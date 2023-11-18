UFC Fight Night 232 Results: Nine Early Finishes In 14 Bouts

While this was one of the smallest cards of 2023, it did not disappoint. We said a few days ago that there would be a lot of early finishes in this card and we were right. Most of the fights exceeded the low expectations ahead of this event. Here are all the UFC Fight Night 232 Results.

UFC Fight Night 232 Results: Main Card, Round by Round

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig – Allen won via Submission (Round 3, 0:38)

Pre-fight expectations were set for Allen to get an early finish, potentially a submission. It took a while but he got his takedown around the middle of the opening round. There was an interesting moment when both fighters locked each other's legs for a submission at the same time. They got back on their feet but Allen got an immediate second takedown and through some ground and pound managed to cut Craig's right eyebrow.

Allen took Craig down again as soon as the second round began. Allen almost locked Craig's neck but once again, the Scot managed to escape. Brendan had full control throughout the round and tried to hurt Craig with elbows and ground and pound. Around the end of the second segment, Craig's eyebrow was bleeding heavily as the wound was wide open. Allen found the positioning for a rear-naked choke and locked it but with five seconds remaining, Craig got lucky.

The match ended in the first minute of the third round after a beautiful combination from Allen that knocked down Craig. What followed was an easy lock and a submission.

Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews – Morales won via Unanimous Decision

We continue the UFC Fight Night 232 results with perhaps one of the most technical fights of the evening. Both fighters were careful, throwing calculated punches and kicks, and keeping their distance. Overall, it was an interesting bout but we definitely expected more aggression from these two athletes and potentially a knockout. Morales was much more active throughout the fight and landed way more significant strikes.

Chase Hooper vs Jordan Leavitt – Hooper won via Submission (Round 1, 2:58)

What can we say about this fight? It was entirely fought on the ground, with incredible submission attempts from both guys, a lot of scrambling and switching positions, until the usual rear-naked choke earned Hooper the win.

Payton Talbott vs Nich Aguirre – Talbott won via Submission (Round 3, 0:58)

Next up on our UFC Fight Night 232 results, we had a bout between two very inexperienced fighters. Aguirre clearly planned to take the fight to the ground as he got a takedown in the first 20 seconds of the opening round. Sadly for us, it wasn't a very top-class display and he literally caused no damage before Talbott got back on his feet. The fight continued in a tough clinch and over time, Aguirre took control of Talbott's back and got a second takedown. What followed was a failed attempt at a rear-naked choke and full back control until the end of the round.

Talbott got an early knockdown in Round 2 and applied some pressure before Aguirre tried to take him down again. Talbott turned it around and had a couple of minutes of control and then decided that he wanted to get Aguirre back on his feet. We saw more of the same until the end of the round – takedowns and exchanges on the ground.

Talbott finished it quickly in the third round. Before we realized, Aguirre was on the canvas, Talbott was doing him well with ground and pound and saw an opportunity for a rear-naked choke that ended the fight.

Luana Pinheiro vs Amanda Ribas – Ribas by TKO (Round 3, 3:53)

The first half of the opening segment did not offer too much action – both fighters were keeping their distance and it took some time before we saw aggression. As soon as her first successful combination, Pinheiro managed to cut Ribas' eyebrow and her left cheek swole immediately. We definitely gave that round to Pinheiro.

Ribas probably threw a hundred punches and kicks but barely landed any in the second round. She was too far back and Pinheiro was not getting much closer either. Yes, Ribas was much more active but never did the necessary damage. The most memorable moments from that round were the two spinning back fists that Pinheiro managed to land.

Round 3 was the exact opposite. There was way more action. Several good combinations from both fighters, a takedown from Pinheiro, and submission attempts from Ribas. After a rough trade, Ribas caught Luana with a huge right, followed by a spinning wheel kick that took down Pinheiro and Ribas finished her with a series of undefended shots.

Uros Medic vs Myktybek Orolbai – Orolbai via Submission (neck crank, Round 2, 4:12)

We conclude our UFC Fight Night 232 results for the main card with one of the best bouts of the night. Uros Medic was tasked with fighting a short-notice debutant after his opponent pulled off from the fight with less than a week until the event. At the start, Medic had control and even managed to cut Myrtybek's left eyebrow with a solid combination. From that point onward, Orolbai took complete control of the first round.

The fighter from Kyrgyzstan got four takedowns and had Medic fighting for survival for about three minutes. We would easily score this round 10-8 in favor of the debutant.

Orolbai continued with the pressure from the first seconds of Round 2 and got an early takedown. He tried to pull off a rear-naked choke but had no luck. He had full control throughout the round until he found the right position to submit Medic with a neck crank.

UFC Results Tonight: Check Out All the Winners

The main card definitely exceeded all expectations but there were some solid bouts in the early hours too. Here are all the UFC Fight Night 232 results.

Main Card:

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig – Allen won via Submission (Round 3, 0:38)

• Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews – Morales won via Unanimous Decision

• Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs Jordan Leavitt – Hooper won via Submission (Round 1, 2:58)

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs Nich Aguirre – Talbott won via Submission (Round 3, 0:58)

• Women's Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs Amanda Ribas – Ribas by TKO (Round 3, 3:53)

• Welterweight: Uros Medic vs Myktybek Orolbai – Orolbai via Submission (Round 2, 4:12)

Prelims:

• Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs Joanderson Brito – Pearce won via Submission (Round 2, 3:54)

• Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Jose Johnson – Johnson won via Submission (Round 3, 4:49)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs Christian Leroy Duncan – Duncan won via TKO (Round 2, 4:24)

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs Caio Machado – Parkin won via Unanimous Decision

• Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs Lucas Alexander – Saragih won via KO (Round 1, 1:31)

• Women's Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova vs Ailin Perez – Perez won via Unanimous Decision

• Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs Nikolas Motta – No Contest (referee error)

• Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs Rafael Estevam – Estevam won via Unanimous Decision