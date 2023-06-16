UFC Vegas 75 Predictions: Full Card Analysis & Betting Picks

UFC Vegas 75 is just around the corner and it is time for us to prepare for the huge card. Which are the best betting picks for this twelve-fight event? Will Marvin Vettori win a chance to face Israel Adesanya for the third time in his career and try to steal the Middleweight belt? Will we see the rise of a new contender for the lightweight throne? This card has the potential to shake the UFC rankings in several divisions. Here are our UFC Vegas 75 predictions.

UFC Vegas 75 Predictions: Who will face Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight title?

Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier Prediction

Marvin Vettori is third in the division rankings. The 29-year-old Italian has been playing in the Dana White League since 2016. He has 18 wins (one by knockout) and six losses at the professional level in MMA. In the last match, The Italian Dream defeated the FILA world and European grappling champion and former WWFC champion Roman Dolidze (unanimous decision).

Jared Cannonier began performing professionally in 2011. In his debut fight Midnight Sun Mayhem 1, the Texas fighter knocked out his compatriot Prince Alton in the first seconds of the first round. In total, The Killa Gorilla has 16 wins (nine by knockout) and six losses. In the last fight in December 2022, he defeated the American Sean Strickland (split decision).

But before that, he lost to the titled Israel Adesanya from Nigeria. Cannonier holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Jared, 39, is fifth in the division rankings.

Bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them to a certain extent but this will not change our UFC Vegas 75 predictions for the main event. According to anthropometric data, there are no special differences between the fighters.

It is noteworthy that the Italian and the American lost their fights to Adesanya. And Marvin even twice. Cannonier is an incredibly serious puncher and he has nine KOs in his career. But he is 10 years older than Vettori and even has fewer matches in his career.

• Marvin Vettori to Win

Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan Prediction

Armen Petrosyan is a former AMC Fight Nights Global Light Heavyweight Champion. Before switching to mixed martial arts, he was engaged in kickboxing. The 31-year-old native of Krasnoyarsk has in his collection of awards the gold medals of the World Championship and the Russian Cup in Thai boxing.

Armen made his debut in the UFC in February 2022 with a split-decision victory over Brazilian Gregory Rodriguez. However, the next fight was lost by Cayo Borrallo (unanimous decision) from Brazil. The last fight ended with the victory of the Armenian fighter over the American AJ Dobson (separate). Superman has seven wins (five by knockout) and two losses at the professional level in MMA.

Christian Duncan will fight in the UFC for the second time. In the debut fight in March 2023, the Briton defeated Dusko Todorovic (TKO) from Serbia. Before moving to the strongest mixed martial arts promotion, CLD competed in Cage Warriors, and Pain Pit Fight Night. On the account of the 27-year-old Briton are 22 wins (11 by knockout) and three losses.

Bookmakers found it difficult to name a clear favorite of the upcoming fight but we still picked this match for our UFC Vegas 75 predictions. In their opinion, Duncan will have a slight advantage and we can agree.

Petrosyan has a powerful punch that can put down any opponent. However, Christian showed an excellent level not only in the last bouts but also in his career as a whole. So far, Armen has little experience, he has not held serious fights at a professional level. There is a good chance that he will not beat this opponent.

• Christian Leroy Duncan to Win

Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov Prediction

Nicholas Dalby is a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion. In 2015, he signed a contract with the UFC, but after a few fights, he returned to the CW and won an interim title there. And in 2019, he again began to perform in the UFC.

Danish Dynamite has won the last two matches. In January 2023, the Dane defeated Vorli Alves (split decision). The 38-year-old Scandinavian fighter has 21 wins (six by knockout) and four losses.

Muslim Salikhov is the most titled Wushu Sanda martial artist in the world. He is a five-time world champion and has multiple championships in Russia and Europe. The “King of Kung Fu” came to the UFC in 2017. Under the auspices of the promotion, he won six victories with two defeats. In the last fight in November 2022, a native of Dagestan defeated the Portuguese Andre Fialho (technical knockout).

However, before that, he lost to Li Jinliang from China. The 39-year-old Russian fighter has 19 wins (13 by knockout) and three losses.

Bookmakers consider Salikhov the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. However, we would like to put out some arguments against this thesis and present the last of our UFC Vegas 75 predictions for the main card.

According to anthropometric data, the fighters are approximately the same level and age. Muslim can knock out an opponent, but the straightforward Dalby, who does not shy away from dirty wrestling, can last the whole fight and try to win on points. We believe that this will not be an easy one for Muslim and his opponent will try to win as much time as possible on the ground and this fight will go to the judges.

• The fight will not end ahead of schedule

UFC Vegas 75 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

Betting on a fight night is far more difficult due to the lower level of the competition. Therefore, we have decided not to give out any UFC Vegas 75 prelim predictions and we kept our favorite fight of the evening for last. You can consider this as one of our main UFC Vegas 75 predictions.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva Prediction

Arman Tsarukyan has been storming through the lightweight division and he has improved a lot since his debut defeat to Islam Makhachev.

Over the years, Arman has noticeably improved in striking technique, and now he can safely be called a universal fighter. Tsarukyan managed to finish his opponents by submission 5 times. Unlike many wrestlers who use a strike as a way to disguise a pass to the legs, Arman is really good in his stance. With all this muscle mass, his kicks fly out with amazing speed, and his middle kicks have become his hallmark.

Tsarukyan has no pronounced weaknesses. He does not miss unnecessary blows, is athletic, and is gifted with anthropometry. Only world-class elite wrestlers are capable of translating Arman, and even so, the Armenian gave a competitive fight. The defeat to Gamrot is more an indicator of the current level of refereeing than the skills of the Russian.

Now, his opponent – Joaquim Silva. The Brazilian has been fighting in the UFC since 2015, alternating victories and defeats in the last 5 years. Joaquim performs infrequently, in 8 years in the promotion he fought only 8 times.

For comparison: Tsarukyan had the same number of fights but in 4 years. Frequent downtime affects the quality of performances. After 2 years without a fight, the Brazilian returned against Rick Glenn and was knocked out in 37 seconds. At lightweight, the loss of reflexes is critical for athletes, especially if they do not take a punch. This makes us believe that the Tsarukyan win could be one of the best UFC Vegas 75 picks this weekend.

The age-old Brazilian frankly lacks speed and physical condition. At times he does not respond to single punches without decoys, his punches are readable and not always technically correct.

Arman is slightly inferior to Silva in height but has a much larger arm span. The difference of 8 centimeters of reach will play a big role if the fight takes place in the stance. The age of the athletes is striking: Tsarukyan is 8 years younger than his opponent.

At the same time, the Russian is much more experienced and managed to prove himself in fights with the tops of the division. With this said, this is the last of our UFC Vegas 75 predictions.

• Arman Tsarukyan to win ahead of schedule