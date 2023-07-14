UFC Vegas 77 Weigh In: One Fighter Missed Weight

The UFC Vegas 77 weigh in just happened and all 26 fighters stepped on the scale. As this is a regular Fight Night event, the UFC did not provide a live stream but we are here with all the latest UFC news and updates.

UFC Vegas 77 Weigh In: Almost All Fighters Made Weight

Surprisingly, we will not have any more cancellations ahead of this event. We mentioned yesterday in our fight card summary that one bout was dropped just days before the event – the fight between Josh Parisian and Walt Harris. As it became clear, Harris failed his last USADA test after his results showed illegal substances in his system.

Thankfully, all other bouts will happen as planned now that all 26 fighters stepped on the scale.

Curiously, both fighters from the co-main event – Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez, apparently had problems with their weight cuts. There has been no confirmation but both fighters were quite late for the UFC Vegas 77 weigh in.

Almost all fighters showed up within the first 15 minutes (24 out of 26), apart from Maddalena and Hafez. Apparently, the debutant is having problems, given that he accepted this fight only a week ago. It took him more than an hour and a half after the start to appear. And he missed weight by 0.5 pounds. The category is 170 pounds, the allowed weight is up to 171, and he is 171.5.

Maddalena would have been furious if his match got dropped again. The Australian was supposed to fight a week ago and Hafez is his third official opponent in the last two weeks. His previous two picked up injuries and had to cancel days before the event in Vegas. While Hafez missed weight here, we believe that he will be fined a percentage of his purse and the fight will happen. Maddalena would have probably accepted a catchweight bout too, if that was put on the table.

Other than that, there isn't much to report, apart from the actual UFC weigh in results. As this is a smaller event, there is no live commentary from the studio and there aren't any interviews happening.

UFC Vegas 77 Weigh In Results: The Final Numbers

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card

• Women's Bantamweight: Holly Hom (135.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

• Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs Bassil Hafez (171.5)

• Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Francisco Prado (156)

• Middleweight: Albert Duraev (185) vs Junyong Park (186)

• Women's Featherweight: Norma Dumont (145.5) vs Chelsea Chandler (145.5)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (156) vs Terrance McKinney (156)

UFC Vegas 77 Prelims

• Featherweight: Tucker Lutz (146) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

• Women's Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs Istela Nunes (115.5)

• Featherweight: Austin Lingo (145.5) vs Mequizael Costa (146)

• Lightweight: Evan Elder (156) vs Genaro Valdez (156)

• Flyweight: Tyson Nam (126) vs Azat Maksum (126)

• Lightweight: Alexander Munoz (155.5) vs Carl Deaton (156)

• Women's Bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Ailin Perez (135.5)

Now that the UFC Vegas 77 weigh in is behind us and all fights will happen as planned, we can start thinking about our final predictions for this event.