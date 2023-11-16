UFC Fight Night 232 Odds: Here Are This Week’s Favorites

After one of the wildest PPV events of 2023, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas for a more traditional card. Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will headline this week's MMA galore. Let's take a closer look at the UFC Fight Night 232 odds.

UFC Fight Night 232 Odds: The Best Allen vs Craig Odds

Allen vs Craig Moneyline Odds

Brendan Allen has been in the UFC since 2019 and after 12 bouts, he is getting closer to the top positions in the Middleweight division. A win here could send him close to the Top 5 ranked fighters. With five wins in a row, he is the obvious favorite here and bookmakers give him -400 to win this bout. His opponent, Paul Craig, has been given +300.

UFC Odds – Allen vs Craig Method of Victory

We have two fighters with versatile styles. They have 39 professional wins combined and only four came via decision. Needless to say, we all expect a knockout or a submission in this bout. This market gives you the opportunity to pick the exact method of victory.

• Allen to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +125

• Allen to win by Submission: +187

• Allen to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +750

• Draw: +8000

• Craig to win by KO, TKO or DQ: +1100

• Craig to win by Submission: +650

• Craig to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +1200

UFC Fight Night 232 Odds: Allen vs Craig Round to Win

Like all main events, this bout will be five rounds but we doubt that we will see a decision here. As mentioned above, we have two distinguished finishers and this is the perfect match to bet on this market.

For your information, Brendan Allen has 5 wins by knockout, 13 by submission, and four by decision. His opponent has 4 wins by KO and 13 by submission.

• Round 1: Bookmakers expect Brendan Allen to win as soon as the first segment and his odds are +165 next to +1100 for Craig.

• Round 2: A win in the second round has been valued at +350 for Allen and +1600 for Craig.

• Round 3: The third-round finish is currently sitting at +750 for Allen and +2500 for Craig.

• Round 4: You can bet on Allen to win in Round 4 at +1400 as opposed to +3300 for Craig. It is important to note that Paul Craig has never fought for more than three rounds in his career.

• Round 5: You can bet on the late finish at +2500 for Allen and +3300 for Craig.

UFC Fight Night 232 Betting Odds: Allen vs Craig Total Rounds

If you believe that this bout will not end in the early minutes, then this market provides extreme value in this case.

• Over 1.5 Rounds: -115

• Under 1.5 Rounds: -125

• Over 2.5 Rounds: +210

• Under 2.5 Rounds: -270

• Over 3.5 Rounds: +325

• Under 3.5 Rounds: -450

• Over 4.5 Rounds: +425

• Under 4.5 Rounds: -650

UFC Fight Night 232 Odds: Full Card

Main Card:

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen (-400) vs Paul Craig (+300)

• Welterweight: Michael Morales (-300) vs Jake Matthews (+240)

• Lightweight: Chase Hooper (-250) vs Jordan Leavitt (+200)

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (-350) vs Nich Aguirre (+600)

• Women's Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro (+187) vs Amanda Ribas (-225)

• Welterweight: Jonny Parsons () vs Uros Medic ()

Prelims:

• Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce (-138) vs Joanderson Brito (+110)

• Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger (+170) vs Jose Johnson (-200)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida () vs Christian Leroy Duncan ()

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin (-350) vs Caio Machado (+275)

• Featherweight: Jeka Saragih (+380) vs Lucas Alexander (-500)

• Women's Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova (+162) vs Ailin Perez (-188)

• Lightweight: Trey Ogden (+110) vs Nikolas Motta (-138)

• Flyweight: Charles Johnson (+110) vs Rafael Estevam (-138)