UFC Singapore Weigh In: Here are the Latest News

The UFC returs to Asia with a massive event and all is now set for success after the UFC Singapore weigh in just passed. What happened during the official ceremony? Did anyone miss weight? Will we have last-minute changes in the fight card? Here is everything you need to know.

UFC Singapore Weigh In: All 26 Fighters Were on Point on the Scale

Surprising or not, everyone in the UFC Singapore fight card made weight on Friday morning. We expected some problems for certain fighters due to the change in scenery. After all, this fight is on a different continent, at different elevation, and temperatures as a whole. A lot of fighters came close to the upper limit of their weight classes but they made it. So, it is official.

Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung both barely made it in the category. The featherweight division has a limit of 146 for non-title bouts and both fighters weighted at exactly 146. Even if someone else had missed weight and got a cancellation, we wouldn't have had a big issue. But if the main event got cancelled, we would have been fuming.

Everyone loves Max Holloway and we are everyone too. Is there a way not to? He has been in the UFC for a decade and has won 17 out of 20 matches in the Featherweight division in the last ten years. All three defeats happened against the current champion Volkanovski. In other words, Max Holloway has literally destroyed every other opponent apart from the Champion.

Anyway, what matters is that Max was on spot during the UFC Singapore weigh in and we will see him face a new opponent once again.

UFC Singapore Weigh In Results: Here are the Actual Numbers

Below, you will find the UFC weigh in results for each individual fighter. There were no surprises during the ceremony and everyone was on spot.

UFC Singapore Main Card:

• Featherweight: Max Holloway (146) vs Chan Sung Jung (146)

• Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (205)

• Featherweight: Giga Chikadze (146) vs Alex Caceres (145.5)

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (135) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)

• Women's Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs Taila Santos (124.5)

• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (255) vs Parker Porter (256)

UFC Singapore Prelims:

• Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes Acosta (264) vs Lukasz Brzeski (243)

• Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs Garrett Armfield (135)

• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

• Welterweight: Song Kenan (170) vs Rolando Bedoya (170.5)

• Welterweight: Billy Goff (170) vs Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

• Women's Flyweight: Na Liang (126) vs JJ Aldrich (126)

• Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs Jarno Errens (145)