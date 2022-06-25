UFC Vegas 57 Predictions: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Latest Odds and Picks

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamroth are in neighboring positions in the lightweight division of the UFC. Over the past 12 months, both fighters have proven that they are capable of throwing a spectacular fight and are worthy to lead an entire UFC event.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot (Main Event, Lightweight Bout)

Arman Tsarukyan Preview

Arman is a 25-year-old fighter from Armenia. He joined the UFC in 2019, agreeing to fight on short notice against Islam Makhachev, whom he lost to via unanimous decision. But after that, Tsarukyan went on a series of 5 victories in a row:

• Olivier Aubin-Mercier – win by unanimous decision;

• Davi Ramos – win by unanimous decision;

• Matt Frevolla – win by unanimous decision;

• Christos Giagos – 1st round knockout

• Joel Alvarez – 2nd round knockout

The fight against Alvarez was the last in Tsarukyan's career. It took place in February 2022.

Tsarukyan is a versatile fighter with a good wrestling base. He uses his time on his feet mainly to prepare for the takedown. Arman has a good defense, he blocks almost all of the opponent's attacks.

On the ground, the fighter relies on tenacious control. He passes the guard well and takes a dominant position, from where he controls opponents and scores points.

Mateusz Gamrot Preview

Mateusz is a 31-year-old fighter from Poland. Gamrot spent most of his performances in the Polish promotion KSW, where he became the lightweight champion in 2016 and defended the title 5 times. In December 2018, Mateusz won the KSW featherweight title.

The double and undefeated champion from Poland was noticed by UFC matchmakers in 2020. Gamrot's debut in the strongest organization in the world took place in October of the same year in a duel against Guram Kutateladze. Mateusz lost by unanimous decision. He closed this defeat with a series of 3 victories in a row:

• Scott Holtzman – TKO (2nd round)

• Jeremy Stephens – victory by submission in the 1st round;

• Diego Ferreira – victory by verbal submission in the 2nd round.

The fight against Ferreira was the last of Mateus' career. It took place in December 2021.

Gamrot is a good wrestler, a former member of the Polish freestyle wrestling team. He excels in takedowns and controls opponents on the ground or in the clinch.

I will note the impressive physical strength of the Pole. He can work without slowing down throughout the entire fight. But the Pole's striking technique is far from ideal.

Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Prediction – Over 3.5 Rounds

This is an important fight for both athletes, so I expect them to show a pragmatic fight with minimum punching and risks. In past fights, Arman and Mateusz have shown more than once that they are ready to work only for points, controlling opponents and scoring points. Gamrot, most likely, will try to go to the ground or into the clinch from the very start. He often resorted to passive control and pinning in KSW championship fights.

Given that both athletes demonstrate good skills on the canvas, we will most likely see parity in the fight. But due to the advantage in the stance and greater versatility, Arman Tsarukyan is likely to win, accurately shooting the opponent at medium and long distances.

Main Card Fights: Predictions

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov – Over 2.5 Rounds

Shavkat is the favorite in this fight but we're not sure that he will be able to finish Neil Magny, who is a tough fighter. The last time he was knocked out in a fight was in 2018. This was due to the fact that Neil was tired and lost his concentration in the 4th round. This will be a 3-round fight and Neil will be able to distribute his strength.

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot – Baudot To Win

Parisian will start the fight well, but he could get tired quickly, which the Frenchman will use to turn the fight around. When Parisian finally slows down, Baudot will start to seize the initiative, because he will throw more punches. Considering that the Frenchman has knockout power, there is a high probability that in the 2nd half of the fight he will knock out his opponent.

You can find our analysis and predictions for the entire fight card of UFC Vegas 57 here.