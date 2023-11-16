UFC Fight Night 232 Payouts: Is Anyone Getting Paid Big in Las Vegas?

Brendan Allen will face Paul Craig in the main event of the fight card this week. Compared to last week's massive PPV, the UFC Fight Night 232 payouts will be significantly smaller. In fact, this event may rank among the cheapest for the promotion as it also has one of the smallest fight cards. There is a bigger number of fights but the fighters are low-ranked and lesser-known. Here is what we know for now.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Allen vs Craig Be Paid at UFC Fight Night 232?

Brendan Allen entered the Top 10 of the UFC middleweight rankings after his most recent win in June. The fighter is on a five-match win streak and a win here could put him near Top 5 and a potential title shot in 2024. He is one of the biggest prospects of this weight class and it is even more impressive that he is only 27 years old with 22 wins in his professional career.

Unfortunately, he has not been getting huge purses to date but we still think that he will get one of the better UFC Fight Night 232 payouts. There is no information from his most recent match but we do know that he got paid $85,000 for his February bout when he was also in the main event. With this said, we envision about $100,000 for this bout, given that he is not one of the highest-ranked fighters yet.

As for his opponent, he may be getting paid even more than Allen. Paul Craig's UFC fighter pay for his last bout in July was $106,000. Therefore, his purse is likely to be the same or slightly higher. We envision either $115,000 or $125,000.

He was considered one of the top prospects a couple of years ago but he then lost twice in a row. This will be a tough match for him and we already discussed that he is a heavy underdog in this main event.

UFC Fight Night 232 Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

We will see only four ranked fighters on the entire card this weekend, so we do not expect that much for the UFC payouts. Michael Morales will face Jake Matthews in the co-main event and we do not expect them to earn more than $50,000-60,000 apiece. Morales got paid $52,000 for one of his most recent bouts too. Jake has been moving around this number for his recent matches too.

There isn't much information about Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt's recent UFC payouts. We can move to the only two other ranked fighters on that card – Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Ribas.

While we know nothing about Pinheiro's recent payouts, we can mention an interesting fact about her. Last year, she requested to get paid in Bitcoin, making her the first female fighter to do that. Her opponent, Amanda Ribas, has been earning well for most of her recent fights, ranging between $50,000 and $81,000.

Overall, with such an abundance of low-ranked fighters, debutants, and young prospects, you can't expect the UFC Fight Night 232 payouts to be big. Unfortunately, there isn't enough information to make a safe prediction for most bouts. This shouldn't stop you from tuning in for this event. Sometimes, events with lesser-known fighters exceed expectations because every athlete comes out to prove that he/she deserves to be among the best in the world. And of course, Brendan Allen and Paul Craig always bring the heat.