UFC Fight Night Predictions: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall Best Bets, Odds and Picks

Tom Aspinall continues to storm the heavyweight division of the UFC and will fight again in the main fight at the event in London. His opponent, Curtis Blaydes, is on a 2 win streak and is still looking to get a title shot. Besides the main event of UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall, we analyzed the entire card and we can safely say that this will be an event we will not forget.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall: Preview, Analysis, Live Odds, Betting Lines

Curtis Blaydes Preview

Curtis is a 31-year-old American fighter. He made his UFC debut in April 2016 against Francis Ngannou, which he lost via TKO in the 2nd round.

In total, Blaydes had 14 fights in the UFC: 11 won, 3 lost. Curtis lost only to cannonball fighters: he was finished twice by Francis Ngannou and knocked out once by Derrick Lewis. These defeats did not allow the fighter to join the title race.

Blaydes last fought in March 2022. His opponent was Chris Daukaus. Curtis won by knockout in the 2nd round.

Curtis Blaydes Fighting Style & Strengths

Curtis is a basic wrestler. He is most dangerous on the ground, where he skillfully controls opponents due to his elite skills and physical strength, takes dominant positions, and methodically destroys opponents in the ground and pound. I would like to note the high takedown performance of Blaydes, which helps him to implement his game plan in every fight.

Blaydes fights in a cautious manner. He prefers to keep his opponent at a distance in the rack at the expense of boxing. But sometimes he flirts on his feet and misses a lot of punches. In recent fights, Curtis tried to show that he is dangerous not only on the ground and tries to work exclusively on his feet.

But despite generally good boxing skills, the fighter lacks variety in attacks. He almost completely ignores kicks and knees, often dropping his hands and flying into the exchange with his chin open.

Tom Aspinall Preview

Tom is a 29-year-old fighter from England. He made his debut in the UFC in 2020, spent 5 fights and won all of them ahead of schedule. He has had a single fight that reached the second round to date in the UFC.

Tom's last fight was in March 2022. His opponent was Alexander Volkov. Aspinall won by submission in the 1st round.

Tom Aspinall Fighting Style & Strengths

Tom is a basic kickboxer. He is especially distinguished by fast and accurate punches. I will note the knockout power of the fighter. He won 10 of 12 victories in the first round.

Behind Aspinall's quick victories hides his main drawback – mediocre cardio. Tom can't afford to drag out the duel. Only 3 times in his career he went to the 2nd round. In 2 of them, he lost, losing concentration and making mistakes: once he gave his leg to a painful hold and once punched an illegal elbow strike.

Blaydes vs Aspinall Predictions: Under 3.5 Rounds

The main event of this card promises to be incredible and predicting a winner is not the most viable strategy. Curtis Blaydes has always been in trouble when facing hard-hitting opponents, and twice he flew off in one-punch knockouts. If Curtis continues to play the boxer, he will quickly miss a powerful pitch from Tom and fly into a knockout again.

Curtis' only hope for victory is to wear down the opponent in the 1st round due to the ultimate fight. Aspinall has a good BJJ for the heavyweight division, but I doubt that he will be able to work on equal terms with Blaydes on the ground. Due to the vicious struggle on the stratum of the fight, Curtis can seriously lose the Englishman's cardio and finish him in the 2nd five-minute period.

UFC Fight Night: What else is on the card?

The matchmakers have outdone themselves for this particular event – we rarely see such incredible fights in a smaller non-PPV event. There are multiple bouts that deserve attention and besides the Main Event, we have several UFC Fight Night Full Card Predictions to consider.

Paddy Pimblett returns to the octagon to face the biggest challenge of his career. We are used to him dominating his opponents but Jordan Leavitt should not go down as easily as expected. And in the co-main event, we have Chris Curtis facing his own respective toughest opponent. Jack Hermansson has to bounce back after a terrible defeat in his previous fight and we expect him to beat Chris Curtis, possibly by decision.