UFC Singapore Odds: The Former Champ is a Huge Favorite

The UFC Singapore odds are in and we're here to show you what the numbers are looking like as we head into this weekend's MMA action. We've got the former featherweight champion of the world, Max Holloway, taking on a fan-favorite and perineal entertainer, Chan Sung Jung, but he's widely recognized by his well-earned moniker, the Korean Zombie.

The UFC Singapore betting odds are tilted heavily in the favor of ‘Blessed', but KZ has that one-punch knockout power that could possibly be the first to chip that granite chin of Holloway's. With both fighters' best attributes being their striking and durability, it seems that we're in for a sick main event.

So, let's jump into the Holloway vs Korean Zombie odds. These UFC odds are put together by the betters and pundits, so there is certainly some merit to the huge favorite leaning on Holloway. But, it's the Korean Zombie, we can never count this guy out.

UFC Singapore Odds: The Best Holloway vs Korean Zombie Odds

So, as we mentioned earlier, these UFC odds are heavily favoring the former champ to not only win, but get the stoppage. KZ has earned the ‘Zombie' part of his nickname by being able to endure a lot of punishment and sill plod forward. But, the oddsmakers have made their voices clear and the safe bet is for Holloway to get the job done via KO/TKO. Let's take a closer look at the UFC Singapore betting odds.

Holloway vs Korean Zombie Odds – Moneyline

Holloway is one of the biggest betting favorites in recent memory. After losing to Volkanovksi, Jung was flooded with comments on retirement, but going over three rounds with a guy like Volk is rather impressive.

Max Holloway -750 Korean Zombie +525 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Max Holloway -800 Korean Zombie +550 BET WITH BETMGM Max Holloway -835 Korean Zombie +575 BET WITH BETRIVERS

With that being said, Holloway is a finisher and he wears on people. His volume and accuracy have put an end to some of the best in the UFC. So, these UFC betting odds seem a bit harsh, but fair at the same time, if that makes any sense. It's also worth noting that Holloway is coming into this bout with a bit more on his shoulders — whether that affects him for the better, worse or at all will be figured out during the fight.

UFC Odds – Holloway vs Korean Zombie Method of Victory

The numbers are leaning toward a finish for ‘Blessed'. Likely, it will be the boxing that fans are looking at for Holloway. Not that Jung can't box, but it's Holloway, the best boxer in the UFC.

Holloway via KO/TKO +120 Holloway via Submission +1400 Holloway via Decision +150 Korean Zombie via KO/TKO +1400 Korean Zombie via Submission +2200 Korean Zombie via Decision +1100 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holloway via KO/TKO +150 Holloway via Submission +1200 Holloway via Decision +150 Korean Zombie via KO/TKO +1400 Korean Zombie via Submission +2000 Korean Zombie via Decision +1100 BET WITH BETMGM Holloway via KO/TKO -129 Holloway via Submission +1800 Holloway via Decision +175 Korean Zombie via KO/TKO +1700 Korean Zombie via Submission +1700 Korean Zombie via Decision +950 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The odds for the Korean Zombie getting a finish are very, very slim. Bar his UFC debut, the Hawaiian hasn't been finished as a pro. He's not been dropped in the UFC, and really, he's barely shown signs of being rocked. The man is a tank. But, KZ is crafty, has incredible grappling skills and can throw bombs.

Holloway vs Korean Zombie Round to Win Odds

It's typical for the odds of a stoppage getting higher and less likely as a fight makes it into later rounds, but this should be a time where that isn't the case. Holloway is favored to win, and then he's favored to win by a stoppage, and with these numbers, he's favored to win in the first round.

Holloway round 1 +450 Holloway round 2 +550 Holloway round 3 +650 Holloway round 4 +750 Holloway round 5 +900 Korean Zombie round 1 +3500 Korean Zombie round 2 +4000 Korean Zombie round 3 +4500 Korean Zombie round 4 +5500 Korean Zombie round 5 +6500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holloway round 1 +450 Holloway round 2 +550 Holloway round 3 +600 Holloway round 4 +750 Holloway round 5 +900 Korean Zombie round 1 +2800 Korean Zombie round 2 +4000 Korean Zombie round 3 +4500 Korean Zombie round 4 +5500 Korean Zombie round 5 +6000 BET WITH BETMGM Holloway round 1 +550 Holloway round 2 +650 Holloway round 3 +700 Holloway round 4 +750 Holloway round 5 +850 Korean Zombie round 1 +3500 Korean Zombie round 2 +4000 Korean Zombie round 3 +4500 Korean Zombie round 4 +4500 Korean Zombie round 5 +5000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Holloway does so many things well, but he's not really a first-round finisher; it's his pace and volume that wears on people. So, this is great for you if you're betting on a Holloway finish; the payouts will be better if you're looking at a finish in the later rounds, and that's what's most likely — on paper, at least.

Again, don't let the UFC Singapore betting odds paint a picture that the Korean Zombie doesn't belong in there this weekend; he's as dangerous as it gets and at this stage in his career, he's probably at his most dangerous as he's trying to prove a point.

Best UFC Singapore Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Some great fighters and fun matches to pick on lace the entire UFC Singapore main card. Per these UFC betting odds, we have a lot of close fights which is a great sign of fine matchmaking, which typically spills over into being a great card.

We've gone over the UFC Singapore odds for our main event, now we'll show the odds for the rest of the main card. Whether you're risking it and building a six-leg parlay or you're just really into reading about the Holloway vs Korean Zombie betting odds, we've got you covered for the rest of the card right here.

Max Holloway (-800) vs the Korean Zombie (+550)

Anthony Smith (+105) vs Ryan Spann (-125)

Giga Chikadze (-250) vs Alex Caceres (+200)

Rinya Nakamura (-800) vs Fernie Garcia (+550)

Erin Blanchfield (-150) vs Talia Santos _+125)

Junior Tafa (-125) vs Parker Porter (+150)

And that concludes the UFC odds for tha UFC Singapore's group of main card fights. Bet responsibly if you do and come back here for the rest of the information you'll need as get to fight night!