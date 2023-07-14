UFC Vegas 77 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

Who's ready for some UFC Vegas 77 picks? With less than 24 hours remaining, it is time to start thinking about the best markets for tomorrow night. Will Holly Holm earn a title shot? Will Jack Della Maddalena continue his streak with a 13th win in a row? Here are our UFC Vegas 77 predictions.

UFC Vegas 77 Predictions: Main Card Holds Some Bangers

Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction

Holly Holm is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. The American ranks third in the division rankings. Before she joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship, The Preacher's Daughter set records in the boxing ring. Holm defended 18 championship titles in three different weight categories.

The 41-year-old Holly has 15 wins (eight by knockout, seven by decision, zero by submission) and six losses in MMA. In the last fight in March 2023, she defeated Russian Yana Santos (unanimous decision). However, before that, she lost to Brazilian Kathleen Vieira (split decision). Holly Holm is one fight away from a championship fight and this makes her a favorite in our UFC Vegas 77 predictions.

Mayra Bueno Silva is ranked tenth in the division. The 31-year-old Brazilian has ten wins (one by knockout, two by decision, seven by submission) and two losses. Her winning streak spans three fights. In the last in February 2023, she defeated the Swede Lina Lansberg (submission). Silva holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

This is a difficult bout to predict because we have two completely different styles here. Holm is pragmatic – she hates taking risks and has too much experience to make stupid mistakes. We believe that there is a good chance that she will not allow Mayra the freedom she is used to.

Bueno Silva is quite bad on her feet, if she cannot take Holm down to the canvas, she has low chance to win. With this said, we expect a long fight so the first of our UFC Vegas 77 predictions is for Over 4.5 rounds.

• Over 4.5 Rounds

Jack Della Maddalena vs Bassil Hafez Prediction

Jack Della Maddalena will have his fifth fight in the UFC. In the last fight in February 2023, the Australian got the better of Randy Brown (submission) from Jamaica. Prior to joining the UFC, he competed in Eternal MMA.

The 26-year-old Jack has 14 wins (11 by knockout, one decision, two by submission) and two losses. Maddalena has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. As a teenager, the fighter from the Green Continent was involved in rugby. He is on a 12-win streak and will face a debutant on short notice. This fight feels pre-decided but we still have something special for our UFC Vegas 77 predictions.

Bassil Hafez will make his UFC debut. The American got Maddalena as a rival after the refusal of two other fighters. Hafez competed for Fury FC, Cage Fury Fighting Championships, and various Caribbean promotions before signing with the UFC. In the last fight in February 2023, he defeated his compatriot Evan Cutts (knockout).

And before that, he got the better of Anthony Ivey (split decision) from the USA. 31-year-old Hafez has ten wins (one by knockout, four by decision, four by submission) and three defeats.

Bookmakers consider Maddalena the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Vegas 77 picks. The Aussie will essentially fight with a third sub. The only question is how the victory will be won. Maddalena has a great knockout punch. Bet on him to win early.

• Maddalena by KO/Submission

Action packed co-main event we have tomorrow night 💥 Jack Della Maddalena vs Basil Hafez Prelims 7pmET | Main Card 10pmET | LIVE on @ESPN & ESPN+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/hkFslVRgCs — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2023

Albert Duraev vs Junyong Park Prediction

Albert Duraev is the champion of Russia in Sambo. The Russian is quite new to the UFC. In his debut fight in October 2021, he defeated his compatriot Roman Kopylov (unanimous decision). However, the next fight was lost to the American Joaquin Buckley (technical knockout). He won the last fight against Chidi Njokuani (split decision) from the USA.

In total, the 34-year-old native of Grozny has 16 wins (three by knockout, four by decision, nine by submission) and four defeats. Before moving to the UFC, Duraev performed in M-1 Global and Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA).

Junyong also signed with the UFC relatively recently. In his debut fight in August 2019, he lost to American Anthony Hernandez (knockout). The winning streak of the Korean is three fights. In the last one in February 2023, he defeated the Russian Denis Tyulyulin (submission).

Before joining the world's strongest mixed martial arts promotion, Park performed in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and local Asian leagues. The 32-year-old Korean has 11 wins (three by knockout, four by decision, four by submission) and five losses.

Bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. In their opinion, Park will have a slight advantage. We are willing to agree with them for our UFC Vegas 77 predictions. The Iron Turtle has won three in a row. And two fights ended ahead of schedule. Duraev is a good fighter with good potential. But the Russian is clearly not in the best shape.

• Park to Win

UFC Vegas 77 Prelims Predictions: One Fight To Rule Them All

Betting on the prelim fights in such an event is a huge risk. Most of the fighters are either debutants or newcomers with 1-2 fights in the UFC. Here and there, we see some veterans. We picked a single fight for our UFC Vegas 77 predictions.

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Istela Nunes Prediction

Viktoriia Dudakova will make her debut in the UFC. The 24-year-old native of Volgograd is the European champion in MMA and the bronze medalist of the world championship. As a teenager, she was involved in kickboxing and pankration.

Dudakova has six wins (one by knockout, one by decision, four by submission) and zero defeats in MMA. In the last match, Viktoriia defeated the Brazilian Maria Silva (unanimously) as part of Dana White's Contender Series 2022.

Istela Nunes had three fights in the UFC and was defeated in all of them. The 30-year-old Brazilian lost to Yazmine Jauregui (TKO) from Mexico in the latter. She has six wins (two by knockout, four by decision, zero by submission) and four defeats. Before joining the UFC, Istela performed in One Championship and little-known Latin American promotions.

Bookmakers consider Dudakova the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them. Although more experienced and older than the Russian, Nunes is clearly much weaker. Victoria will have to achieve a confident victory over the athlete from Brazil.

• Dudakova to Win

UFC Vegas 77 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Now that you have all of our UFC Vegas 77 predictions, we can comment on a couple of other bouts that are worth watching. Definitely tune in for the prelim fight between Tyson Nam and Azat Maksum.

Tyson Nam has been fighting professionally since 2006 and unfortunately, he never made it big. He has been alternating from wins to defeats and he has been placed as an opponent to one of the most exciting debutants we have seen in a while. Azat Maksum is a 28-year-old from Kazakhstan and his current record is 16-0-0. He is a finisher, he is motivated, and he is a well-rounded fighter.

You know what to do – he should beat Tyson Nam. Consider this the last of our UFC Vegas 77 predictions.