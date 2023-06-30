UFC on ESPN 48 Odds: Strickland Remains A Slight Favorite

The UFC on ESPN 48 odds are here and they're very interesting. Despite Strickland being ranked and having fought some of the best in the division, he's not the huge favorite you'd expect in this display of odd matchmaking. Additionally, we've got an entire card of fun fights and interesting UFC odds.

Not only are we looking at the Strickland vs Magomedov odds, but we'll also be looking into the payouts and doing live coverage of the main card, all of which you'll be able to find here at NYFight.com. But, for now, let's look at the UFC on ESPN 48 betting odds.

The marquee fight is a middleweight banger between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. This card will also feature one of our favorites, Grant Dawson, as he looks to remain undefeated in the UFC. Also, we've got to mention the return of Kevin Lee! UFC on ESPN 48 looks incredible. Let's look at the numbers.

UFC on ESPN 48 Odds: The Best Strickland vs Magomedov Odds

Despite Magomedov, and we say this with all due respect, possibly not really deserving this fight, he's not far off in the favor of the oddsmakers. These UFC odds show that we're close to a coin toss in the main event.

So, looking at the numbers, the best bet for this main event fight is to take Strickland via decision. And by “best bet”, we mean safest. If you want something that'll earn you some money and isn't unlikely, look at Strickland via second round TKO.

Strickland vs Magomedov Odds – Moneyline

As we covered before, these UFC odds are very close considering the strength of schedule of Sean Strickland and this only being the second UFC fight of Magomedov.

Sean Strickland -155 Abus Magomedov +135 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Sean Strickland -145 Abus Magomedov +120 BET WITH BETMGM Sean Strickland -148 Abus Magomedov +118 BET WITH BETRIVERS

But, the UFC has faith that Abus belongs here and we're not doubting it. Neither are the bookies, obviously.

Strickland vs Magomedov Odds – Method of Victory

Despite having 50% of his losses coming by way of submission, the huge, unlikely stat here is for Strickland to get the submission win. Now, we know that Sean will stand and bang until he can't, but his submission skills are there. The Strickland vs Magomedov odds tell that Strickland is very much expected to box this one out, despite his opponent coming off of a huge 19-second TKO victory.

Strickland via KO/TKO +275 Strickland via Submission +1400 Strickland via Decision +165 Magomedov via KO/TKO +300 Magomedov via Submission +650 Magomedov via Decision +550 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Strickland via KO/TKO +275 Strickland via Submission +1400 Strickland via Decision +150 Magomedov via KO/TKO +300 Magomedov via Submission +650 Magomedov via Decision +550 BET WITH BETMGM Strickland via KO/TKO +265 Strickland via Submission +2000 Strickland via Decision +200 Magomedov via KO/TKO +360 Magomedov via Submission +550 Magomedov via Decision +510 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The best odds for those that are putting money on Magomedov is for him to get the job done via KO/TKO. Sean was finished by strikes just three fights ago, but that was for the first time in over four years and against one of the best strikers to ever make it into the UFC.

Strickland vs Magomedov Odds – Round to Win Odds

Abus has won 20 of his 25 wins by stoppage — 14 of these wins are by KO/TKO. So, the UFC odds seen here favor Magomedov via first round stoppage if there is indeed a stoppage end to this weekend's main event.

Strickland round 1 +800 Strickland round 2 +1100 Strickland round 3 +1400 Strickland round 4 +1800 Strickland round 5 +2200 Magomedov round 1 +700 Magomedov round 2 +900 Magomedov round 3 +1200 Magomedov round 4 +1800 Magomedov round 5 +2500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Strickland round 1 +800 Strickland round 2 +1100 Strickland round 3 +1400 Strickland round 4 +1800 Strickland round 5 +2200 Magomedov round 1 +700 Magomedov round 2 +900 Magomedov round 3 +1200 Magomedov round 4 +1800 Magomedov round 5 +2500 BET WITH BETMGM Strickland round 1 +950 Strickland round 2 +1300 Strickland round 3 +1400 Strickland round 4 +1700 Strickland round 5 +2000 Magomedov round 1 +750 Magomedov round 2 +1100 Magomedov round 3 +1400 Magomedov round 4 +1700 Magomedov round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Generally around +700 for Abus to get it done in the first round, it's the best bet if you're looking to make the most out of a risky bet. For Strickland to get the win in the opening round, you're looking at around the +800 mark. As the fight develops, the odds of a stoppage just get higher and higher, meaning less likely.

Best UFC on ESPN 48 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

While the main event is very close, there are some “safer” bets and some other bets that can score you some money on a live underdog. Let's take a look at some more of the UFC on ESPN 48 odds.

Kevin Lee (+170) vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (-200)

Alexander Romanov (-125) vs Blagoy Ivanov (+105)

Grant Dawson (-105) vs Damir Ismagulov (-115)

Those are some fights that are very interesting and ones to keep an eye on. Of course, the entire card is exciting, but these ones have some heat behind them and are all rather close per the bookies' numbers. This entire card is stacked with close fights; the Strickland vs Magomedov betting odds are indicative to the odds for most of the fights that will preface our main event.

UFC Odds: Co-main Event – Grant Dawson vs Damir Ismagulov

Grant Dawson will take on Damir Ismagulov, who is looking to bounce back from his first loss since 2015. Everything about this fight is interesting; both are great grapplers, both are looking to climb the ranks and both have a strong case for a top five fighter with an emphatic win this weekend.

Dawson is sitting around +350 for a submission win. He's arguably the best back taker in the UFC and has four fights in the UFC via rear naked choke, including when he handed Jared Gordon his first and only submission loss. Ismagulov is very skilled in the grappling department, but Dawson has had a lot of people's numbers once he gets on the back.

Be sure to swing back by to catch the live coverage of the main card here with us! We'll give live updates and round by round coverage as the main card plays out.