UFC Vegas 73 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas in the UFC APEX this Saturday. Mackenzie Dern will face Angela Hill in the main event but the whole card is stacked with incredible fights. Here are our UFC Vegas 73 predictions.

UFC Vegas 73 Predictions: This will be an incredible main card

Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill Prediction

Mackenzie Dern was previously ranked #1 by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). The 30-year-old is also an ADCC World Champion. She holds a black belt in BJJ. The American is ranked eighth in the division ranking. Dern lost to Chinese Xiaonan Yang in her last bout (judging decision). She has 12 wins and 3 losses.

Angela Hill is ranked 14th in the division. She previously competed in the Invicta Fighting Championships. In the IFC, the 38-year-old American won the championship belt. She has 15 wins (five by knockout) and 13 losses at the professional level. Hill has won two of her last fights. Angela defeated her compatriot Emily Ducoti (unanimous decision) and Mexican Lupita Godinez.

Bet on under 4.5 rounds or a win via submission for Dern

Bookmakers consider Dern the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them. Hill, of course, is a more experienced fighter, but at that age, it is already quite difficult to compete with young athletes. Mackenzie should achieve an early victory. Of course, betting on the win at low odds is pointless, so we would suggest Dern via submission as one of our top UFC Vegas 73 predictions.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Anthony Hernandez Prediction

Edmen Shahbazyan has been in the UFC since 2018. The 25-year-old fighter has 12 wins (ten by knockout) and three losses. In the previous fight, he defeated the South African Dalcha Lungiambula by technical knockout. However, before that, the American suffered three defeats in a row. Including, he lost to Nassurdin Imavov (technical knockout) in November 2021.

The Golden Boy was engaged in boxing, wrestling, Thai boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has a black belt in karate.

Anthony Hernandez is a lesser-known fighter than his opponent. He has been playing in the strongest league in the world in mixed martial arts since 2018. The 29-year-old American has 15 wins (six by knockout) and two losses.

Fluffy has won his last three fights. Hernandez defeated Brazilian Rodolfo Vieira by submission, American Josh Fremd (unanimous decision), and Marc-Andre Barrio (technical knockout) from Canada. Anthony has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bet on an early victory for Hernandez

We continued our UFC Vegas 73 picks with this awesome bout. Bookmakers consider Hernandez the clear favorite. We agree with them. It can be seen that Anthony is on the rise. He won two of the previous three fights ahead of schedule. Shahbazyan is a talented fighter, but quite young. This time it is worth betting on the more experienced Hernandez but consider this one of our tougher UFC Vegas 73 predictions. Be careful with your stakes.

Emily Ducote vs Loopy Godinez Prediction

Emily Ducote performed for Invicta FC before moving to the UFC, where she became the lightweight champion. She holds black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo. The 29-year-old American has 11 wins (three by knockout) and seven losses.

Lupita Godinez is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance Champion. The 29-year-old Mexican has 12 wins (one by knockout) and six losses. Loopy has been with the UFC since the spring of 2021. In the last fight, she defeated the American Cynthia Calvillo. However, before that, she lost to the same Hill. The Latino has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

We think that Godinez will win this bout

According to bookmakers, Godinez is the clear favorite for the upcoming fight. In general, we can agree with them. The only question is how the victory will be won. In women's MMA, knockouts and submissions do not happen very often. Our fighters have only four early victories together at the professional level in MMA. In the end, we think that Godinez will be able to achieve victory.

Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley Prediction

Andre Fialho has been in the UFC since January 2022. Before that, he tried his hand at XMMA, LFA, PFL, and Bellator. The fighter is a former UAE Warriors champion. On account of the 29-year-old Portuguese are 16 wins (13 by knockout) and seven losses. And he suffered three of them in the UFC (two knockouts and a submission).

Fialho lost the last two fights, losing to Australian Jake Matthews (knockout) and veteran Russian fighter Muslim Salikhov (technical knockout). Andre holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Joaquin Buckley previously competed for Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance. On account of the 29-year-old American are 15 wins (11 by knockout) and six losses. The St. Louis native lost his last two fights, losing to Nassourdin Imavov (unanimous decision) and his compatriot Chris Curtis. He has been with the UFC since August 2020.

Bet on Buckley to win early (with KO or Submission)

Bookmakers consider Buckley the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. You can agree with them. The only question is how the victory will be won. Both fighters prefer the striking style of fighting. Both together have 24 knockouts in their careers. Buckley should be able to knock out his opponent or get him on the ground. If you feel unsafe with this one of our UFC Vegas 73 predictions, consider the under as an alternative.

Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson Prediction

Diego Ferreira has been playing in the Dana White League since 2014. Before moving to the UFC , he tried his hand at STFC, UWF. The fighter is a former Legacy FC champion. The 38-year-old Latino has 17 wins (three by knockout) and five losses. Ferreira has lost his last three fights. In December 2021, he lost to Pole Mateusz Gamrot by technical knockout. Diego holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Michael Johnson was engaged in wrestling before moving to mixed martial arts. The 36-year-old fighter has 25 wins (nine by knockout) and 18 losses. The Menace won the last bout, defeating the Englishman Mark Diakezi (unanimous decision). However, before that, he lost to Australian Jamie Mullarkey.

Bet on a long fight with at least three rounds

Bookmaker analysts consider Ferreira the clear favorite for the upcoming fight. In general, we can agree with them. However, both fighters are roughly on the same level in terms of strength. They also have similar fighting techniques. Moreover, they are already quite old. A knockout is unlikely here. The fight must go the whole distance. And both Ferreira and Johnson can win.

UFC Vegas 73 Prelims Predictions: Several solid bouts but one stands above all

Maheshate vs Viacheslav Borshchev Prediction

Maheshate recently moved to the UFC. The 23-year-old Chinese will hold only the third fight in the UFC. In his debut fight in June 2022, he defeated American Steve Garcia by knockout. However, the next lost to Rafa Garcia (unanimous decision) from Mexico. In total, the fighter from China has six wins (four by knockout) and two defeats at the professional level.

Viacheslav Borshchev is the world champion in kickboxing (2011). The 31-year-old Russian has six wins (five by knockout) and three losses. Slava made his debut in the UFC in January 2022, defeating Dakota Bush from the USA. However, after that he suffered two defeats in a row, losing to Englishman Mark Diakesi (unanimous decision) and American Mike Davis (unanimous).

Borshchev could win this one by KO

Bookmakers consider Borshchev the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them. The Russian has solid knockout power. However, so does his opponent. However, Maheshate is too young and inexperienced. Borshchev will be able to achieve a confident victory over the fighter from China. You can consider this the best of our UFC Vegas 73 full card predictions.

UFC Vegas 73 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

As you can see above, we picked very few UFC Vegas 73 predictions for the prelims and this is because those fights are harder to predict. We will give you some insight on which fights might be worth a shot after all.

Keep in mind that Vanessa Demopoulos missed weight by 1.5 pounds. This is not a huge difference but it could mean that she is out of shape and did not have a good camp. Karolina Kowalkiewicz is in good shape and will be motivated for a third win in a row.

You can also consider Gilbert Urbina as another of our unofficial UFC Vegas Prelims predictions. His opponent, Orion Cosce, missed weight for the second time in a row and he has also been inactive for almost an entire year.

The fight between Ilir Latifi and Rodrigo Nascimento should be a quick one too because the two fighters are finishers. Moreover, they have both only fought three times each in the last two years, so they have also been quite inactive.

With this, we complete our UFC Vegas 73 predictions. We hope it will be a profitable event for us and even if there are a lot of surprises, we should at least see an incredible Fight Night.