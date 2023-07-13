UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card: Will Holly Holm Earn One Last Title Shot?

After one of the best UFC events last week, the promotion is back with a regular Fight Night. This shouldn't discourage you to watch as the UFC Vegas 77 fight card definitely includes some thrilling bouts.

UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

Yes, this event has no title fights and genuinely, there is a high number of debutants, even for our taste. But the UFC fight card this weekend includes some legendary names like Holly Holm and that is something.

Plus, debutants tend to put out incredible performances. It is weird that we have a rookie in the co-main event, yes, but we'll get to that in a moment.

Norma Dumont will be back for UFC Vegas 77 and she has already become a fan favorite. She will face Chelsea Chandler, who actually got a spot in Top 15 in the Bantamweight division after a single fight in the UFC.

You wouldn't want to miss the fight of Terrance McKinney either. The 28-year-old has had 18 fights in his career and 15 of them ended in the first round.

We were supposed to see a massive fight between Josh Parisian and Walt Harris but unfortunately, the UFC dropped that one out. It turns out that Harris tested positive for an illegal drug during his most recent USADA test.

Harris came out with a statement on social media, claiming that he did not know that one of his supplements, which he has been using throughout his entire career, had this ingredient.

With this said, let's take a closer look at the big fights from the UFC Vegas 77 fight card.

UFC Vegas 77 Co-Main and Main Events

Holly Holm is back! The 41-year-old American, a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, will face one of the strongest prospects in the division – Mayra Bueno Silva.

We'll be honest – some of us at NYFights had written Holm off after her recent fight with Ketlen Vieira last year. But in March this year, she destroyed Yana Santos in a thrilling 3-rounder and won by unanimous decision. She looked unbelievably fresh for her age and given that she is ranked 3rd in the division, she may yet find herself in a title fight. If she wins this one, of course.

Bueno Silva is 10 years younger than Holly and seems to be in her best shape right now. With three convincing wins in a row, this is an incredible opportunity for her to make a huge leap in the rankings.

In the co-main event, we have one of the most exciting prospects in the Welterweight division – Jack Della Maddalena. A fighter that started his career with 2 defeats, he is now on a 12-win streak (4 in the UFC). Our opinion is that he should be ranked higher than 14th in the division.

And the strange fact here is that he will face a debutant in the co-main event of the UFC Vegas 77 fight card. Unfortunately, Maddalena has had no luck lately.

He was supposed to fight Sean Brady at UFC 290 last week. He withdrew two weeks before the event due to an injury. His replacement, Josiah Harrell, also withdrew a day before the event due to a dangerous neurological condition, which was discovered during his pre-fight MRI.

So, Maddalena now has a third opponent and his fight was re-scheduled for this event. His opponent, Bassil Hafez, will make his debut in this UFC fight card.

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card

• Women's Bantamweight: Holly Hom (15-6-0) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)

• Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (14-2-0) vs Bassil Hafez (8-3-0)

• Lightweight: Ottman Azaitar (13-1-0) vs Francisco Prado (11-1-0)

• Middleweight: Albert Duraev (16-4-0) vs Junyong Park (16-5-0)

• Women's Featherweight: Norma Dumont (9-2-0) vs Chelsea Chandler (5-1-0)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (8-1-0) vs Terrance McKinney (13-5-0)

UFC Vegas 77 Prelims

• Featherweight: Tucker Lutz (12-3-0) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova (6-0-0) vs Istela Nunes (6-4-0)

• Featherweight: Austin Lingo (9-2-0) vs Mequizael Costa (19-6-0)

• Lightweight: Evan Elder (7-2-0) vs Genaro Valdez (10-2-0)

• Flyweight: Tyson Nam (21-13-1) vs Azat Maksum (16-0-0)

• Lightweight: Alexander Munoz (6-2-0) vs Carl Deaton (17-6-0)

• Women's Bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5-0) vs Ailin Perez (7-2-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match Ups to Watch Our For

Besides the main event, we think that Jack Della Maddalena will give us his best performance on Saturday. He must be very frustrated with all the changes in opponents and he will be furious in the octagon. With a 12-win streak, he will not allow defeat against a debutant with less experience.

Definitely turn the TV on for the fight between veteran Tyson Nam and Azat Maksum. The Kazakhstani will make his debut in the UFC and he is coming with a 16-0-0 record.

There isn't much to be said about the other early fights from the UFC Vegas 77 fight card but we definitely think that there will be action. Several fighters have to prove their worth in this event.