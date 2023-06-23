UFC on ABC 5 Weigh In: One Fight Got Cancelled

We are here with the latest news after the UFC on ABC 5 weigh in results. We witnessed four consecutive events without a single missed weight, but we weren't this lucky this time. Two fighters failed and one bout has been canceled. Here are the UFC on ABC 5 weigh in results.

UFC on ABC 5 Weigh in: Two fighters missed weight, and one fight will not take place

It was about time, to be fair. We haven't seen a fighter miss weight in more than a month and there usually are a couple per event, at least. So, after the official UFC weigh in results, we will have one less match on the fight card tomorrow.

Two fighters failed on the scale – Loik Radzhabov and Kleydson Rodrigues. Loik performs in the lightweight division and missed weight by one pound and a quarter. Kleydson Rodrigues missed weight by three whole pounds, which is insane.

After deliberation, the UFC made a couple of decisions. Loik Radzhabov will be fined 20% of his earnings from this fight because he missed weight by only one pound and his opponent has agreed to fight still.

The case is different for Kleydson Rodrigues. His fight has been canceled because three pounds is a huge gap from the requirements of the division. Unfortunately, Tatsuro Taira will not compete in this card despite going through a full training camp for it.

Other than this, there are no other breaking UFC news as no other fighters failed during the UFC on ABC 5 weigh in an hour ago. All other athletes made weight and we shall have 13 bouts on Saturday.

UFC on ABC 5 Weigh In Results: Here is the complete list

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

• Women's Flyweight: Amanda Ribas (126) vs Maycee Barber (125)

• Heavyweight: Austin Lane (245.5) vs Justin Tafa (266)

• Featherweight: David Onama (146) vs Gabriel Santos (145)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs Bruno Silva (186)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (171) vs Phil Rowe (171)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (171) vs Wellington Turman (171)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs Loik Radzhabov (157.25)

• Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (114) vs Gillian Robertson (116)

• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs Joshua Van (125.25)

• Lightweight: Trevor Peek (156) vs Chepe Mariscal (154)

• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (146) vs Jack Jenkins (145.5)

• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (126) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (129)

• Middleweight: Cody Brundage (186) vs Sedriques Dumas (185)

This was the complete list of fighters that appeared during the UFC on ABC 5 weigh in on Friday. We included the fighters that missed weight and the ones that will not perform on Saturday. This fight card has a huge potential even now and we should see an incredible event tomorrow.