UFC Paris Weigh In: Spivak Is 6 Pounds Heavier Than Gane

What happened at the UFC Paris weigh in? Did anyone miss weight? Will we have any cancellations after the card almost lost one fight a couple of days ago? Here are the latest UFC Paris news.

UFC Paris Weigh In: All Fighters Are In Shape

As this event will be held in Europe, the official ceremony was held a lot earlier than most fans are used to. As for the ceremonial weigh in, it will be held later today at a time when everyone can watch. What's important is that all 22 fighters made weight and we will not have any more cancellations.

This card falls in the category of the smaller ones since we have only eleven fights. A few days ago, it became clear that Muin Gafurov has VISA problems and will not make the event. This almost led to a last-minute cancellation for Taylor Lapilus.

However, a young Irishman, Caolan Loughran, agreed to a short-notice debut in the UFC. And he even managed to cut weight in just three days, which is incredible. He was just a pound over the bantamweight category, which is within the allowed limits.

Overall, this was the most interesting case from the UFC Paris weigh in ceremony. With Loughran's success, we have a confirmation for all 11 fights on this card. With this said, here are the actual UFC weigh in results.

UFC Paris Weigh In Results:

Main Card:

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (250) vs Serghei Spivac (256)

• Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot (125) vs Rose Namajunas (125)

• Lightweight: Benoit Saint-Denis (156) vs Thiago Moises (156)

• Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs Bogdan Guskov (205)

• Featherweight: William Gomis (146) vs Yanis Ghemmouri (146)

• Featherweight: Morgan Charriere (146) vs Manolo Zecchini (146)

Prelims:

• Bantamweight: Taylor Lapilus (135) vs Caolan Loughran (136)

• Welterweight: Ange Loosa (171) vs Rhys McKee (171)

• Women’s Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (136)

• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)

• Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs): Zarah Fairn (140) vs Jaqueline Cavalcanti (139)

Now that the UFC Paris weigh in is over, we can continue with the important question – who is going to win each fight? More importantly, who is going to earn a title shot in the Heavyweight division? Will Ciryl Gane beat one of the most impressive prospects in the division or will Spivak take out another legend of the sport?