UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Vettori Remains A Slight Favorite

We're really close to fight day now and the UFC Vegas 75 odds tell a fun story. We've gathered numbers from multiple bookies and we're here to give you the Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier odds. Below, you'll find what the betters and pundits think will happen. Finishes, methods of the finish and what round it should happen in — catch all of this information down below.

Two mainstays in the middleweight division are looking to string together a bit more momentum en route to another title shot. Vettori, just recently edging out Roman Dolidze, knows that a win here will put him in a great position. Cannonier is also coming off of a very close win, this being over Sean Strickland. A win here could be his path to one last title shot.

Both fighters here understand that a win here doesn't mean a title shot, but it means that they're one step closer towards another grasp at gold. This is one of the most important fights in recent memory that doesn't have almost promised title implications looming overhead.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: The Best Vettori vs Cannonier Odds

After looking over these UFC odds and the stats, it seems likely that this fight will be going to the judges. This is in fact MMA, and anything can happen as long as there's time on the clock. Though this isn't a for the next title shot, this UFC main event has so much on the line. It's the fights like this where the athlete with the most composure can capitalize.

So, a finish doesn't seem o be in the cards for this Saturday, but don't be surprised if there is one. The odds for a finish, specifically a KO/TKO, lean heavily into the Cannonier corner. He's finished 10 of his 16 wins with strikes and across multiple weight classes. However, Vettori has yet to be stopped in his 25 professional fights.

Vettori vs Cannonier Odds – Moneyline

The moneyline, which is just the flat out “who will win?”, shows that ‘The Italian Dream' is favored by just a bit. It's not a lot, but it's to be expected here. Though the odds of a finish, as you'll see below, favor Jared, it's looking like the safest bet here will be to see Vettori win on the judges' scorecards.

Marvin Vettori -225 Jared Cannonier +165 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Marvin Vettori -125 Jared Cannonier +105 BET WITH BETMGM Marvin Vettori -125 Jared Cannonier +102 BET WITH BETRIVERS

With the Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier stats around the neighborhood of -125 for the Italian, this is far from a “sure thing”. But, it looks like the majority of people think that, at 29 years young, his pace and durability will snuff out the power coming his way.

Vettori vs Cannonier Odds – Method Of Victory

As we've mentioned, if there's a finish in this fight, these UFC odds lean toward Cannonier landing a bomb and being the first to stop Marvin.

Vettori via KO/TKO +1200 Vettori Submission +1000 Vettori via Decision +110 Cannonier via KO/TKO +275 Cannonier via Submission +2000 Cannonier via Decision +300 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Vettori via KO/TKO +1200 Vettori Submission +1000 Vettori via Decision +100 Cannonier via KO/TKO +275 Cannonier via Submission +2000 Cannonier via Decision +300 BET WITH BETMGM Vettori via KO/TKO +1200 Vettori Submission +850 Vettori via Decision +128 Cannonier via KO/TKO +310 Cannonier via Submission +2200 Cannonier via Decision +380 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The numbers also reflect that a submission on either end of this fight is super unlikely. So, if you like those risky bets, Cannonier by flying armbar will make you some money. Not a smart bet, but a fun one.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Round To Win

Given the previous information on the UFC Vegas 75 odds, we can assume that this fight is most likely going to decision. However, if we look into the odds of a finish, which favors Jared, it looks like the safest bet in that regard is a first round KO/TKO.

Vettori round 1 +2000 Vettori round 2 +2500 Vettori round 3 +2800 Vettori round 4 +3500 Vettori round 5 +4000 Cannonier round 1 +800 Cannonier round 2 +1000 Cannonier round 3 +1400 Cannonier round 4 +2200 Cannonier round 5 +2800 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Vettori round 1 +1800 Vettori round 2 +2200 Vettori round 3 +2500 Vettori round 4 +3300 Vettori round 5 +4000 Cannonier round 1 +650 Cannonier round 2 +900 Cannonier round 3 +1400 Cannonier round 4 +2000 Cannonier round 5 +2500 BET WITH BETMGM Vettori round 1 +2000 Vettori round 2 +2200 Vettori round 3 +2500 Vettori round 4 +3000 Vettori round 5 +3400 Cannonier round 1 +1100 Cannonier round 2 +1200 Cannonier round 3 +1600 Cannonier round 4 +2000 Cannonier round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

That's still very unlikely, but it's the UFC, weirder things have happened.

Best UFC Vegas 75 Betting Odds On The Rest Of The Card

The rest of the UFC Vegas 75 odds show some great fights to pick on. Be it very winning fighters or some of the live underdogs, this is a fun card to spend some money on if that's your thing!

UFC Vegas 75 Betting Odds – Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Going 2-3 in his last five, this fight really doesn't make a lot of sense. Arman, 6-2 in the UFC, is one of the hottest prospects in the lightweight division right now. He made his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev on short notice and went the distance. That's certainly a good feather to have in one's cap.

Arman is sitting pretty at a -550 favorite per Draftkinkgs. This is a safe bet because, and on paper, Tsarukyan should come out with the victory. MMA results aren't dictated by who should win, but this is probably the safest bet on the card.

More UFC Vegas 75 Betting Odds

If the main event isn't enough to spike your interest in and of itself, there are plenty more fun fights on the card. The co-main event should deliver and the fight preceding that, being Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida, should also be fireworks. This fight is so close on paper, it's actually a pick 'em! Both Sabatini and Almeida are sitting at -115 per Draftkings' UFC odds.