UFC Fight Night 233 Odds: Are Bookmakers Wrong This Time?

Song Yadong will finally fight again and will headline the next Fight Night with a bout against Chris Gutierrez. This will be an interesting matchup that could exceed the expectations. Let's check out the UFC Fight Night 233 odds.

UFC Fight Night 233 Odds: The Best Song vs Gutierrez Odds

This will be an interesting matchup because we have two of the rising stars in the division but both have not received much support from the UFC despite their brutal results.

Song vs Gutierrez Odds – Moneyline

Chris Gutierrez is a curious case. He has been in the UFC since 2019 and his record in the promotion is 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw. Despite all the success, he is only ranked #14 in the division. And he is a huge underdog against Song Yadong. The Chinese fighter is a -400 favorite as opposed to +300 for Chris.

UFC Odds – Song vs Gutierrez Method of Victory

This market gives us an opportunity to pick the method of victory and the winner of the bout. Sometimes, this is the best market and bookmakers make huge mistakes with the odds. In other cases, the matchup is too difficult to predict.

We believe that this is one of the difficult ones. Both fighters have diverse styles. Song Yadong has 20 wins in his professional career – 9 by KO, 3 by Submission, and 8 by Decision. Chris Gutierrez also has 20 wins – 9 by KO, 1 by Sub, and 10 by Decision.

These stats make it very difficult to pick the correct outcome. One certain thing – we do not expect a submission here. Nevertheless, see the UFC Fight Night 233 odds for this market below.

• Song to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: +130

• Song to win by Submission: +850

• Song to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +180

• Gutierrez to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +900

• Gutierrez to win by Submission: +2500

• Gutierrez to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +550

• Draw: +8000

UFC Fight Night 233 Betting Odds – Round to Win Odds

If the odds above were not good enough, you can always bet on this market at the highest possible odds for this bout. This market gives you a few options to bet on the winner and the exact round in which the match will end.

• Round 1: Bookmakers expect this to either be a decision or a one-rounder. Therefore, the win for Song in the opening round is valued at +500 while Gutierrez has +2200.

• Round 2: The win in the second round has been valued at +600 for Song vs +2500 for Gutierrez.

• Round 3: The third-round finish has been valued at +750 for Song and +3300 for Gutierrez.

• Round 4: Chris continues to be a huge underdog in each market and has +3300 again as opposed to +1000 for Song.

• Round 5: The late win has been valued at +1400 for Song and +3300 for Gutierrez again.

Best UFC Fight Night 233 Odds from the Rest of the Card

This will be a rather short card but it will be good enough to set the mood for the huge event next week.

Main Card:

• Bantamweight: Song Yadong (-400) vs Chris Gutierrez (+300)

• Light-Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (+187) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (-225)

• Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (-200) vs Jamie Mullarkey (+170)

• Bantamweight: Tim Elliott (-138) vs Sumudaerji (+110)

• Middleweight: Junyong Park (-175) vs Andre Muniz (+150)

Prelims:

• Welterweight: Song Kenan (+125) vs Kevin Jousset (-150)

• Flyweight: Hyunsung Park (-550) vs Shannon Ross (+400)

• Lightweight: Steve Garcia (+200) vs Melquizael Costa (-250)

• Women's Bantamweight: Luana Santos (-160) vs Stephanie Egger (+130)

• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-550) vs Carlos Hernandez (+400)

• Women's Strawweight: Rayanne Amanda (-160) vs Talita Alencar (+130)