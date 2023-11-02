UFC Fight Night 231 Odds: Almeida is a Heavy Favorite

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in Sao Paulo with a huge fight night event. Derrick Lewis will face Jailton Almeida in the main event and you may be surprised when you see the odds. Here are all the important UFC Fight Night 231 odds.

UFC Fight Night 231 Odds: The Best Almeida vs Lewis Odds

Almost every bout from this fight card has at least one Brazilian, and in most cases, the locals are favored by the bookies. There is no doubt that there will be upsets on this event, especially with all the young prospects and debutants. For now, let's discuss the UFC Fight Night 231 betting odds for the main event.

Almeida vs Lewis Odds – Moneyline

There was never any doubt that Almeida would be the favorite ahead of this bout but we never expected the difference to be this massive. Yes, Derrick is a veteran and his latest bouts have rarely ended well for him. But he is the record-holder for the most KOs in the UFC and he shouldn't be underestimated.

Right now, Jailton Almeida has the advantage with -500 (1.20) while Derrick Lewis has odds varying between +380 and +400.

UFC Odds – Almeida vs Lewis Method of Victory

Betting on the decision in a heavyweight fight is always a huge gamble. Knockouts are quite common and especially in a Derrick Lewis fight. He has never reached the scorecards in a 5-round bout. What are the chances that it will happen on Saturday?

• Win via Decision – both fighters have been given the same odds – +1800 (19.00), this is how unlikely it is that both fighters last 25 minutes

• Win via KO/TKO – Jailton Almeida has been given +175 (2.75) and Derrick has been given +450 (5.50)

• Win via Submission – Jailton Almeida has won 60% of his 19 wins by submission and therefore, the odds for him to win via submission are -111.11 (1.90). Derrick Lewis has won only once via submission in his 27 wins to date. His odds are +2800 (29.00)

• Draw – +8000 (81.00)

Almeida vs Lewis Round to Win Odds

This market gives you an opportunity to bet on a winner in a selected round. In other words, bet on Almeida to win in Round 2 or Lewis to win in round 4, or any other round. It is a high-risk option but there are cases when it is a good idea. This match is one of those rare cases. Both fighters are finishers and the majority of their bouts end in the 1st and 2nd rounds.

• Win in Round 1 – Almeida has been given -120.48 (1.83) and Lewis has +650 (7.50).

• Win in Round 2 – the Brazilian has been given +320 (4.20) and Lewis +1800 (19.00) to win in the 2nd round.

• Win in Round 3 – Almeida has +1000 (11.00) and Lewis has +3300 (34.00).

• Win in Round 4 – the odds go higher as the number of rounds increases and Almeida has +3000 (31.00) next to +3300 (34.00) for Lewis for the 4th round win.

• Win in Round 5 – victory in the final round has been valued equally for both fighters – +3300 (34.00).

Best Betting Odds for the Rest of the Main Card

Here are the UFC Fight Night 231 odds for the entire card. As you can see, most bouts come with a huge favorite.

Main Card:

• Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida (-500) vs. Derrick Lewis (+380)

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-625) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+450)

• Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes (+150) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-175.44)

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-277.78) vs. Abus Magomedov (+225)

• Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan (-111.11) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (-111.11)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-454.55) vs. Vinc Pichel (+350)

Prelims:

• Catchweight: Elves Brener (-188.68) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (+162)

• Welterweight: Victor Hugo (+200) vs. Daniel Marcos (-250)

• Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov (-357.14) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+275)

• Bantamweight: Modestas Bukauskas (+187) vs. Vitor Petrino (-227.27)

• Women's Strawweight: Denise Gomes (-138.89) vs. Angela Hill (+110)

• Women's Strawweight: Montserrat Conejo (+500) vs. Eduarda Moura (-714.29)

• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (-161.29) vs. Kaue Fernandes (+130)