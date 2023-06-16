UFC Vegas 75 Weigh In: No Last-Minute Cancellations

The UFC Vegas 75 weigh in just happened a few minutes ago in Las Vegas. As this is a smaller event, the promotion did not stream it live but we are here with all the latest UFC Vegas 75 news. Let's see which fighters made weight and why two fights got canceled in the last few days.

UFC Vegas 75 Weigh In: All Fighters Made Weight This Week

We are actually quite impressed with the last few events. If we are not mistaken, there hasn't been a fighter that missed weight in over three consecutive events. This means that all fights that remained on the schedule will happen as planned.

We will witness twelve fights this Saturday, which is actually more than the bouts in the previous event in Canada last week, which was even a pay-per-view.

This is when we have to mention that the fight card this weekend was supposed to have 14 bouts but two were canceled over the last 48 hours – Miles Johns vs Raoni Barcelos and Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Felipe Bunes.

You will not see Raoni Barcelos in our list of UFC weigh in results but it is to be noted that he made an appearance and made weight too. If we are not mistaken, this will guarantee that he receives his paycheck even though the fight was canceled due to his opponent.

But there is more. There are two more Bantamweight bouts on the UFC Vegas 75 fight card. Therefore, Raoni Barcelos can now act as a backup in case one of the four fighters picks up an injury or any fight gets canceled for a different reason.

Weirdly enough, the most interesting UFC Vegas 75 news are linked to a fighter that is not even going to appear on the card.

With this said, here is what happened during the UFC Vegas 75 weigh in a few minutes ago.

UFC Vegas Weigh In Results: Here Are The Exact Numbers

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card:

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs Jared Cannonier (185.5)

• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs Joaquim Silva (155.5)

• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (186)

• Featherweight: Pat Sabatini (145) vs Lucas Almeida (145.5)

• Lightweight: Manuel Torres (156) vs Nikolas Motta (155.5)

• Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs Muslim Salikhov (170)

UFC Vegas 75 Preliminary Card:

• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs Alessandro Costa (126)

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs Christian Quinonez (135)

• Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez (125) vs Denys Bondar (126)

• Women's Flyweight: Tereza Bleda (125) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126)

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta (136) vs Ronnie Lawrence (136)

• Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga (205) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205)

As you can see, not all fighters managed to nail the weight on the scales but nobody is more than a pound off the target, which is allowed.

Now to the important questions – is this card worth watching? We believed in this event long before we saw the UFC Vegas 75 weigh in and the condition of the fighters. All of them look sharp and motivated and this is one of those cards that has unlimited potential despite the smaller bouts.

As dedicated MMA fans, we shouldn't overlook the smaller UFC events as this is the starting point of all future stars of the promotion. And there is a lot of talent in this fight card.