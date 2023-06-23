UFC on ABC 5 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

The UFC returns with another fight night and this time, we expect a lot more early finishes than the previous events. This card is stacked with finishers and prospects that have to prove themselves. We also have a main event involving one of the most impressive young fighters in the promotion. Here are our UFC on ABC 5 predictions.

UFC on ABC 5 Predictions: The Main Card is Stacked

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria Prediction

Josh Emmett is ranked fifth in the featherweight division. In the last fight in February 2023, the Mexican Yair Rodriguez defeated the American in an interim title match. Thus, Emmett finally lost after a series of five victories. During this run, he defeated his compatriots Shane Burgos (unanimous decision), Dan Ige (unanimous decision), and Calvin Kattar (split decision).

The 38-year-old Emmett has 18 wins (six by knockout) and three losses. The Phoenix native holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Ilia Topuria ranks ninth in the division ranking. The 26-year-old Georgian has not yet suffered a single defeat at the professional level in MMA. He has 13 wins (four by knockout), including five in the UFC. Before moving to the UFC, El Matador performed in Cage Warriors, Brave CF, and Mix Fight Events.

In the last fight in December 2022, the Georgian defeated the American Bryce Mitchell (submission, triangle choke). By the way, this fight won the Performance of the Night bonus. And before that, Ilia got the better of Ryan Hall from the USA and Englishman Jay Herbert. Topuria was engaged in Greco-Roman wrestling in his youth. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The first of our UFC on ABC 5 predictions is the Topuria win. Bookmakers consider Topuria the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight. It will be very difficult to stop him now. Yes, he is not yet among the elite fighters, but soon Ilia, one can say with almost certainty, will get as close as possible to the title match. Topuria should win an early victory.

• Ilia Topuria to Win

Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber Prediction

Amanda Ribas is ninth in the division rankings. In the last fight in March 2023, the 29-year-old Brazilian defeated her compatriot Vivian Araujo (unanimous decision). Ribas has 11 wins (three by knockout) and three losses. Amanda has black belts in Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Maycee Barber is ranked 11th in the division. The Future has won her last four matches in a row. All of them were obtained by a split decision of the judges. In March 2023, the American defeated her compatriot Andrea Lee. Macy, 25, has 12 wins (five by knockout) and two losses. She holds a black belt in karate and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The second of our UFC on ABC 5 predictions is for Ribas to win. Bookmakers consider Ribas the clear favorite of the upcoming fight. We agree with them. The Latin American is clearly stronger and more experienced than her rival. Barber is a promising fighter and we have no doubts that many high-profile victories await her in the future. However, this time, Amanda will prevail.

• Amanda Ribas to Win

Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa Prediction

Austen Lane is a former defensive end for several National Football League (NFL) teams. He played as a cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team from Florida selected him in the 2010 draft in the fifth round at number 153. The 35-year-old native of Illinois came to professional mixed martial arts in 2017 and won four victories in a row.

Then Austen lost a few fights, but then he again began a successful streak – six wins in a row, after which he signed a contract with the UFC. Lane has 12 wins (nine by knockout) and three losses. The fight against Tafa will be his debut in the UFC.

Justin Tafa is a former player for the Australian professional rugby team Melbourne Storm. Bad Man turned to professional MMA in 2017 and two years later, he debuted in the UFC. Tafa has won his last two fights. Including in February 2023 over the American Parker Porter (knockout).

The 29-year-old Australian fighter has six wins (six by knockout) and three losses. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

This is one of the harder UFC on ABC 5 predictions but we believe that our UFC picks will earn us some profit. According to bookmakers, Tafa is the clear favorite for the upcoming fight. In general, we can agree with them. Lane is a good fighter but still lacks the experience of performing in the UFC. And the Australian has been producing excellent results lately. The former rugby player should defeat the ex-American football player in this battle of the Titans.

• Justin Tafa to Win

UFC on ABC 5 Prelims Predictions: Experience vs Youth

Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe Prediction

Neil is a 35-year-old American fighter. He came to the UFC after his success in the 16th season of TUF in 2013. In total, in the strongest league in the world, Magny had 29 fights: 20 won, 9 lost.

For the last 2 years, Neil has been acting as a gatekeeper to the Top 10. It seems that the fighter has passed his peak and begun to alternate victories and defeats. He copes with mediocre and average opposition without problems, but against hungry prospects and dangerous elite fighters, Magny does not look competitive.

In the stand, he is distinguished by high mobility, fast and accurate combinations with which he shoots opponents at medium and long distances. The fighter loves dirty boxing. He controls opponents well in the clinch, from where he strikes.

Phil is a 32-year-old American fighter. In August 2019, he took part in Dana White's Contender Series show, where he knocked out Leon Shahbazyan in the 3rd round and received a contract with the UFC. His debut in the UFC took place in February 2021 in a duel against Gabe Green, whom he lost to by unanimous decision.

The fighter has knockout power and does a lot of work in the stance, pressing and throwing a lot of punches. Rowe has problems on the ground. He allows the opponent to improve his position and score points through control. When Phil finds himself on the ground, there is a chance that his cardio will burn out very quickly and the fighter will get very tired. With this said let's see the last of our official UFC on ABC 5 predictions.

Our UFC picks continue with the win for Neil Magny. We believe that the veteran is still strong and fast enough to deal with mediocre opposition. The UFC may be trying to boost Phil Rowe's career with this fight but Magny has been winning a lot lately (despite the defeats to top fighters) and we believe that his style is perfect for this fight.

• Neil Magny to Win

UFC on ABC 5 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

We have selected only four fights for our official UFC on ABC 5 predictions but this does not mean that we do not have some ideas for the rest of the card.

For example, the fight between David Onama and Gabriel Santos from the main card should be a banger. It should end within the three rounds. Here is an idea for more UFC picks.

Trevor Peek and Chepe Mariscal should be another big one. Trevor is undefeated with 8 wins and Chepe is making his debut. This one should be an early finish as both fighters have to prove themselves here.

Last but not least, bet on Mateusz Rebecki to win his fight against Loik Radzhabov. Firstly, Rebecki is on a streak of 14 wins in a row at the professional level. Secondly, Loik missed weight, so the advantage ultimately goes to Mateusz here.

All in all, this should be a fun card and we definitely recommend watching the entire event.