UFC Fight Night 232 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks

While this event will not feature any big names, several bouts deserve attention. Apart from the main event, we expect to see a lot of early finishes, just like last week. Here are our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions.

UFC Fight Night 232 Predictions: Best Main Card Bouts

Allen vs Craig Prediction

Brendan Allen is ranked tenth in the division rankings. He is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) champion. The American's winning streak is now five wins in a row. In the last fight on June 24, the fighter from California defeated Bruno Silva (submission).

The 27-year-old Allen has 24 wins (five by knockout, five by decision, 14 by submission) and five losses. He has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Paul Craig is ranked 13th in the division rankings. He is a former British Association of Mixed Martial Arts (BAMMA) champion. He has lost two of his last three matches. In July 2023, the Scott defeated Andre Muniz (technical knockout) from Brazil.

35-year-old Craig has 17 wins (four by knockout, 13 by submission) and six losses. The Briton has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Allen the undisputed favorite for the upcoming fight and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. Craig is a great fighter, but not as consistent as he was in his youth. And the American is moving with confident steps toward the position of a title contender. Allen has won his last three fights by submission.

• Allen to win via KO/TKO/Submission

Morales vs Matthews Prediction

Michael Morales will enter his third fight in the UFC. The Ecuadorian has not yet lost a single match in the strongest mixed martial arts promotion on the planet. The Latin American previously competed in UWC Mexico and other lesser-known championships, but did not achieve much success.

In the last fight in July 2023, the fighter from Ecuador defeated American Max Griffin (unanimous decision). The 23-year-old Morales has 13 wins (ten by knockout, two by decision, one by submission) and zero losses.

Jake Matthews, before joining the UFC in 2014, competed in the Australian Fighting Championship (AFC) and Shamrock Events but did not achieve great success. The 29-year-old fighter from the Green Continent has 18 victories (four by knockout, six by decision, eight by submission) and six defeats.

The Celtic Kid won his last two matches. In July 2023, he defeated American Darrius Flowers (submission). The Australian holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Bookmakers consider Morales the undisputed favorite of the upcoming fight but we cannot agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. The Ecuadorian is a promising fighter, but not yet as experienced as his opponent. The slightest mistake can lead to disastrous results. In this situation, it is worth betting that the fight will have an early finish.

• Fight will not reach distance

Hooper vs Leavitt Prediction

Chase Hooper has been in the UFC since 2019. “The Dream” won two of his last three bouts. In May 2023, he defeated his compatriot Nick Fiore (unanimous decision). However, before that, he lost to Steve Garcia (technical knockout).

The 24-year-old fighter has 13 wins (four by knockout, three by decision, six by submission) and three losses. Hooper has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Jordan Leavitt signed with the UFC in 2020. Before that, he competed in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and little-known promotions but did not achieve serious success. “The Monkey King” has won three of his last four fights.

In a fight in February 2023, Leavitt defeated his compatriot Victor Martinez (technical knockout). The 28-year-old fighter from Nevada has ten victories (two by knockout, three by decision, five by submission).

Bookmakers consider Hooper to be the clear favorite for the upcoming fight. However, not everything is so simple and we have different ideas for our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. “The Dream” is a promising fighter, but he is still too young and can easily make a mistake that could cost him dearly. We think that we will see an early finish again.

• Fight will not reach distance

Pinheiro vs Ribas Prediction

Luana Pinheiro is ranked ninth in the division rankings. Before signing a contract with the UFC in November 2020, the Brazilian performed in Brave CF and Federação Fight, but did not achieve serious success. The Latina's winning streak is already eight fights.

In her last match, in April 2023, she defeated Michelle Waterson (split decision) from the USA. The 30-year-old Pinheiro has ten wins (two by knockout, three by decision, four by submission) and one defeat.

Amanda Ribas is ranked tenth in the division rankings. Before moving to the UFC, the Brazilian became a champion in the Jungle Fight Strawweight Championship and the MF Strawweight Championship. The 30-year-old Latina has 11 wins (three by knockout, five by decision, three by submission) and four losses.

In her last fight, she lost to American Maycee Barber (technical knockout), but before that, she defeated her compatriot Vivian Araujo (unanimous). Ribas holds black belts in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

According to bookmakers, Ribas is the clear favorite of the upcoming fight and we agree with their assessment for our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. Amanda is an experienced fighter with several successful championship fights behind her back.

• Ribas to win via decision

UFC Fight Night 232 Prelims Predictions: Our Top Pick

Pearce vs Brito Prediction

Joanderson is a 28-year-old fighter from Brazil. He made his debut in January 2022 against Bill Algeo and lost. Since then, he has won three fights in a row.

Joanderson is a versatile fighter with backgrounds in Muay Thai and BJJ. In the standup, he relies on low kicks, knees and hard punches. The Brazilian has knockout power. He can knock out an opponent with one precise blow. He is just as dangerous on the canvas,always looking for an opportunity to get a submission.

Jonathan is a 31-year-old fighter from the United States. In July 2019, Pierce took part in Dana White's Contender Series, where he knocked out Jacob Rosales in the 3rd round and received a contract with the UFC. Like his opponent, he lost on his debut but since then, he has won five matches in a row.

Pierce is a wrestler but prefers to fight on his feet. He is distinguished by impressive knockout power, unconventional fast combinations and good mobility. We have to also note Jonathan’s good cardio; he can work effectively for three full rounds.

Bookmakers consider Pearce a slight favorite ahead of this bout and we agree with them for our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. Brito is a very dangerous fighter and he got several early finishes. However, Pearce looks more technical and we were impressed by his previous bouts. The only negative factor may be the injury Pearce suffered earlier this year, as he has not fought in over a year.

• Pearce to win

UFC Fight Night 232 Full Card Predictions: The Best of the Rest

This is one of the more difficult cards for safe predictions as there are a bunch of debutants, low-ranked fighters, and youngsters. There are also a bunch of fighters that have not fought in over a year and this makes it even more difficult. In all honesty, we wouldn't even touch most of the bouts on this card.

Medic vs Orolbai Prediction

Uros Medic will fight for the fourth time in the UFC. Before signing a contract with the promotion, “The Doctor” competed only in Alaska FC, but did not achieve any serious success there. The Serbian also previously trained in judo and kickboxing.

Medic won his last two fights, defeating Matthew Semelsberger (TKO) from the USA and Omar Morales from Venezuela (TKO). The 30-year-old has eight wins (six by knockout, two by submission) and one defeat.

Myktybek Orolbai will make his debut in the UFC. His winning streak has already lasted four fights in a row. In the latter, as part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) promotion, in October 2023, he defeated the American Hayward Charles (knockout). The fighter from Kyrgyzstan has five wins (four by knockout, one by decision) and one defeat.

Bookmakers consider Orolbai a slight favorite of the upcoming fight. In their opinion, he will have a slight advantage. However, we would suggest a different approach in our UFC Fight Night 232 predictions. Myktybek found out about his appointment just a few days before the fight. On short notice, you can always doubt the success, especially in a debut match. In this situation, it is worth betting on the Serbian.

• Medic to win