UFC Fight Night Predictions: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill Best Bets, Odds and Picks

In this week's UFC event, Thiago Santos will face Jamahal Hill in a fight that could easily end up being his last. Santos has won only 1 win in his last 5 fights while Hill is one of the biggest prospects in the division. Here are our predictions for the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill – Preview, Predictions, Best Odds

Thiago Santos Preview

Thiago is a 38-year-old fighter from Brazil. In 2013, Santos took part in the 2nd Brazilian season of TUF, performed successfully and received a contract with the UFC. Thiago's debut took place in August 2013 in a duel against Cezar Ferreira, whom he strangled in the 3rd round.

In 2018, Thiago moved up from middleweight to light-heavyweight, won 3 consecutive victories in a year, and became the main contender for the champion title. In July 2019, Santos entered the title fight against Jon Jones, whom he lost to by a split decision of the judges, and took a break for a year due to the fact that he had to repair his torn knees.

Santos finally dropped out of the title race in October 2020 when he was strangled by Glover Teixeira in the 3rd round. Thiago's last fight was in February 2020. His opponent was Magomed Ankalaev. Santos lost by unanimous decision.

Fighting Style & Skills – Thiago Santos

Santos has a background in Muay Thai. His main weapons are the stance and the clinch. Thiago has great knockout power and explosive power. He works well from the Thai clinch, engaging dangerous knees and elbows, and throwing devastating kicks.

Despite good BJJ skills, Santos cannot compete on the ground with elite grapplers. He is able to make a mistake and give the position to the opponent, after which he will either be beaten or submitted.

Jamahal Hill Preview

Jamahal is a 31-year-old American fighter. In July 2019, he scored against Alexander Poppeck in the 2nd round at Dana White's Contender Series and received a contract with the UFC. Jamahal's debut took place in January 2021 in a duel against Darko Stosic, whom he defeated by a unanimous decision.

In total, Jamahal had 6 fights in the UFC: 4 won, 1 lost, and 1 fight was declared invalid. Hill received his only defeat in the promotion in June 2021, when Paul Craig took him to a submission hold.

Hill's last fight was in February 2022. His opponent was Johnny Walker. Jamahal won by knockout in the 1st round.

Fighting Style & Skills – Jamahal Hill

Jamahal is a basic kickboxer. He has excellent timing and footwork, thanks to which he avoids damage and works effectively on counterattacks. Jamahal has knockout power in his fists. He won 6 out of 10 victories by knocking out opponents. Hill is also distinguished by good combinatorial work: he works on the floors and his blows are unpredictable to the opponent.

Jamahal is struggling with grappling. He defends well from transfers but has trouble getting on the canvas against a good wrestler. He can make a mistake and surrender to submission.

Santos vs Hill: Predictions

Thiago Santos is experiencing an inglorious career decline. This is an exhausted fighter who moves slowly around the octagon, is afraid to enter into exchanges, but at the same time counts on a powerful hit to cut down the opponent.

Jamahal is a fast and technical fighter. Due to its high mobility, he will successfully deal damage while standing and dodge most of the opponent's dangerous attacks. The 38-year-old Santos will not withstand the aggressive pressure and high pace.

But Thiago should not be completely written off. If he manages to target Hill's chin and deliver an accurate closing punch, he will be able to knock out the prospect.

Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal

Apart from the main event, the UFC Fight Night Full Card is stacked with promising bouts between fighters that want to step up their game and reach higher positions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. For example, here is a quick preview of the co-main event including an additional UFC Prediction.

Vicente Luque Preview

In total, Luque spent 17 fights in the UFC: 14 won, 3 lost. Almost all the victories, Vicente won ahead of schedule in the 1st or 2nd rounds. The Brazilian last fought in April 2022. His opponent was Belal Muhammad. Luque lost by unanimous decision.

Vicente is a versatile fighter. In the standing position, he relies on speed and physical strength. Due to the aggressive manner of fighting, he inflicts serious damage to opponents.

On the ground, the Brazilian is dangerous due to his good positional wrestling skills and BJJ. He reads the situation well and has a sense of balance, due to which he takes dominant positions and can control rivals.

Luque has problems in standing defense. He gets too carried away in attack, which is why he misses a lot of punches. Despite the fact that no one finished him in the UFC, Vicente has been knocked down more than once. Lack of protection can lead him to serious jaw problems in a couple of years.

Geoff Neal Preview

After he joined the UFC, Neal went on a streak of 5 wins in a row. Neal's ascent was cut short by Stephen Thompson and Neil Magny, who defeated him via unanimous decision. Neal last fought in December 2021. His opponent was Santiago Ponzinibbio. Geoff won by split decision.

The main trump card of Neal is his boxing technique. Thanks to knockout power, high speed, and dangerous high kicks that he hides behind long boxing combinations, Jeff won 8 of 11 victories by knockouts.

Neal has cardio issues. By the beginning of the 3rd round, he is very tired and passes the initiative to his opponent. In addition, he has problems in fights against technical strikers. Thompson and Magny controlled the distance without any problems and beat Neal on points.

Luque vs Neal Prediction

The duel will take place on a collision course. Luque will not be afraid to miss a takedown from Neal and will aggressively press him with a huge amount of punches. If Vicente fails to drop the opponent in the standing position, then, having entered the close distance, he will tie the opponent in the clinch, from where he can go behind his back and strangle him.

But given that Luque doesn't think about defense in exchanges, and Neal has a cannon punch, I wouldn't be surprised if Jeff sends the Brazilian to a one-punch knockout in one of the cuts.