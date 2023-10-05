UFC Fight Night 229 Fight Card: Here Is What To Expect

After a rare week without a UFC event, the promotion returns to its home in Las Vegas. Bobby Green returns once again in the main event and whenever he is in, we know we can expect action. Here are all the important details about the UFC Fight Night 229 fight card.

UFC Fight Night 229 Fight Card: Everything You Need to Know

When we look at the UFC fight card tonight, it feels a bit random. There are some solid names and then there are a bunch of unknown fighters that have been given late bouts. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the prelims? Ion Cutelaba in the prelims? Perhaps they are trying to increase the interest in this small card by shifting the bouts a bit.

UFC Fight Night 229 Co-Main and Main Events

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson (20-1-1) vs Bobby Green (30-14-1)

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer (11-2-0) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5-0)

Starting up with the big fights of the UFC fight card this weekend, we obviously have Bobby Green with another return in 2023. He has always been extremely active, he never says no to a fight, and is incapable of not providing entertainment. He is one of the best veterans around and the young prospect Dawson has to prove himself in this bout. He has been storming through the divisional ranks and deserves to be in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 229 fight card.

Pyfer won a contract on his second attempt in the Contender Series and since then beat Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert in the UFC. He is a hot prospect that is given another veteran as a build up for his bright future. The 38-year-old Alhassan has lost four of his last six UFC bouts. He moved down to Middleweight because he always had problems with weight cuts.

UFC Fight Night 229 Main Card

• Welterweight: Alex Morono (23-8-0) vs Joaquin Buckley (16-6-0)

• Lightweight: Drew Dober (26-12-0) vs Ricky Glenn (22-7-2)

• Featherweight: Alexander Hernandez (14-6-0) vs Bill Algeo (17-7-0)

There are some solid bouts in the main card of the UFC Fight Night 229 fight card but overall, nothing to be extremely excited about. It is normal – this is just another card before one of the biggest events of the year next week.

Alex Morono faces Joaquin Buckley in a match that promises a lot of action. Morono may be a veteran but he is one of the most successful veterans, with 8-3 in the last few years. Buckley returned to Welterweight this year and won a first bout in a while. Both fighters have a chance to win a second match in a row and potentially contest the top rankings.

Drew Dober vs Ricky Glenn has the potential to be the most entertaining bout of the evening. We have two extremely aggressive fighters and there will be a lot of punching and kicking here. We can expect a knockout and Glenn has already proven that he is extremely dangerous. This is probably our favorite bout on the UFC Fight Night 229 fight card.

UFC Fight Night 229 Prelims

• Light Heavyweight: Philipe Lins (17-5-0) vs Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1)

• Women's Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7-0) vs Diana Belbita (15-7-0)

• Bantamweight: Aoriqileng (24-10-0) vs Johnny Munoz (12-3-0)

• Women's Strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5-0) vs Kanako Murata (12-2-0)

• Flyweight: Nate Maness (14-3-0) vs Mateus Mendonca (10-1-0)

• Women's Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) vs JJ Aldrich (12-6-0)

The prelims of this UFC fight card have a lot to offer although you probably won't know a bunch of the fighters. Let's focus on the ones we like watching. Ion Cutelaba returns in the featured prelim and he is one of our favorites. His record is 6-8-1 in the UFC and he always brings the heat. His style is reckless and he is too aggressive, which often results in him losing. His opponent, Lins, is quite the opposite – a patient veteran who will try to control Cutelaba.

One of our favorite veterans will face one of our top prospects in the Women's Strawweight division. Kowalkiewicz went on a horrible streak after fighting for the title 7 years ago. She lost seven out of nine bouts and we generally believed that her career is over. She has turned it around with three consecutive wins and will face Belbita, who is 10 years younger and quite dangerous.

Overall, these are our personal favorite fights from the prelims of the UFC Fight Night 229 fight card. This is not an event that you have to watch religiously but it will be good entertainment for a normal Saturday evening.