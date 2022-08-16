Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Betting Odds & Fight Card

One of the year's most anticipated fights takes place this Saturday, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) will defend his titles and fight for the Ring Magazine crown against former champion Anthony Joshua (24-2).

The first time these two met, it was a boxing clinic given by Usyk, which almost led to a late-round stoppage if he had more time left in the round. So much has happened since then as the Usyk decided to take a short break from boxing in order to be right by the side of his fellow citizens, defending Ukraine against an invasion. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua was making his rounds through gyms across the U.S in search of a new trainer. Those trips lead to Joshua hiring veteran trainer Robert Garcia to lead his charge in an effort to win back the heavyweight titles.

So many questions will be answered on Saturday, and the NYFights crew will undoubtedly help you get ready for that all week with stories and predictions. In the meantime, here is all the info to prepare you for the stories to come and the event itself, including the latest odds brought to you by BetMGM.

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Oleksandr Usyk is the favorite at -175, and Anthony Joshua is the underdog at +150.

Oleksandr Usyk: Decision +220; KO/TKO +175

Draw: +2000

Anthony Joshua: Decision +700; KO/TKO +225

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 20

Saturday, August 20 Time: 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PT/18:00 CET

12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PT/18:00 CET Main event ringwalks (approx): 17:30 EST /2:30 p.m. PT/ 23:30 CET

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS USYK VS. JOSHUA 2?

U.S.: DAZN

U.K.: Sky Sports

OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 FIGHT CARD