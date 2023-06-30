UFC Vegas 76 Weigh In: All 24 Fighters Made Weight

Stop whatever you are doing, the latest UFC Vegas 76 news just dropped! More specifically, we just witnessed the UFC Vegas 76 weigh in and here are the results.

UFC Vegas 76 Weigh In: No Surprises This Week

Last week, we saw a couple of fighters miss weight on the scale. This resulted in one fight getting cancelled and another one being catchweight. This week, however, there were no surprises and all twelve fights will happen as scheduled.

The UFC Vegas 76 weigh in began with the appearance of Sean Strickland, one of the two fighters who will take part in the main event tomorrow. He was eager to get this one out of the way and looked as good as ever.

Most fighters looked well, to be honest. Sometimes, some fighters have problems with the weight cut and when they appear on the stage, it looks like they are about to collapse. This time, everyone seemed fresh and on point.

Probably the biggest question ahead of the UFC Vegas 76 weigh in was whether Grant Dawson will make weight this time. The fighter competes in the Lightweight division and has fought eight times in the UFC – he won seven of those fights and had one draw. This means that he is undefeated but he has huge problems with his weight cuts.

Dawson has missed weight on multiple occasions in the UFC and has had three Catchweight fights. This time, however, he barely made it.

Other than that, perhaps the most interesting moment was the appearance of Napsultan Ruziboev. The Uzbekistani definitely overdid it with the weight cut and went 1.5 pounds below the actual weight class. Let's hope that it will not affect his performance tomorrow.

With this said, here is a list with the actual weights of all contestants for this event below.

UFC Vegas 76 Weigh In Results: Here’s How All the Fighters Weighed In

Main Card:

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (186 pounds) vs Abus Magomedov (186 pounds)

• Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov (156 pounds) vs Grant Dawson (156 pounds)

• Welterweight: Max Griffin (170.5 pounds) vs Michael Morales (170.5 pounds)

• Women's Flyweight: Ariane Lipski (126 pounds) vs Melissa Gatto (125.5 pounds)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (156 pounds) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (156 pounds)

• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (185 pounds) vs Napsultan Ruziboev (183.5 pounds)

Preliminary Card:

• Welterweight: Kevin Lee (171) vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (145.5 pounds) vs Westin Wilson (146 pounds)

• Women's Featherweight: Yana Santos (144.5 pounds) vs Karol Rosa (146 pounds)

• Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze (155 pounds) vs Elves Brener (155 pounds)

• Women's Flyweight: Ivana Petrovic (125.5 pounds) vs Luana Carolina (126 pounds)

• Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (264 pounds) vs Blagoy Ivanov (259 pounds)

With this said, you now know everything about the UFC Vegas 76 weigh in.