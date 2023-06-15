UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card: Who Will Be Next To Fight Israel Adesanya?

What can we expect from the upcoming UFC Vegas 75 fight card after last week's rather uneventful PPV event? Not that it was a bad one but we expected more. Maybe the UFC fight card this weekend will even surpass it? We will see some of the biggest names in the middleweight division and big prospects that want to seal a spot in the official rankings. Here is everything you need to know about the next UFC fight card.

UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

This UFC fight card is actually quite important. We have a fight that will determine the next contender for the middleweight bout. There will also be several rising stars like Arman Tsarukyan and Lucas Almeida who will make an appearance.

Last week, we saw too many decisions. The card had the potential to be huge despite the low number of bouts (the UFC Vegas 75 fight card will actually include more fights than the last PPV event). But this week, we may actually see some KOs and submissions as a change.

UFC Vegas 75 Co-Main and Main Events

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) vs Jared Cannonier (16-6-0)

• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (19-3-0) vs Joaquim Silva (12-4-0)

Let's start with the co-main event of the UFC fight card this weekend – Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva. This will be a curious class of styles.

Tsarukyan is obviously Russian and this means that he is a master in the art of wrestling. On the other side, Joaquim Silva has the highest honors in BJJ and Muay Thai. He still prefers to fight on his feet but he can definitely defend himself on the canvas.

When he arrived, Silva was named one of the biggest prospects in the lightweight division and he started with three wins in a row. Right now, however, he has three defeats in his last five bouts.

Tsarukyan should have the upper hand here. He has six wins in eight UFC appearances and one of his defeats was against Islam Makhachev. He is what some would call a “boring” fighter because he relies mostly on wrestling. Most of his UFC wins came with a decision.

With this said, the main event of the UFC Vegas 75 fight card will be massive. Marvin Vettori will clash with Jared Cannonier in a bout that will decide the next middleweight contender. Both fighters already had a chance in the last two years and lost to Israel Adesanya.

This main event will probably reach the judges. Both fighters mostly win via decision and with the importance of this bout, we doubt that either will take huge risks. Vettori should have the advantage here as he is 10 years younger than his opponent. This is Cannonier's last chance to make a statement and fight for the belt one final time.

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) vs Jared Cannonier (16-6-0)

• Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (19-3-0) vs Joaquim Silva (12-4-0)

• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan (8-2-0) vs Christian Leroy Duncan (8-0-0)

• Featherweight: Pat Sabatini (17-4-0) vs Lucas Almeida (14-1-0)

• Lightweight: Manuel Torres (13-2-0) vs Nikolas Motta (13-4-0)

• Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1) vs Muslim Salikhov (19-3-0)

UFC Vegas 75 Prelims

• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick (16-6-0) vs Alessandro Costa (12-3-0)

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang (18-9-0) vs Christian Quinonez (18-3-0)

• Flyweight: Carlos Hernandez (8-2-0) vs Denys Bondar (16-4-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Tereza Bleda (6-1-0) vs Gabriella Fernandes (8-2-0)

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta (9-1-0) vs Ronnie Lawrence (8-2-0)

• Light Heavyweight: Zac Pauga (7-1-0) vs Modestas Bukauskas (14-5-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match-Ups to Watch Out For

Obviously, you should not miss the co-main and main events of the UFC Vegas 75 fight card. But since those will probably be decisions, there are some earlier bouts that have the potential to steal the spotlight.

Armen Petrosyan will make his fourth appearance in the UFC and he will clash with Christian Leroy Duncan. Now, this will be a big one. We have two fairly inexperienced fighters in MMA that are hungry for glory. Duncan remains undefeated with an 8-0-0 record and he will make his second appearance.

Petrosyan has an 8-2-0 record but his achievements in Muay Thai are significant. As a former European and World champion, he knows how to destroy an opponent. Both of these fighters do actually, so we expect a lot of blood and a KO/TKO here.

This is our top pick for a fight in the UFC Vegas 75 fight card. Why do we think that there will be action on Saturday? Because most fights are in the lighter divisions and most fighters are debutants or have less than 10 fights on their records.