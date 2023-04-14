UFC on ESPN 44 Fight Card Preview: Full Card, What to Expect

The Ultimate Fighting Championship never makes us wait too long. After witnessing one of the best cards in history less than a week ago, we get a new massive non-PPV event. The UFC on ESPN 44 fight card is stacked with exciting bouts and will be headlined by the legendary Max Holloway.

This UFC Fight Night will determine the next contender for the Featherweight title. Max Holloway will face Brendan Allen in his final attempt to win the championship one last time before retirement.

UFC on ESPN 44 Fight Card – Date, Time, Full List

This UFC Fight Night will take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, United States on Saturday, April 15th, 2023. While we sometimes see filler events with small bouts between newcomers and old fighters, the UFC fight card this weekend is absolutely stacked. Check out the full UFC card below.

Main Card (7:30 PM ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight (135 pounds): Max Holloway (23-7-0) vs. Arnold Allen (19-1-0)

Featherweight (135 pounds): Edson Barboza (22-11-0) vs. Billy Quarantillo (17-4-0)

Light Heavyweight (185 pounds): Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (12-0-0)

Light Heavyweight (185 pounds): Tanner Boser (20-9-1) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1)

Bantamweight (125 pounds): Pedro Munhoz (19-7-0) vs. Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2)

Lightweight (145 pounds): Clay Guida (38-19-0) vs. Rafa Garcia (15-3-0)

Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight (135 pounds): Bill Algeo (16-7-0) vs. TJ Brown (17-9-0)

Flyweight (115 pounds): Brandon Royval (14-6-0) vs. Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1)

Light Heavyweight (185 pounds): Zak Cummings (24-7-0) vs. Ed Herman (27-15-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Gillian Robertson (11-7-0) vs. Piera Rodriguez (9-0-0)

Lightweight (145 pounds): Lando Vennata (12-6-2) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Bruna Brasil (8-2-1) vs. Denise Gomes (6-2-0)

Bantamweight (125 pounds): Aaron Philips (12-4-0) vs. Gaston Bolanos (0-0-0)

Bantamweight (125 pounds): Joselyn Edwards (12-4-0) vs. Lucie Pudilova (9-6-0)

What Makes the UFC on ESPN 44 Fight Card Special?

As we mentioned above, this is an unusually stacked fight card with multiple bouts that are worthy for a PPV main card. The main event here is worthy of at least a co-main in an event like last week's.

We will finally see the return of Max Holloway in the octagon, one of the most loved and entertaining fighters in MMA history. He will face Arnold Allen, who has a single defeat in his 20-match career. He has also not lost in the UFC yet and is on a 10-fight win streak.

The co-main event of the UFC fight card this weekend involves another legendary figure – Edson Barboza and this may or may not be his last fight before retirement.

If last week's event was stacked with decisions, the UFC on ESPN 44 fight card promises a lot more action and early finishes. We have fan-favorites Ion Cutelaba and Pedro Munhoz with their own bouts. We have Flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau, who will decide who will fight for the belt next.

Overall, we cannot find a reason why a real MMA fan would want to miss this event. Even without a title fight, this UFC Fight Night will deliver!

Will Max Holloway get one final chance to fight for the Featherweight belt or will Arnold Allen continue his quest undefeated?