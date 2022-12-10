UFC on ESPN 42 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

The Ultimate Fighting Championship finally returns with a new pay-per-view event and a massive fight card that includes both legendary fighters and some of the biggest rising stars. The main event will have Jan Blachowicz defend his light-heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev but the entire card is full of promising fights. Here are our predictions.

UFC 282: Predictions, Analysis, Best Odds

TJ Brown vs Erik Silva

TJ Brown Preview

T.J. Brown entered the UFC in 2019 through the Contender Series, defeating Dylan Lockard by choke in the third round. It seemed that Brown would not stay in the UFC. He started with two losses, to Jordan Griffin in the second round and Danny Chavez by decision. But, then T.J. scored two victories in a row, over Kai Kamaka and Charles Rosa (both already fired from the UFC). The winning streak was broken by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, who defeated Brown via a unanimous decision in June 2022. Thus, Brown's professional record became 16-9 with 80% of early wins, and his record in the UFC is 2-3. Brown, 32, was recently forced to move out of Glory MMA & Fitness due to the James Crouse scandal, and now his home is in Westside Fight Team, where there are virtually no big-name trainers and fighters.

Erik Silva Preview

A Venezuelan fighter who also entered the UFC through the Contender Series, this will be Silva's debut performance this weekend. Eric is already 35 years old, he came to MMA late as a professional in 2016, i.e. 28-29 years old, and amassed a record of 9-1 with seven stoppage victories. Silva has his own Sport Martial Gym in Costa Rica, but the Venezuelan decided to prepare for his Las Vegas debut at the UFC Performance Institute. Silva is a former Featherweight Champion of the LUX Fight League. At the Contender Series, Silva defeated Uzbek titled kickboxer Anvar Bainazarov, Silva needed only 92 seconds to transfer and score the opponent on the ground, after which he received a ticket to the UFC. The Venezuelan feels best on the ground, he is big for a featherweight.

Brown vs Silva Prediction

In the octagon, Brown can do everything, but he makes too many mistakes, both on the ground, despite the black belt in BJJ, and on the stand. T.J. has a weak chin, he was often knocked down and knocked out three times. In turn, Silva is not such a proven fighter, there are big questions about his endurance since his fights rarely went beyond the second round, and his only defeat happened in the third round. In any case, a spectacular fight awaits us, which with a high degree of probability will not reach the decision of the judges.

Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez

Billy Quarantillo Preview

Thirty-three-year-old fighter from Tampa, Florida. He has been a pro since 2012 and is 16-4 with seven knockout wins and five decisions. Quarantillo trains at the Gracie Tampa South Martial Arts gym, his main sparring partner is Matt Frevola. Billy entered the UFC through the Contender Series in 2019. The start of his career in the UFC was impressive, Billy scored three victories in a row, but as the level of opposition increased, problems began to arise with the results. Billy Q has since lost two out of three fights, although he received a performance of the night bonus after finishing Gabriel Benitez. Quarantillo returns to the octagon after a 13-month hiatus as he pulled out of a scheduled July 2022 fight against Bill Algeo. His strength is cardio, in the cage Billy can do everything.

Alexander Hernandez Preview

Hernandez is thirty years old and from San Antonio, Texas. A professional since 2012, his record is 13-5, with six wins by knockout. Alex trains in Englewood, Colorado at FactoryX Muay Thai. Hernandez broke into the organization with impressive wins over Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier in his first two UFC fights. But, since 2019, things are not going well for him, Alex alternates victories with defeats. In the last fight, Hernandez suffered his first defeat by submission from Renato Moicano. After an extreme setback, Hernandez decided to move down to featherweight in hopes of rebooting his career.

Quarantillo vs Hernandez Prediction

There was once a time when great hopes were placed on Alexander Hernandez, but those days are long gone. In my opinion, Hernandez has become more of an athlete than a fighter, he has a lot of problems on a mental level. This will be his first featherweight appearance since 2013 and I don't think it's a good idea, especially against a fighter like Quarantillo who has a crazy pace. In the early stages of the fight, Hernandez should look good, due to the advantage of physical and arm span. But, I have a hard time imagining that Alex can keep up with Billy's pace, more than 5-7 minutes, given the heavy weight race, Hernandez has gained decent muscle mass since 2013. Quarantillo throws 7.74 punches per minute with 59% accuracy, which sounds terrible for Hernandez, who has 3.97 punches with only 37% accuracy.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Edmen Shahbazyan Preview

Edmen returns to the cage after a thirteen-month break. His professional record is 11-3, with nine wins by knockout. Shahbazyan has suffered all three defeats in his last three fights, psychologically this is a serious blow, given that he was an undefeated prospect. A spectacular head-kick victory over Brad Tavares in 2019 was his ultimate victory. It's no wonder why Shahbazyan switched from Tarverdyan's training camp to Xtreme Couture MMA. I sincerely believe that Shahbazyan still has great potential. Defeating killers like Brunson, Hermansson, and Imavov is not a failure. On the contrary, he is only 25 years old, and he will probably get rid of all the bad habits. Edmen is a good kickboxer, and he knows how to work on the ground, his only problem is stamina.

Dalcha Lungiambula Preview

The matchmakers decided to arrange a real celebration for UFC fans in South Africa, as three athletes who are related to this country will perform at the upcoming tournament. Although Lungiambula was born in the Congo, he has lived in South Africa for a long time and previously trained there. The Congolese's professional record is 11-5, and he is a former two-weight champion of the South African EFC promotion. The beginning of his career in the UFC for Dalcha was going well, after the first three performances his record was 2: 1, losing only to the current contender for the belt Magomed Ankalaev, by knockout. Since then, he has lost three fights in a row, the last one to Punahela Soriano by knockout in the second round. Dalcha is in a similar situation to his current opponent, he changed camp not so long ago and left Xtreme Couture for Kill Cliff FC.

Shahbazyan vs Lungiambula Prediction

For both fighters, this fight could be their last in the UFC. I'm counting on a change in training camp for former top prospect Edmen Shahbazyan to get him back on a winning streak after three losses in a row, the first losses of his career. Edmen was prepared for the fight by Dalchi's former coaches, they know the weaknesses of the African very well, so this is a kind of cheating. Shahbazyan will be much bigger and 10 years younger than Lungiambula, and if he improves his stamina even a little bit, he can finish the African.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Alex Morono

Santiago Ponzinibbio Preview

Following Robbie Lawler's withdrawal from the Nos. Ponzinibbio tournament, he will instead face Alex Morono at the T-Mobile Arena. The Argentine has a professional record so far of 28-6, with 15 knockout wins. In the last two appearances, Ponzinibbio lost twice by split decision to Jeff Neil and Michel Pereira. Thus, his record in the last four appearances is 1-3, Santiago has been performing under the UFC banner since 2013, a participant in the second Brazilian season of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. The Argentine is still training in the American Top Team gym, a basic kickboxer, and black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Alex Morono Preview

Alex Morono accepted the fight on five days' notice. Also, the fight was moved from Welterweight to Intermediate to allow Morono to make weight. Morono last competed in July at UFC 277, defeating Matthew Semelsberger. The unanimous decision win extended Morono's winning streak to four; during this time he scored victories over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, David Zawada, and Mickey Gall. Alex is 32 years old, his professional record is 22-7. He has been a professional since 2010, before the UFC he fought in the LFA organization, where he became a welterweight champion. He trains at the Fortis MMA gym, began his sports career with taekwondo, where he has a black belt, and also has a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Ponzinibbio vs Morono Prediction

We are expecting a brutal confrontation between two veterans of the UFC. Both fighters are extremely durable and very good at punching, but Santiago Ponzinibbio has better boxing while Morono is abusing taekwondo kicking. The Argentine loves to fight dirty, so we can expect eye pokes. In my opinion, the Argentine should be a clearer favorite, despite the extreme results, his defeats were close against the top divisions, while Morono retired the cowboy and beat up a few newcomers.