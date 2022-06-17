UFC Fight Night Predictions: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Latest Odds and Betting Lines

After multiple huge events over the past few weeks, the UFC returns with a new Fight Night, which will be headlined by Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. While these names may not provoke the usual excitement, the upcoming fight card includes some promising bouts. Here are our predictions for the Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett fight.

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (Main Event, Featherweight Division)

Calvin Kattar Preview

Calvin Kattar is an American mixed martial artist who joined the UFC in 2017. Since then, he has fought a total of 10 times in which he won seven fights. His last bout was in January this year when he beat Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision.

In that previous fight, Kattar was a huge underdog but went on to win all five rounds which won him the Fight of the Night bonus. In fact, this will be Kattar's fourth main event fight in a row but he is still far from a title fight due to his defeat to Max Holloway last year.

Calvin Kattar is a versatile fighter that has a serious background in both boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and wrestling. In his youth, he was a wrestler but nowadays, he prefers to fight on his feet. He has serious punching power and is incredibly technical with his elbow techniques but he is also quite able to handle himself in a fight on the ground.

His cardio is impressive given that 6 out of his 10 UFC bouts ended with the judges' scorecards. All three of his last fights were five-rounders and all three ended with a decision.

Kattar is currently ranked #4 in the UFC Featherweight division. As long as he is able to withstand the power of Josh Emmett, we should see another match that goes all the way to the judges.

Josh Emmett Preview

Josh Emmett is a 37-year-old American mixed martial artist that joined the UFC in 2016. Since then, he also fought 10 times, in which, he won eight fights. He is currently on a streak of four wins in a row, most recently beating Dan Ige in December 2021.

In a similar fashion, Josh Emmett's fights often reach the scorecards and six out of his 10 UFC fights were decided by the judges. In fact, the two mixed martial artists here have a lot of striking similarities.

Emmett also has a background in wrestling but unlike Kattar, he started his professional career when he was 31 years old. He has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu but also prefers to stand on his feet and focus on boxing and kickboxing techniques.

Despite his age, Josh Emmett has impressive knockout power and can definitely land a final blow at any moment. He is currently ranked #7 in the UFC Featherweight division.

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmet Prediction: Kattar to win by Decision / Over 3.5 Rounds in the fight

Calvin Kattar is the obvious favorite to win this bout but the odds are not worth a shot when it comes to the regular moneyline. These are two fighters that rarely mix their styles and we expect to see a fight that will not include any wrestling.

Both fighters have knockout power but also a lot of endurance and good cardio, so this fight should be long and thrilling. As mentioned on multiple occasions above, both fighters have had a lot of fights that ended with a decision and we expect to see this one go all the way too.

As long as Calvin Kattar protects himself from Emmett's powerful strikes, we should see him win by decision. A safer option at lower odds is the over 3.5 rounds market, which means that there should be at least four rounds in this fight.

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (Lightweight Bout)

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon are two legends in the UFC although their stats may not be the most impressive ones. Both fighters have been in the organization for more than 10 years – Cerrone entered in 2011 while Joe Lauzon has been in the UFC since 2006.

This fight could be the last for both fighters here as they are both close to 40 years of age and have been losing a lot of fights in recent years. Cerrone did not win any of his last six bouts while Joe Lauzon last fought three years ago.

We believe that Cerrone remains the better fighter out of the two and even with his terrible recent results, should have the upper hand against a fighter that has not made an appearance in the octagon in years. This will probably be his last and best chance to win one last fight before retirement and we expect it to be a knockout win ahead of schedule.

So, we have two predictions for the co-main event of the evening – Donald Cerrone to win and under 2.5 rounds in the fight.

You can find our predictions for more fights from the UFC Fight Night Card in this article here.