UFC on ABC 5 Fight Card: Who Will Fight and What to Expect?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this week with another Fight Night event, which will be held in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. What can we expect from the UFC on ABC 5 fight card?

Last week's fight night was massive, and we would like to believe that this one will not disappoint either. The UFC fight card this weekend is stacked with fan favorites and rising stars – don't miss it!

UFC on ABC 5 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

The main event on the UFC fight card this weekend will include two of the rising stars in the featherweight division – Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. But before we dive deeper into this clash, we have a few interesting names to discuss.

We have some must-see fights as early as the prelims, including legendary fighters. Neil Magny is making a return to the octagon for the 30th time in the UFC and 38th total in his career. Despite his age, Magny continues performing at the top level and recently fought against Gilbert Burns. He will face the young Phil Rowe, so this will be a battle between the generations.

Later on, we will see Brendan Allen, who is trying to break into the Top 10 rankings of the Middleweight division after his four wins in a row.

Debutant Austen Lane will clash with Justin Tafa in the heavyweight division and this one promises to be a banger. Expect a knockout here between these huge warriors.

Overall, we expect to see action in the bouts from the UFC on ABC 5 fight card – there are a lot of strikers and a lot of fighters that have to prove themselves on Saturday.

UFC on ABC 5: Co-Main and Main Events

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (18-3-0) vs Ilia Topuria (13-0-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Amanda Ribas (12-3-0) vs Maycee Barber (12-2-0)

Amanda Ribas is set to face Maycee Barber in the co-main event of the UFC fight card this weekend. Both fighters are currently ranked tied-11th and this is the fight that will place the winner in the Top 10.

Amanda Ribas has been alternating from division to division and it is time for her to show her true potential and attempt an attack for the belt. Her opponent, Maycee Barber, is considered to be one of the biggest prospects in women's MMA and currently has a streak of four wins. Her six most recent fights all ended in decisions, so you can expect a long match with at least three rounds of action.

This time, we definitely expect the main event to be the best bout on the UFC on ABC 5 fight card. Josh Emmett will face Ilia Topuria for a new chance to fight for the featherweight belt.

Josh Emmett had a chance to win the Interim Championship earlier this year but failed against Yair Rodriguez. Winning here would put him back into the conversation for a second title match. However, he will face the biggest prospect in the Featherweight division – Ilia Topuria.

The Georgian fighter is currently unbeaten with 13 wins in his career. This will be his 5th appearance in the UFC and definitely his biggest challenge to date. We are not sure if he has what it takes to beat Josh Emmett because we have not seen him face such a tough rival. However, he is a finisher and we expect an action-packed main event of the UFC fight card.

UFC on ABC 5: Main Card

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (18-3-0) vs Ilia Topuria (13-0-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Amanda Ribas (12-3-0) vs Maycee Barber (12-2-0)

• Heavyweight: Austin Lane (12-3-0) vs Justin Tafa (6-3-0)

• Featherweight: David Onama (10-2-0) vs Gabriel Santos (10-1-0)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen (21-5-0) vs Bruno Silva (23-8-0)

UFC on ABC 5: Prelims

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (27-11-0) vs Phil Rowe (10-3-0)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (16-5-0) vs Wellington Turman (18-6-0)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (17-1-0) vs Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1)

• Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (8-1-0) vs Gillian Robertson (12-7-0)

• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8-0) vs Joshua Van (7-1-0)

• Lightweight: Trevor Peek (8-0-0) vs Chepe Mariscal (13-6-0)

• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (19-6-0) vs Jack Jenkins (11-2-0)

• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (13-0-0) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2-0)

• Middleweight: Cody Brundage (8-4-0) vs Sedriques Dumas (7-1-0)

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match Ups to Watch Out For

Obviously, you should stick around to watch the main event of the UFC on ABC 5 fight card. The co-main event will also be curious to see although we expect a decision.

Out of respect, we believe that all UFC fans should turn up for the Neil Magny fight. He will probably lose to the young gun and this could be his last fight, so there are more than enough reasons to watch.

Make sure to check out the bout between Tabatha Ricci and Gillian Robertson in the Women's Strawweight division. Tabatha Ricci just broke into the Top 15 rankings and has been storming through the division.

Overall, we hope that this UFC on ABC 5 fight card will not disappoint and we hope that there will be more KOs and submissions than decisions!