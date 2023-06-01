UFC Vegas 74 Fight Card: One Last Dance For The UFC Veterans?

The UFC schedule in 2023 has been unbelievable and the promotion finally took a week off between events. This week, we are back and while there will be no championship fight, the UFC Vegas 74 Fight Card is quite impressive.

UFC Vegas 74 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

The upcoming event will entertain us with a little bit of everything – rising stars, some legends of the sport, debutants, etc. It isn't a massive PPV event but believe us, even the main event alone makes it worth watching the entire event.

Kai Kara-France will face Amir Albazi in the main event of the UFC fight card this weekend. We have easily two of the biggest prospects of the Flyweight division. This will be a massive bout and the winner will probably have to win one more fight to get a chance for the belt.

In the co-main and featured events, we have four absolute veterans of the sport. Alex Caceres vs Daniel Pineda is an interesting co-main because we have two of the most experienced fighters currently in the UFC.

The fight before that will be between Jim Miller and Jared Gordon – two fighters that have performed at the highest level for over a decade. This could be the last fight for literally any of the four and we expect an incredible main card.

We will see the debut of Ketlen Souza, who is a former STF Women's Bantamweight Champion and Mr. Cage Strawweight Champion.

One of the biggest prospects in the Welterweight division – Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin – Abubakar Nurmagomedov, will return to the octagon for a fight against another UFC legend and former Jungle Fight Welterweight Champion – Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

It is fair to say, that the UFC Vegas 74 fight card is stacked with former champions, although most won belts in other promotions.

UFC Vegas 74: Co-Main and Main Events

• Flyweight: Kai-Kara France (24-10-0) vs Amir Albazi (16-1-0)

• Featherweight: Alex Caceres (20-13-0) vs Daniel Pineda (28-14-0)

We mentioned the co-main and main events of the UFC fight card already and now, we will give you some background information about the fighters.

Kai-Kara France has been the top prospect in the Flyweight division for years now and his last fight was for the belt. He, unfortunately, lost to Brandon Moreno via TKO in July 2022 and he has not fought since then. This makes for almost a year and it happened due to a knee injury he suffered in February.

Kai-Kara will face Amir Albazi who has not lost since joining the UFC in 2020 – four fights in a row. He is currently #7 in the Flyweight division and he has a record of 16 wins and a single defeat in his career. Both fighters are pro-active and we should see a KO/Submission here.

In the co-main event, we have Daniel Pineda and Alex Caceres – two fighters with decades of experience. This will be Pineda's 46th fight in MMA and he is a former champion in three promotions – the Katana Cagefighting Featherweight Champion, Legacy FC Featherweight Champion, and Interim Fury FC Featherweight Champion. He used to fight in the UFC between 2012 and 2014, and made a return in 2020.

His opponend – Alex Caceres, has fought 27 times in the UFC and has been part of the promotion since 2011. It is fair to say that his run has not been as successful but right now, he seems to be at his best. He is another example of a fighter who peaks at an old age. He won six of his last seven fights in the UFC and will be a huge challenge for Pineda.

UFC Vegas 74: Main Card

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (35-17-0) vs Jared Gordon (19-6-0)

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (19-12-1) vs Victor Altamirano (12-2-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Karine Silva (15-4-0) vs Ketlen Souza (13-3-0)

• Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) vs Elizeus dos Santos (23-7-0)

UFC Vegas 74 Fight Card: Prelims

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (16-5-0) vs Muhammadjon Naimov (8-2-0)

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda (19-6-0) vs Muin Gafurov (18-4-0)

• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (32-21-0) vs Don'Tale Mayes (9-5-0)

• Bantamweight: Daniel Santos (11-2-0) vs Johnny Munoz (12-2-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Elise Reed (6-3-0) vs Jihn Yu Frey (11-8-0)

• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) vs Luan Lacerda (12-2-0)

• Light-Heavyweight: Philipe Lins (16-5-0) vs Maxim Grishin (32-9-2)

The prelims of the UFC fight card this weekend will not attract the usual attention. At least, this is what we believe based on the list of fights. We will see a number of debutants as well as young prospects trying to make a name in the sport.

This does not mean that it is not worth watching but let's face it – only real fans of the sport watch low-ranked bouts. And we will watch the whole card and give you the best moments once the event ends.

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Matchups to Watch Out For

We understand that a smaller UFC event is never as attractive as the numbered events with championship fights. But we at NyFights will always have your back and provide some hints about fights that you wouldn't want to miss.

Obviously, the main and co-main events are a must-see and we believe that the entire main card will deliver. In particular, the Women's Flyweight bout between Karine Silva and Ketlen Souza should be massive. Abubakar Nurmagomedov also brings the heat every time he enters the octagon.

In the ealier matches, we recommend watching the prelim between Andrei Arlovski and Don'Tale Mayes. If you are among the newer fans, Arlovski is the most experienced fighter in the UFC and this will behis 58th professional fight. He has been in the promotion since 2000 – more than two decades. And he deserves every bit of attention despite his old age.

Overall, there is no reason not to turn on the TV and watch the UFC Vegas 74 fight card on Saturday.