UFC Vegas 57 Full Card Predictions, Previews, Live Odds and Betting Lines

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with a new smaller event – the UFC Vegas 57. While the event does not include any big names, there are multiple incredible fights to look out for. Here are our predictions for the best fights on the card.

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov (Bantamweight Bout)

Raulian Paiva Preview

Raulian is a 26-year-old fighter from Brazil. He entered the UFC after his success at Dana White's Contender Series, where he defeated Alan Nascimento via split decision.

Paiva's debut in the strongest league in the world took place in February 2019 in a duel against Kai Kara France, to whom he lost by a controversial split decision of the judges.

Raulian's next fight took place in August of the same year. His opponent was Rogerio Bontorin. Paiva lost by TKO in the 1st round. Raulian saved the contract with the strongest organization in the world, going on a series of 3 victories in a row.

Paiva prefers to work on his feet. He keeps a good distance. Using good footwork and size advantage, the Brazilian accurately breaks the opponent at a convenient distance and earns points. Possessing knockout power, he does not seek to finish his opponent at all costs, preferring to work for the referee's decision. Raulian has good defense against takedowns and a good ability to get back on his feet.

Sergey Morozov Preview

Sergey is a 33-year-old fighter from Kazakhstan. For martial arts fans from Russia, he may be familiar from his performances in M-1 Global, where he became the champion in 2019.

Morozov's debut in the UFC took place in January 2021 in a duel against Umar Nurmagomedov, which he lost by choke in the 2nd round. Sergey closed this defeat in July of the same year, defeating Khalid Taha by unanimous decision.

Morozov's last fight took place in February 2022. His opponent was Douglas Silva de Andrade. Sergey lost in the 2nd round.

Sergei is most dangerous in the standing position. He moves well in the octagon, perfectly timings his attacks, and throws powerful, sharp combos. But Morozov makes a lot of mistakes in the octagon. Missing heavy blows, he does not take a break to recover, but flies at the opponent, trying to recoup, which is why he starts to miss even more.

Paiva vs Morozov Prediction – Paiva To Win

Sergey Morozov doesn't always keep up with the pace he sets himself. The fighter loses concentration and begins to make serious mistakes, which in a fight against a technical fighter like Paiva can result in a loss of initiative.

Of course, Sergey can knock out the Brazilian, but if this does not happen, then Paiva, due to superiority in size and reach, will control the distance, working at a safe distance.

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi (Light Heavyweight Bout)

Carlos Ulberg Preview

Carlos is a 31-year-old fighter from New Zealand. He started his professional career in MMA in 2011, had 2 fights and went into kickboxing.

In 2020, Ullberg took part in the Dana White's Contender Series show, where he knocked out Bruno Oliveira in 2 minutes and received a contract. However, Ulberg's debut was disappointing. In March 2021, he was knocked out in 2 minutes in a fight against Kennedy Nzenchukwi.

Carlos had his last fight in February 2022. Ullberg won by unanimous decision.

Carlos is a basic kickboxer, he prefers to fight on his feet. Ulberg is distinguished by impressive striking power, high speed, and good fighting intelligence.

Tafon Nchukwi Preview

Tafon is a 27-year-old fighter from Cameroon. He started his professional career in 2019. After Nchukwi knocked out William Knight in the 1st round, he was sent an invitation to the Dana White Challenger Series. There, he knocked out El Motavao in 2 minutes and signed a contract with the UFC.

Tafon's debut in the strongest league in the world took place in December 2020 in a duel against Jamie Pickett, which he lost by unanimous decision. Tafon held his last performance in March 2022. His opponent was Azamat Murzakanov. Nchukwi lost by knockout in the 3rd round.

Nchukwi prefers to work in a standing position. He has impressive physical strength, thanks to which he inflicts serious damage on opponents. But Tafon is hampered by poor stamina. In fact, this is a fighter for 1 round. Toward the middle of the 2nd five-minute period, he gets tired, starts to make mistakes, and allows his opponents to carry out successful takedowns.

Ulberg vs Nchukwi Prediction – Ulberg To Win

Tafon Nchukwi is not the kind of fighter who can cause trouble for Carlos Ullberg. He is a reckless fighter who tries to demolish the opponent with powerful blows. Thanks to his superiority in striking technique, Carlos will successfully shoot back. The Cameroonian will quickly get tired and will be easy prey for the fast and agile Ulberg.

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira (Middleweight Bout)

Chris Curtis Preview

Chris is a 34-year-old American fighter. He came to the UFC as an experienced fighter with a 26-8 record and championships in the Fight Night and CES promotions.

Curtis' debut in the strongest organization in the world took place in November 2021. He replaced Deron Winn, who pulled out of the fight against Phil Hawes. Chris knocked out the opponent in the 1st round.

The second fight Curtis held in December of the same year. He went out again on short notice. His opponent was Brandon Allen. Curtis knocked out his opponent in the 2nd round.

Chris has a good boxing background. He carefully leads the fight, adjusts to the opponent, and gradually builds up aggression. This allows him not to swing out, save, and evenly distribute energy for 3 rounds.

There are fighters in the middleweight division of the UFC who are accustomed to working neatly and efficiently for points. They will overwhelm Curtis with pace and style mixing, and he may not be helped even by counting on an accurate powerful hit.

Rodolfo Vieira Preview

Rodolfo is a 32-year-old American fighter. He joined the UFC in 2019. On his debut, Viera fought Oscar Piechota, whom he choked out in the 2nd round. After that, in March 2020, Rodolfo choked Saparbek Safarov.

Rodolfo is most dangerous on the ground. Thanks to his outstanding BJJ skills, he can perform a submission hold from any position. The Brazilian won all his victories by submissions. Due to her physical strength, Vieira is good with takedowns and controls opponents on the ground and in the clinch.

The problem of the fighter is his weak cardio. Vieira is dangerous until he gets tired. This is due to the fact that the Brazilian is experiencing serious problems with the weight race. In January, he was supposed to have a fight, but Rodolfo withdrew a few days before the fight due to the fact that he became ill due to weight cutting.

Curtis vs Vieira Prediction – Curtis To Win

Rodolfo Viera can only win if he takes his opponent to the ground and strangles him. But if Curtis successfully defends against takedowns and meets the Brazilian with hard hits, then Rodolfo will quickly get tired and fall from the damage received.

Chris works measuredly, so in the final part of the fight, he will be less tired. This will allow him to successfully defend against straight-line takedowns from his opponent, get out of clinches and control the fight on his feet.