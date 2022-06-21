UFC Predictions 2022| Best Strategies for Sportsbooks

A winning betting slip depends on correct UFC predictions. Bettors can make quality UFC picks and predictions by signing up on reputable sportsbooks offering comprehensive coverage.

Check out the upcoming schedule of bouts and take advantage of special offers on UFC betting odds.

Best Sportsbooks For UFC 2022 Events

Top MMA Sportsbooks 2022 Key Features Sign-Up Link BETMGM Odds boost Best MMA coverage SIGN UP WITH BETMGM > DRAFTKINGS Leading US sportsbook Same Fight Parlays SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS > CAESARS Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market Premium App SIGN UP WITH CAESARS > Fanduel Get a Risk-Free Bet of up to $1,000 Additional terms and conditions will apply SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL>

DraftKings: Free Bets For New Bettors

Its reputation as one of the most popular sportsbooks gets boosted with a generous 100% match bonus up to $1,000, reinforced with Free Bets worth $50. Players need to open an account at DraftKings, make a small deposit of $5 and unlock the welcome package, which is accessible for making UFC fight predictions on upcoming bouts.

bet on MMA with Draftkings >>

UFC Predictions: How to Pick a Winning Fighter?

As the king of mixed martial arts, UFC’s popularity attracts the best fighters. And in a testosterone-driven atmosphere, making accurate UFC fight card predictions is channeling. Bettors strive to find the best value in UFC picks and predictions every week, and most rely on the odds to indicate the confidence sportsbooks have for a given fighter.

Who Are the Predicted Winners?

The odds are not practical only for calculating potential profits, but they point to the expected winner. The higher the discrepancy between the two odds, the bigger the likelihood of the favorite triumphing, although nothing is guaranteed. By reading the odds, you can make solid UFC fight card predictions.

Let’s use an example, Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, and compare the odds across the sportsbooks. It is crucial to remember that the odds can fluctuate in the days before the fight.

Bookmakers [auto_last_update format= UFC Odds Upcoming Fights Sign up Here BETMGM - 210 +162 Albert Duraev vs. Joaquin Buckley SIGN UP WITH BETMGM > DRAFTKINGS +165 +196 Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS > CAESARS +175 -250 Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan SIGN UP WITH CAESARS > Fanduel -225 +172 Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL>

Can the Assumed Underdog Stage an Upset?

By examining the odds for our example of UFC betting picks, it's evident that Jared Cannonier is the underdog. As such, he can generate a generous return with a Moneyline wager on Jared to upsets Adesanya.

For reference purposes, we can use the odds with a value of +270. The math says a stake of $100 can provide a $270 profit. The problem is longshots rarely win and represent a risky wager. On the other hand, payoffs are high during an upset.

Comparing the Odds

Sportsbooks create the odds in-house, using the same methodology, and try to be competitive. So, the differences are tiny but shouldn’t get ignored. DraftKings and Fanduel are equally optimistic that Israel Adesanya will win. However, they have different opinions about the underdog Jared Cannonier. Bettors planning to choose Cannonier will get a better value for their UFC betting predictions at FanDuel with +280 odds.

bet on MMA with Fanduel >>

UFC Picks Explained: How to Wager on UFC

Formulating a slip comes down to selecting the appropriate betting type. Most sportsbooks offer free UFC picks, an in-house expert analysis that can be used when using staple formats, such as head-to-head, methods of victories, total rounds, and proposition bets.

UFC 2022: Special Bets

Wagering on UFC betting picks increases the adrenalin rush, especially when special betting types get added to the mix.

A Proposition bet makes it possible for a bettor to wager on a hypothetical scenario. For instance, will there be a first-minute finish? In the bout between Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, a yes wager on this prop bet offers +2200 odds.

makes it possible for a bettor to wager on a hypothetical scenario. For instance, will there be a first-minute finish? In the bout between Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, a yes wager on this prop bet offers +2200 odds. Round betting allows bettors to select the round when a fighter triumphs. For example, Josh Emmett to win in round 5 offers comes with +4,000 odds at DraftKings.

allows bettors to select the round when a fighter triumphs. For example, Josh Emmett to win in round 5 offers comes with +4,000 odds at DraftKings. Bettors also like to wager on if a bout will Go the Distance . Here, the expectation is for both fighters to be standing at the end, and the fight will come down to a decision.

. Here, the expectation is for both fighters to be standing at the end, and the fight will come down to a decision. Exact Method of Victory is the most challenging type of bet type. There are several options, such as KO, Draw, Submission, and Decision. For our example bout, a win by submission offers +700 odds.

The 3 Most Popular UFC Betting Types

UFC fight predictions are about choosing a winner, but there are many nuances, and sportsbooks open other dimensions of a fight to wagering. Experience bettors tend to diversify a betting slip.

If we exclude the head-to-head bet, the three most popular UFC wagers include:

In-play bet

UFC parlay picks

Total Rounds

Conclusion

Examine the odds and predictions before submitting a betting slip. Successful strategies depend on informed choices and an understanding of betting types and odds.

The next UFC event is around the corner, so get your free UFC picks for tonight ready.

UFC Predictions: FAQ

Are there any free bets for UFC 2022?

Yes, sportsbooks are offering bonuses in the form of free bets. Register on a platform, make a bet, and if you lose, you can redeem your stake.

Where to bet on UFC 2022?

Most sportsbooks cover UFC events, but reliable options for UFC bets are DraftKings, FanDuel, Betway, and Betfred.

What is UFC outright betting?

It’s the basic form of wagering, by which a bettor selects one of the fighters to win the bout.