trainer. Those trips lead to Joshua hiring veteran trainer Robert Garcia to lead his charge in an effort to win back the heavyweight titles.
So many questions will be answered on Saturday, and the NYFights crew will undoubtedly help you get ready for that all week with stories and predictions. In the meantime, here is all the info to prepare you for the stories to come and the event itself, including the latest odds brought to you by BetMGM.
OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Oleksandr Usyk is the favorite at -175, and Anthony Joshua is the underdog at +150.
Oleksandr Usyk: Decision +220; KO/TKO +175
Draw: +2000
Anthony Joshua: Decision +700; KO/TKO +225
OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, August 20
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PT/18:00 CET
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 17:30 EST /2:30 p.m. PT/ 23:30 CET
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS USYK VS. JOSHUA 2?
U.S.: DAZN
U.K.: Sky Sports
OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT CARD
- Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua for WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles
- Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang; IBF world heavyweight title eliminator
- Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique; light heavyweight
- Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera; cruiserweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre; super lightweight
- Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova; women's super bantamweight
- Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson; heavyweight
- Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic; light heavyweight
- Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko; light heavyweight
- Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev; TBA
- Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi; super lightweight