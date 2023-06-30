UFC Vegas 76 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend and while it will not hold any massive fights, there is a lot to forward to. We have curated a long list of UFC Vegas 76 predictions for you and several of those bouts seem absolutely obvious. Here are our UFC Vegas 76 picks.

UFC Vegas 76 Predictions: Main Card Holds Several Tight Fights

Damir Ismagulov vs Grant Dawson Prediction

Damir Ismagulov is ranked 12th in the lightweight division. Before moving to the UFC, he took part in the M-1 Global, Alash Pride, Naiza Fighter Championship fighting tournaments. In the last fight in December 2022, he was defeated by Arman Tsarukyan (unanimous decision) from Armenia and interrupted a series of 19 victories. Five of them were won in the UFC.

In total, the 32-year-old Russian fighter has 24 wins (12 by knockout, 11 by decision, one by submission) and two defeats at the professional level. Before MMA, Ismagulov was engaged in universal and army hand-to-hand combat.

Grant Dawson is ranked 15th in the division. As a teenager, he was involved in wrestling. The American has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The 29-year-old fighter has 17 wins (four by knockout, two by decision, 11 by submission) and two losses.

Dawson came to the UFC relatively recently. In his debut fight in March 2019, he defeated compatriot Julian Erosa (unanimously). After that, Grant scored six victories in a row.

It is impossible to predict a winner in this bout. Both fighters have equal chances here. We would rather stake on a higher line – the fight to end early.

• Fight will not reach distance

Max Griffin vs Michael Morales Prediction

Max Griffin has been in the UFC since 2016. The 37-year-old American has 19 wins (nine by knockout, eight by decision, two by submission). Before joining the UFC, he tried his hand at Tachi Palace Fights, West Coast FC, and Gladiator Challenge.

Griffin has a black belt in kickboxing. In the last fight, he defeated his compatriot Tim Means (separate). However, before that, he lost to Neil Magny from the USA.

Michael Morales has not suffered a single defeat at the professional level in mixed martial arts. The 23-year-old fighter from Ecuador has 12 wins (ten by knockout, one by decision, one by submission).

In addition to MMA, Michael was engaged in boxing and kickboxing. Morales won his last two bouts by knockout. The Latin American defeated the Americans Adam Fugitt and Trevin Gilles. These were his debut fights in the UFC.

We think that the odds here are correct and we have two separate UFC Vegas 76 predictions. The first one is for Morales to win but if you want higher odds, you can opt for an early victory via KO/TKO/Submission.

• Morales to Win/Morales via KO/TKO/Submission

Brunno Ferreira vs Nursultan Ruziboev Prediction

Brunno Ferreira will have his second match in the UFC. In the debut fight, the undefeated finisher defeated his compatriot Gregory Rodriguez in the first round (knockout). In total, the 30-year-old Brazilian has nine wins (six by knockout, three by submission). Before joining the UFC, The Hulk competed in Big Shot Fight, Maktub Fight Pro.

Nursultan Ruziboev will make his debut in the UFC. He is a former WEF GLOBAL Champion and current Open Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion. The 29-year-old Uzbek has 32 wins (12 by knockout, one decision, 19 by submission) and eight losses at the professional level.

His unbeaten streak is already eight fights. In the latter, he defeated Pavel Masalsky (submission) from Belarus. Ruziboev was previously engaged in boxing and karate.

The last of our main card UFC Vegas 76 predictions is for this fight to end in regulars. We shouldn't reach the scorecards here. The fighters have 40 early victories combined.

• Ruziboev to Win

UFC Vegas 76 Prelims Predictions: Two Interesting Ranked Bouts

Kevin Lee vs Rinat Fakhretdinov Prediction

Kevin Lee, before moving to the Dana White league, played in the Eagle Fighting Championship, TWC, Midwest Fight Series. As a teenager, the American was engaged in wrestling and set a record for victories at the student level.

The 30-year-old fighter has 19 wins (three by knockout, eight by decision, eight by submission), and seven losses. In the last fight in March 2022, he defeated his compatriot Diego Sanchez (unanimous).

Rinat Fakhretdinov is a master of sports in combat sambo and MMA. However, there are not very many high-profile victories in his amateur career. In the collection of the Russian, there are gold medals from the Moscow championship in combat sambo and pankration.

Rinat's winning streak has been going on for 20 fights. The 31-year-old Fakhretdinov has 22 wins (12 by knockout, four by decision, six by submission). In the last fight in December 2022, he defeated the American Bryan Battle (unanimous decision).

Bookmakers consider Fakhretdinov the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them and you can consider him winning as one of our UFC Vegas 76 predictions. The fighter from Tatarstan perfectly applies his wrestling skills. He takes advantage of the opponents' mistakes in a timely manner and puts them on the ground. However, Kevin began to somehow take his career lightly. Recently, he has been plagued by failures.

• Rinat Fakhretdinov to Win

Alexandr Romanov vs Blagoy Ivanov Prediction

The 32-year-old Moldavian, nicknamed King Kong, made a splash in the UFC in 2020. He came in as an undefeated prospect with an 11-0 record; now Romanov's record is 16:2. Despite a streak of 5 wins at the start, King Kong fell apart against Marcin Tybura in his 1st loss before losing via TKO to Alexander Volkov.

Blagoy is the most experienced Bulgarian fighter and is still not old for a heavyweight in MMA. Ivanov is 36 years old and has a professional record of 19:5. Blagoy set a perfect 5-0 record in the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) organization (current PFL) and was a champion before joining the UFC in 2018. In the UFC, his record is 3:4. In the last fight of February 2023, Ivanov lost to Marcin Tybura by decision.

Alexander Romanov looked terrible in the last 2 fights, especially against Volkov – he gained at least 25 pounds compared to the previous fight and looked like he hadn't trained at all. I don't know what happened to Alexander. Romanov's cardio was questionable before, but now, given his form, I am sure that he is not ready for 15 minutes of MMA. He will have to face Blagoy Ivanov, who is very hardy – he is difficult to finish and he is known for his cardio training. The last of our official UFC Vegas 76 predictions is for Blagoy Ivanov to win.

• Blagoy Ivanov to Win

UFC Vegas 76 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

There are several other good bouts on this card, of course, including the main event. You can find our predictions for that one here. But there is one fight that strangely found its place in the prelims while we believe it deserves a spot in the main card.

Yana Santos vs Carol Rosa Prediction

Yana Santos is a former UFC Featherweight Champion contender. In the title fight in March 2018, the Russian woman lost in the first round to Christiane Justin from Brazil. The 33-year-old athlete has 14 victories (seven by knockout, six by decision, one by sambo).

Santos lost the last two fights, losing to Irene Aldana (knockout) from Mexico and American Holly Holm (unanimous). Yana is the champion of Russia in taekwondo and Thai boxing, and the winner of the world championship in grappling.

Before coming to the UFC, Carol Rosa performed in obscure Latin American promotions. The Brazilian came to the UFC relatively recently – in 2019. The athlete has 15 wins (four by knockout, nine by decision, two by submission).

In the last fight in April 2023, she lost to her compatriot Norma Dumont (unanimously). However, before that, she took over the Swede Lina Lansberg. Rosa holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a blue belt in Muay Thai.

Here is the last one of our UFC Vegas 76 predictions, or let's say two predictions. We think that this fight will be a decision. Most female fights are, in fact. Rosa has an advantage here and therefore, the second prediction is for her to win via decision.

• Rosa via Decision/Over 2.5 Rounds

With this said, we complete our UFC Vegas 76 predictions. You already know where to find our main event analysis. All we can hope for is a profitable event.