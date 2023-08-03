UFC on ESPN 50 Fight Card: A Catchweight Main Event in Nashville

After the wonders of last week, we return to our regular program and the long wait until UFC 292. But don't you worry, the UFC on ESPN 50 fight card is quite impressive and includes some former champions, as well as potential future ones.

UFC on ESPN 50 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

The UFC returns to Nashville for the first time since 2019 and this promises to be an explosive event. While it may not be star-packed as the UFC fight card last week, there is a lot to look forward too. We will talk about the main and co-main events later. Let's take a look at the rest of the UFC on ESPN 50 Fight Card.

One would say that Dustin Jacoby is at the end of his career but the American is more than capable of picking apart a youngster if he is not focused. He will be a huge challenge for Kennedy Nzechukwu, who is coming from a 3-win streak and is trying to finally break into the Top 15 in the light heavyweight division.

The 28-year-old Diego Lopes returns to the UFC after his shocking debut win against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288. We can generally say that he has been given a favorable matchup, as Gavin Tucker has not fought in more than two years. Yes, he was on a 3-win streak back then, but the 37-year-old is unlikely to handle the young prospect here.

In a similar scenario, Tanner Bosser will hold his second match in the light heavyweight, since dropping a division, and he will face Aleksa Camur – a fighter that has not fought since June 2021, more than two years ago. This is a huge opportunity for Boser to turn his career around or at least give it a boost.

With this said, let's talk about the big fights on the UFC on ESPN 50 fight card.

UFC on ESPN 50 Co-Main and Main Events

• Catchweight: Cory Sandhagen (16-4-0) vs Rob Font (20-6-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (24-11-0) vs Tatiana Suarez (10-0-0)

A lot can be said about the two fights that will end the UFC fight card this weekend. Starting up with Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez, you know this will be a wild one. Andrade is a former Strawweight champion but her title win was more than four years ago. Since then, the 31-year-old has been alternating from wins to defeats. This is her chance to pick up the pace and make a new raid for the title after suffering 5 defeats in nine bouts since her championship match.

Tatiana Suarez is a curious case. She is actually older than Andrade but has only nine fights in her career. In turn, Andrade will fight for the 36th time. Nevertheless, Tatiana Suarez remains undefeated with 9-0-0 and most of her wins have been early finishes. She is motivated, she is dangerous, and she will not back down against the former champ.

And now, the main event of the UFC on ESPN 50 fight card. There is a lot to be said about this one because it was literally scheduled three weeks ago.

Originally, Sandhagen was supposed to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, who pulled out of the fight. On the other end, Rob Font was preparing for his matchup with Song Yadong, which was supposed to happen a month ago. With both fighters available, the UFC booked this main card fight and it will actually be at Catchweight (140 pounds).

We have Cory Sandhagen, one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC, who is now on a 2-fight win streak and a total of 9-3 in the UFC. He always brings the heat and will attempt a new raid at the title. He lost the Interim Champion bout against Petr Yan in 2021 and is now #4 in the division. A victory here would give him the boost he needs to get a new chance.

His opponent, Rob Font, has been in the UFC since 2014 but never really got to the top before. If he wins here, it would be his biggest achievement to date. His UFC record is 10-5 and he hasn't had a lot of success in the last couple of years.

With this said, here is the full list of bouts in the UFC on ESPN 50 fight card.

UFC on ESPN 50 Main Card

• Catchweight: Cory Sandhagen (16-4-0) vs Rob Font (20-6-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Jessica Andrade (24-11-0) vs Tatiana Suarez (10-0-0)

• Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3-0)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (26-6-0) vs Gavin Tucker (13-2-0)

• Light Heavyweight: Tanner Boser (20-10-1) vs Aleksa Camur (6-2-0)

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4-0) vs Ludovit Klein (19-4-1)

UFC on ESPN 50 Prelims

• Bantamweight: Billy Quarantillo (17-5-0) vs Damon Jackson (22-5-1)

• Welterweight: Kyler Phillips (10-2-0) vs Raoni Barcelos (17-4-0)

• Featherweight: Jeremiah Wells (12-2-1) vs Carlston Harris (18-5-0)

• Featherweight: Sean Woodson (9-1-1) vs Dennis Buzukja (1-1-0)

• Flyweight: Cody Durden (15-4-1) vs Jake Hadley (10-1-0)

• Flyweight: Ode’ Osbourne (12-5-0) vs Assu Almabayev (17-2-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match Ups to Watch Out For

The UFC on ESPN 50 fight card is quite well-prepared if you ask us. There is a little bit of everything. We will see a lot of prospects throughout the UFC fight card this weekend, as well as some fan-favorite veterans. For example, the featured prelim will include Billy Quarantillo and Damon Jackson – two incredible fighters, with a combined 50 fights between them.

Another fight we definitely look forward to is Jeremiah Wells vs Carlston Harris. Both fighters are 36 years old and combined, they have a single defeat in 8 UFC fights. They are explosive (for their age) and always leave everything in the octagon.

Last but not least, one of the most interesting bouts in the UFC on ESPN 50 fight card is Cody Durden vs Jake Hadley. Durden stepped up on short notice and will be motivated to continue his climb to the Top 10 with a 4th win in a row. Against him, however, is one of the most promising prospects of the Flyweight division – 26-year-old Jake Hadley. We promise you a massive fight here.