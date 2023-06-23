UFC on ABC 5 Odds: Topuria Is The Sizable Favorite

UFC & MMA Betting

The UFC on ABC 5 odds are in and the numbers are very interesting.

On paper, it's Josh Emmett that has the bigger wins and the better experience in the UFC's cage. I mean, he fought for an interim belt in his last fight; sure, he lost, but just getting there is quite a feat. However, the Emmett vs Topuria odds are favoring the young up-and-comer. Which, you know, fair; Topuria is a monster.

The UFC on ABC 5 betting odds are just that though — odds. It's the UFC, anything can happen at any given moment. Just because these UFC odds are favoring Topuria, doesn't mean that it's exactly true. All we can do is wait, watch and find out! Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though.

There are so many exciting matchups on this card. With the main event, Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber as the co-main, and many more, we've got a solid night of fights to look forward to.

UFC on ABC 5 Odds: The Best Emmett vs Topuria Odds

After reviewing the numbers from multiple different bookies, we've figured out the best odds for this card, and more specifically, the UFC odds for the main event between Emmett, who is coming off of an interim title loss, and Topuria, who is 13-0.

It's looking like the best bet is for Topuria to continue his winning ways, and to even get the stoppage this weekend. Below, we'll show you moneyline, method, and round to win stats from multiple bookies.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Moneyline

These UFC odds are the meat of what you need to know. Regardless of how and when, these are the odds of who is believed to grab the win this Saturday.

CORRECTION: Topuria sits at -345 on DraftKings

DraftKings

Josh Emmett +285

Ilia Topuria +345

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Josh Emmett +275

Ilia Topuria -350

BET WITH BETMGM

Josh Emmett +260

Ilia Topuria -335

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Across the board, it's looking like Topuria has the pundits and betters won over. Looking at his body of work, it's difficult to picture him losing. However, he's never fought someone quite like Josh Emmett.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Method of Victory

So, we know who's favored to win, but how do the numbers see this fight ending? Check out these Emmett vs Topuria odds.

DraftKings

Emmett via KO/TKO +450

Emmett via Submission +2200

Emmett via Decision +900

Topuria via KO/TKO +165

Topuria via Submission +140

Topuria via Decision +900

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Emmett via KO/TKO +450

Emmett via Submission +2200

Emmett via Decision +900

Topuria via KO/TKO +150

Topuria via Submission +125

Topuria via Decision +900

BET WITH BETMGM

Emmett via KO/TKO +460

Emmett via Submission +850

Emmett via Decision +2200

Topuria via KO/TKO +180

Topuria via Submission +180

Topuria via Decision +800

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Should there be a stoppage, Topuria by submission is a safe bet. Ilia has won 8 of his 13 by submission, and Emmett is coming off of his first submission loss. You'd imagine that Emmett has worked diligently to work on that part of his game, but Topuria is a wizard on the ground and he still may be too much.

UFC Odds – Emmett vs Topuria Round to Win

As the fight drags out, the likelihood of a stoppage dwindles.

DraftKings

Emmett round 1 +1200

Emmett round 2 +1600

Emmett round 3 +2200

Emmett round 4 +2800

Emmett round 5 +3500

Topuria round 1 +130

Topuria round 2 +400

Topuria round 3 +1000

Topuria round 4 +1600

Topuria round 5 +2500

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Emmett round 1 +1200

Emmett round 2 +1600

 Emmett round 3 +2200

Emmett round 4 +2800

Emmett round 5 +3500

Topuria round 1 +125

Topuria round 2 +400

Topuria round 3 +1000

Topuria round 4 +1600

Topuria round 5 +2500

BET WITH BETMGM

Emmett round 1 +1200

Emmett round 2 +1500

Emmett round 3 +2400

Emmett round 4 +3000

Emmett round 5 +4000

Topuria round 1 +155

Topuria round 2 +510

Topuria round 3 +1050

Topuria round 4 +1500

Topuria round 5 +2200

BET WITH BETRIVERS

The UFC on ABC 5 odds here show that the earlier the fight, the more likely it is for a finish. 9 of Topuria's wins are by first round stoppage, let's see if the numbers ring true and he gets it done in one.

Best UFC on ABC 5 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

UFC on ABC 5 odds

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Josh Emmett defends against Dan Ige during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA – Photo by Icon sport

A lot of the of the UFC on ABC 5 odds are very interesting, too. There are a whole lot of close fights per the numbers. However, for the hardcore MMA fans, there are some familiar faces that a lot of fans struggle to pick against.

Neil Magny a Favorite Against Philip Rowe

May 8, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Neil Magny kicks Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
By Icon Sport

For example, a fighter like Neil Magny has really only lost to top guys, especially when looking at his last three losses; Gilbert Burns, Shavkot Rakhmonov and Michael Chiesa. No shame in those losses. Otherwise, Magny is a very winning fighter and he's sitting at around -170 against Philip Rowe.

Rowe, three years younger than Magny, has a lot of momentum coming into this, the biggest fight of his career. After losing his UFC debut back in 2021, he's gone 3-0 with 3 TKO wins. The UFC odds may not favor him, but it's got to feel somewhat complimentary to only be a +145 underdog against a guy like Neil.

Amanda Ribas Favored Over Maycee Barber

The Emmett vs Topuria odds have a lot of almost coin toss odds, but Ribas jumps off the page a little bit as a -205 favorite. Looking to start her first win streak since 2020, Ribas will have to get passed Maycee Barber, a fighter that once had all of the momentum in the world.

Barber doesn't exactly have that aura about her anymore. Despite her winning four in a row and only being 25 years old, the UFC on ABC 5 betting odds have Barber sitting as a +175 underdog.

Of course, the odds really don't mean a whole lot. MMA is the hardest sport to have a confident take in, especially with cards like this where everything is matched so well.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

