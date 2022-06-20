Learning UFC Betting Odds | Identifying the Best UFC Odds of 2022

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the most recognized brand on the mixed martial arts scene. And bettors get easily enticed by attractive UFC betting odds offered by sportsbooks. However, for a successful betting slip, it is necessary to understand how to bet on UFC fights.

Upcoming UFC Events & Betting Odds

UFC is a global phenomenon, and most sportsbooks include a section devoted to the premier MMA promotion. Fights are constantly on the schedule, and some of the upcoming UFC fight card odds get neatly displayed in the table below. Select the preferred bookie and wager on the likely outcome of a bout.

The UFC odds presented in the table can change at any time before the bout. Always consult the official bookmaker’s page for the latest odds before making a wager.

Popular UFC Bet Types Offered by Sportsbooks

Before diving into the betting types, it's crucial to understand the wagering odds. Bettors will encounter the following formats:

American odds get presented as +100 or -200. The minus sign gets reserved for the favorite, signaling that at -250 odds for every $250 wagered, the payout is $100. Underdogs get a plus sign, and for every $100 staked at +300 odds, it’s possible to win $300, plus the original stake.

get presented as +100 or -200. The minus sign gets reserved for the favorite, signaling that at -250 odds for every $250 wagered, the payout is $100. Underdogs get a plus sign, and for every $100 staked at +300 odds, it’s possible to win $300, plus the original stake. Decimal odds show how much you get for $100 stakes. If the odds were 2.5, you would get $250 in potential winnings.

show how much you get for $100 stakes. If the odds were 2.5, you would get $250 in potential winnings. Fractional odds get presented as 5/4; in this case, you calculate the profit by taking the $100 stake, multiplying it by 5, then dividing by 4, and you will get the profit amount.

Sportsbooks that cater to fans of the sport will provide the popular betting types to accompany lucrative odds.

Bet Types in UFC

Now, let's examine the popular ways to wager on bouts with UFC odds.

Head to Head is another term for a Moneyline bet. The same principle applies; a bettor chooses a UFC fighter to win the bout. A fighter expected to win will have lower odds.

is another term for a Moneyline bet. The same principle applies; a bettor chooses a UFC fighter to win the bout. A fighter expected to win will have lower odds. Method of victory is a bet type, which allows bettors to select how a fighter will win. Typical options are a knockout, submission, and judge’s decision. For each of the three choices, some odds UFC reflect the sportsbook expectations for the most probable outcome.

is a bet type, which allows bettors to select how a fighter will win. Typical options are a knockout, submission, and judge’s decision. For each of the three choices, some odds UFC reflect the sportsbook expectations for the most probable outcome. Total rounds are a variation of the conventional over/under. The option is to guess how many rounds will be in a UFC bout before a victor emerges. Bettors get a number, usually 2.5 or 3.5 rounds, and each option gets accompanied by appropriate odds UFC. In this type of wager, there is no half round. The 3.5 means a fight can end in 3 or under 3 rounds or can go over 4 rounds.

are a variation of the conventional over/under. The option is to guess how many rounds will be in a UFC bout before a victor emerges. Bettors get a number, usually 2.5 or 3.5 rounds, and each option gets accompanied by appropriate odds UFC. In this type of wager, there is no half round. The 3.5 means a fight can end in 3 or under 3 rounds or can go over 4 rounds. Prop bets provide hypothetical situations about a fight. It is a creative and popular format, where bettors select if there will be a knockout, a choke out, submission, and many other creative questions.

UFC Preview: Championship Bouts All Summer Long

The high frequency of events and the global recognition of UFC makes it a staple offering in sportsbooks. Plus, bettors cannot ignore the allure of UFC Vegas odds.

UFC events are regularly held in the glamorous Las Vegas. One such event is on the schedule on 2 July when the middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier will headline the UFC 275.

UFC fights are on the schedule weekly, with many new fighters trying to make a name for themselves against experienced veterans in the octagon.

UFC Bookmakers with the Best Betting Odds

Before placing a UFC bet odds for an upcoming bout, it's crucial to identify the most appropriate sportsbooks with competitive betting odds. There are numerous choices to find UFC odds tonight, but some of the most reputable bookies include:

FanDuel

FanDuel is developing a reputation as one of the best USA sportsbooks, and one of the contributing factors is the in-play betting option. Bettors can wager on bouts while the fight is active. On top of that, other innovative betting types, such as props and futures, are also available, together with the old favorite Moneyline.

The platform offers a streamlined and mobile-friendly design that makes compiling a betting slip using UFC fight odds seem effortless.

Betway

Betway tends to play it more conservatively, which is not a flawed approach. Bettors prefer to feel comfortable, and familiar surroundings inspire confidence. The betting odds UFC can get played with betting types: Moneyline, total rounds, and method of victory.

The UFC betting odds are in-line with the offer from competing bookies. The UFC section is constantly updated, allowing bettors to wager on upcoming bouts through the website or mobile app that provides intuitive navigation.

Draftkings

Chances are you have seen the advertisement for DraftKings. As a top-tier bookie, DraftKings regularly offers UFC fights, making the betting odds available weeks in advance.

Being a heavyweight in the industry, DraftKings rewards new members with a welcome bonus of 20% up to $1,000 on the first deposit. This generous offer makes it possible to take full advantage of the competitive odds. When choosing a fight, there are many betting types to consider, such as winning method, parlay bets, or total rounds.

Guide on How to Bet on UFC Odds: FAQ

How can I bet on UFC odds?

Bettors planning on wagering on UFC bouts need to sign up on a sportsbook that covers the sport. After successful registration, you can navigate to the UFC section promptly displayed in the menu. Once there, make your UFC predictions and formulate a betting slip by selecting a UFC bout, the betting type, and the amount you plan to bet.

Who is the favorite to win UFC odds?

The fighter with the lowest UFC fight odds, or more precisely, a minus sign in front of the odds, is the favorite to win the fight, but in practice, there are no guarantees.

Do underdogs often win in the UFC?

Theoretically, an underdog always offers a better return on an investment because the odds are higher. The problem is they rarely win. Statistics show that longshot fighters triumph 35% of the time.