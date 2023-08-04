UFC on ESPN 50 Weigh In: Here’s Who Missed Weight and His Penalty

As the UFC on ESPN 50 weigh in just passed, we can finally confirm that this fight card is official. What happened during the ceremony? Did anyone miss weight? Are there any changes for the card? Learn all the latest UFC on ESPN 50 news here.

UFC on ESPN 50 Weigh In: One Fighter Missed Weight But We Can't Be Mad

This is one of the rare cases when we honestly cannot say anything against a fighter that missed weight. Usually, we are quite harsh with those individuals and we generally advocate for bigger fines for such unprofessionalism. But Dennis Buzukja actually deserves our respect here.

The fighter accepted this fight again Sean Woodston three or four days ago, literally at the start of this week. And he managed to miss weight by 0.5 pounds. His teammates posted on Twitter shortly after the ceremony that Buzukja dropped 21 pounds in 3 days, which is insane.

In reality, he actually was supposed to get an additional hour to cut weight and he was going to succeed if he was given that time. However, the commission decided to not allow him extra time. This is weird given that two weeks ago, we had a case when a fighter got that time for even more weight. Perhaps the commission did it for health-related issues. Such a cut can never be good for your system.

21 pounds in 3 days. Unbelievable sacrifice and determination to get all the way down to 146.5 in such a short time frame. Toughest cut I’ve ever seen. Proud of you @DennisBuzukja now let’s fucking scrap. pic.twitter.com/39eNEnwrph — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) August 4, 2023

Fortunately, Dennis Buzukja was also allowed to continue forward with the fight after the UFC on ESPN 50 weigh in ended, and we will not have any cancellations. Instead, his opponent, Sean Woodston, will receive 20% of his purse.

With this said, here are the actual UFC weigh in results in numbers.

UFC on ESPN Weigh In Results: Here's how the official card looks like

Main Card:

• Catchweight (140-lbs): Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs Rob Font (139)

• Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs Tatiana Suarez (115.5)

• Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (145)

• Light Heavyweight: Tanner Boser (204.5) vs Aleksa Camur (204)

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs Ludovit Klein (156)

Prelims:

• Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (135) vs Raoni Barcelos (135.5)

• Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170)

• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo (145) vs Damon Jackson (145.5)

• Flyweight: Cody Durden (125.5) vs Jake Hadley (126)

• Featherweight: Sean Woodson (146) vs Dennis Buzukja (146.5)

• Flyweight: Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs Assu Almabayev (125.5)

With this, we have the complete results of the UFC on ESPN weigh in. If you want to learn more about this fight card and what to expect, head to our MMA section. This may be a Fight Night but the card is stacked and we promise you, there will be action.