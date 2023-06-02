UFC Vegas 74 Weigh In: Zero Cancellations Means 100% Action

We are less than a day away from the event and the fighters just made their appearance at the UFC Vegas 74 weigh in. All fighters kept it professional and there will be no cancellations this week.

UFC Vegas 74 Weigh In: No Missed Weights This Weekend

It is rare to see such a perfect weigh in – we typically get one or two fighters that fail with their weight cut. Perhaps this is because the majority of the fighters in this card are extremely experienced.

In case you missed the latest UFC Vegas 74 News, the only change in the fight card happened yesterday when Jared Gordon announced that he cannot fight this weekend and Jesse Butler accepted the short-notice invitation to face veteran Jim Miller in the featured fight.

Everyone hates when this happens and especially an experienced fighter like Miller, who probably spent months in camp training for a different kind of opponent. But this is equally as unfortunate for Jesse Butler, who got only two days to prepare for this massive opportunity.

Other than that, there literally wasn't anything significant to report here. The UFC Vegas 74 weigh in was rather normal albeit fun. We just have to wait and see if this event will live up to its potential.

UFC Vegas 74 Weigh In Results: Here's How All the Fighters Weighed In

Now that we have the full results in and all fighters will make an official appearance on Saturday, which fights are you most excited about? We have a spectacular main card, wouldn't you agree?

• Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs Amir Albazi (126)

• Featherweight: Alex Caceres (145) vs Daniel Pineda (145.5)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Jesse Butler (154.5)

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (126) vs Victor Altamirano (124.5)

• Women's Flyweight: Karine Silva (125.5) vs Ketlen Souza (124.5)

• Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

UFC Weight In Results: Prelims

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs Muhammadjon Naimov (155.5)

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda (136) vs Muin Gafurov (136)

• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Don'Tale Mayes (262.5)

• Bantamweight: Daniel Santos (135.5) vs Johnny Munoz (136)

• Women's Strawweight: Elise Reed (115) vs Jihn Yu Frey (116)

• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear (136) vs Luan Lacerda (136)

• Light-Heavyweight: Philipe Lins (205) vs Maxim Grishin (205)

The prelims of UFC Vegas 74 are quite diverse. Will we see Andrei Arlovski for the last time in the octagon? The UFC legend will make his 58th appearance in professional MMA. At the same time, there will be multiple debutants during the prelims, so you literally get a little bit of everything. Do not miss this event just because there are no title fights!