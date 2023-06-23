UFC on ABC 5 Odds: Topuria Is The Sizable Favorite

The UFC on ABC 5 odds are in and the numbers are very interesting.

On paper, it's Josh Emmett that has the bigger wins and the better experience in the UFC's cage. I mean, he fought for an interim belt in his last fight; sure, he lost, but just getting there is quite a feat. However, the Emmett vs Topuria odds are favoring the young up-and-comer. Which, you know, fair; Topuria is a monster.

The UFC on ABC 5 betting odds are just that though — odds. It's the UFC, anything can happen at any given moment. Just because these UFC odds are favoring Topuria, doesn't mean that it's exactly true. All we can do is wait, watch and find out! Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though.

There are so many exciting matchups on this card. With the main event, Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber as the co-main, and many more, we've got a solid night of fights to look forward to.

UFC on ABC 5 Odds: The Best Emmett vs Topuria Odds

After reviewing the numbers from multiple different bookies, we've figured out the best odds for this card, and more specifically, the UFC odds for the main event between Emmett, who is coming off of an interim title loss, and Topuria, who is 13-0.

It's looking like the best bet is for Topuria to continue his winning ways, and to even get the stoppage this weekend. Below, we'll show you moneyline, method, and round to win stats from multiple bookies.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Moneyline

These UFC odds are the meat of what you need to know. Regardless of how and when, these are the odds of who is believed to grab the win this Saturday.

CORRECTION: Topuria sits at -345 on DraftKings

Josh Emmett +285 Ilia Topuria +345 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Josh Emmett +275 Ilia Topuria -350 BET WITH BETMGM Josh Emmett +260 Ilia Topuria -335 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Across the board, it's looking like Topuria has the pundits and betters won over. Looking at his body of work, it's difficult to picture him losing. However, he's never fought someone quite like Josh Emmett.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Method of Victory

So, we know who's favored to win, but how do the numbers see this fight ending? Check out these Emmett vs Topuria odds.

Emmett via KO/TKO +450 Emmett via Submission +2200 Emmett via Decision +900 Topuria via KO/TKO +165 Topuria via Submission +140 Topuria via Decision +900 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Emmett via KO/TKO +450 Emmett via Submission +2200 Emmett via Decision +900 Topuria via KO/TKO +150 Topuria via Submission +125 Topuria via Decision +900 BET WITH BETMGM Emmett via KO/TKO +460 Emmett via Submission +850 Emmett via Decision +2200 Topuria via KO/TKO +180 Topuria via Submission +180 Topuria via Decision +800 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Should there be a stoppage, Topuria by submission is a safe bet. Ilia has won 8 of his 13 by submission, and Emmett is coming off of his first submission loss. You'd imagine that Emmett has worked diligently to work on that part of his game, but Topuria is a wizard on the ground and he still may be too much.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Round to Win

As the fight drags out, the likelihood of a stoppage dwindles.

Emmett round 1 +1200 Emmett round 2 +1600 Emmett round 3 +2200 Emmett round 4 +2800 Emmett round 5 +3500 Topuria round 1 +130 Topuria round 2 +400 Topuria round 3 +1000 Topuria round 4 +1600 Topuria round 5 +2500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Emmett round 1 +1200 Emmett round 2 +1600 Emmett round 3 +2200 Emmett round 4 +2800 Emmett round 5 +3500 Topuria round 1 +125 Topuria round 2 +400 Topuria round 3 +1000 Topuria round 4 +1600 Topuria round 5 +2500 BET WITH BETMGM Emmett round 1 +1200 Emmett round 2 +1500 Emmett round 3 +2400 Emmett round 4 +3000 Emmett round 5 +4000 Topuria round 1 +155 Topuria round 2 +510 Topuria round 3 +1050 Topuria round 4 +1500 Topuria round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The UFC on ABC 5 odds here show that the earlier the fight, the more likely it is for a finish. 9 of Topuria's wins are by first round stoppage, let's see if the numbers ring true and he gets it done in one.

Best UFC on ABC 5 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

A lot of the of the UFC on ABC 5 odds are very interesting, too. There are a whole lot of close fights per the numbers. However, for the hardcore MMA fans, there are some familiar faces that a lot of fans struggle to pick against.

Neil Magny a Favorite Against Philip Rowe

For example, a fighter like Neil Magny has really only lost to top guys, especially when looking at his last three losses; Gilbert Burns, Shavkot Rakhmonov and Michael Chiesa. No shame in those losses. Otherwise, Magny is a very winning fighter and he's sitting at around -170 against Philip Rowe.

Rowe, three years younger than Magny, has a lot of momentum coming into this, the biggest fight of his career. After losing his UFC debut back in 2021, he's gone 3-0 with 3 TKO wins. The UFC odds may not favor him, but it's got to feel somewhat complimentary to only be a +145 underdog against a guy like Neil.

Amanda Ribas Favored Over Maycee Barber

The Emmett vs Topuria odds have a lot of almost coin toss odds, but Ribas jumps off the page a little bit as a -205 favorite. Looking to start her first win streak since 2020, Ribas will have to get passed Maycee Barber, a fighter that once had all of the momentum in the world.

Barber doesn't exactly have that aura about her anymore. Despite her winning four in a row and only being 25 years old, the UFC on ABC 5 betting odds have Barber sitting as a +175 underdog.

Of course, the odds really don't mean a whole lot. MMA is the hardest sport to have a confident take in, especially with cards like this where everything is matched so well.